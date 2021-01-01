« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 332135 times)

Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 10:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:09:54 pm
It's a shame that we're at a point where every club will have us over a barrel when we do start addressing the midfield because they know we are desperate.

This is my worry also.
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:00:17 pm
Its ridiculous watching smaller less successful clubs snap up exactly what we need, they cant say players werent available.

The problem with your logic is that you are probably discarding the 75% of their signings that are ok but nothing special otherwise they would be much higher up the league. Players with a proven pedigree will be expensive. Those who look good at lower levels will be cheaper but you arent certain how they will step up in a much faster League. Lots of good looking young players dont make it and you rarely can predict which ones will make it and which ones will not (some lose their desire to work hard).

If it was that easy then wed all be able to list 10 or more undervalued players. Nobody can predict the future and its not that other clubs are consistently buying players for £10M that turn into world beaters.
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 10:16:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:07:34 pm
There is nothing good about spending endless amounts of cash on overpriced players. In the end clubs will be broken by the endless spending and the crazy risks being taken in which some clubs will pay a huge price. This is not a path I want to go down.


Absolutely and that not was was needed but something was needed because doing nothing is every bit as bad as we are seeing the fruits of now.
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 10:17:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:15:40 pm
The problem with your logic is that you are probably discarding the 75% of their signings that are ok but nothing special otherwise they would be much higher up the league. Players with a proven pedigree will be expensive. Those who look good at lower levels will be cheaper but you arent certain how they will step up in a much faster League. Lots of good looking young players dont make it and you rarely can predict which ones will make it and which ones will not (some lose their desire to work hard).

If it was that easy then wed all be able to list 10 or more undervalued players. Nobody can predict the future and its not that other clubs are consistently buying players for £10M that turn into world beaters.

Your right we cant predict that a signing will work out but one thing we can predict is doing nothing wont work either.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 10:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:16:11 pm

Absolutely and that not was was needed but something was needed because doing nothing is every bit as bad as we are seeing the fruits of now.

The important thing is to do it our way and keep it sensible it doesn't mean we're being unambitious. That and to maybe manage our contracts better and make sure we avoid some of the errors of recent time. 
Offline keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:20:16 pm
Youre making this kind of spending argument in a few threads - to be clear is it your view that weve spent enough to compete, ie enough funds have been made available, but done a bad job of that spending?
Well, considering our midfield is our biggest issue and we've spent £24m on midfielders (including Melo) in the last 5 windows (compared to £300m on other positions), then yes - I'd say we've focused on the wrong areas. Or at the very least, the wrong priorities.

A front 4 of Mo, Diaz, Jota and Bobby should've been enough to see us through this season (and possibly next season), with Elliot/Carvalho being used for certain games or rotation. But then we spent over £100m on Nunez and Gakpo, despite a creaking midfield.

I'm sure Gakpo will turn out to be a great signing, but its hard to believe there wasn't a midfielder available for £40m this window that could improve us.

So to answer your question - it's not necessarily about spending 'enough to compete' - it's buying the right players for the right positions at the right time. There's numerous examples of players bought for modest fees by other clubs that look like they'd do a great job for us. So the 'spending enough to compete' argument is a bit pointless when many want players like Caicedo or Enzo - who cost less than £20m combined when joining Brighton and Benfica.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:14:35 pm
That I agree with. It's what we should be doing keeping it manageable so the risks are not over stated, there has to be a middle way through this even if it means we go for a certain type of player. It's the best we can hope for, rather than the unbearable thing happening.

We've become allergic to low level risk (like Robertson for example) which the team who beat us today have created a really exciting team out of. In addition the "right" player that we seem fucking obsessed with in midfield is eating up our budget for 3 transfer windows, whilst we go to total shit in the meantime. The system we had that served us INCREDIBLY well from 2016-2020(ish) is totally broken. We need a sale quick. If we aren't getting that we need an analysis based structure back in place just as quick. Because once klopp goes, whenever that is, this will all get ten times worse again under the current circumstances.
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 10:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:28:21 pm
I do worry that we will get to the stage where under the current financial restrictions the club play by that klopp will think fuck this and walk away before he tarnishes his reputation as one of the worlds best managers, we all know to compete you need money we dont spend, he looked a broken man in that interview today.

Without trying to sound alarmist, and theres no way to say this easily, but that is my big concern.

I assume that Klopp is aware that he is good and is still ambitious.

Klopp is like a world class pianist that is now playing a battered up and out of tune Steinway that once was good but now sounds like a pub piano. He took the team to the highest levels and now he has to rebuild and try to do that again.except there is little sign of a rebuild.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 10:21:57 pm »
To revisit a question you guys discussed in detail a couple of months ago.

Would you never entertain Middle East money, in terms of owners or part owners, taking the high moral ground in a sport almost complete devoid of it?

(Very old) Ratcliffe only has eyes for ManU, for example.  FSG have a 100% self interest model of never, ever subsidising player spend.  There are no doubt many others of the same ilk.  LFC in their hands would be more of the same.

The EPL is a money league, more so almost by the month.  Spurs are reportedly hoping to beat us to a Qatari fund.  European football likewise, outside of Germany.

Seriously, a Boehly/Kroenke or Qatari/Saudi ownership, appears to be the only way in 2023 to compete.

So important to get it right financially, that is, not with tight arses, or liars.  We could spend 5 or 10 years with another Lerner, Hicks.

Either way, I dont think FSG and their model will cut it anymore in this new environment.  How the hell can Klopp deliver trophies again, if Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and the Mancs x 2 are seriously outspending them in every window?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:19:20 pm
Well, considering our midfield is our biggest issue and we've spent £24m on midfielders (including Melo) in the last 5 windows (compared to £300m on other positions), then yes - I'd say we've focused on the wrong areas. Or at the very least, the wrong priorities.

A front 4 of Mo, Diaz, Jota and Bobby should've been enough to see us through this season (and possibly next season), with Elliot/Carvalho being used for certain games or rotation. But then we spent over £100m on Nunez and Gakpo, despite a creaking midfield.

I'm sure Gakpo will turn out to be a great signing, but its hard to believe there wasn't a midfielder available for £40m this window that could improve us.

So to answer your question - it's not necessarily about spending 'enough to compete' - it's buying the right players for the right positions at the right time. There's numerous examples of players bought for modest fees by other clubs that look like they'd do a great job for us. So the 'spending enough to compete' argument is a bit pointless when many want players like Caicedo or Enzo - who cost less than £20m combined when joining Brighton and Benfica.

I’m sorry keyop but there is no way that Diaz, Firmino, Salah and Jota was enough to see us through this season and next. You are proposing that we weaken our attack from last season? We absolutely needed another attacker when Mane went.

That’s without even considering the injury history of both Bobby these last few seasons and Jota.
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 10:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:17:46 pm
Your right we cant predict that a signing will work out but one thing we can predict is doing nothing wont work either.

Agreed. Or bringing in loan players who arent anything close to what we need.
Online RedKenWah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 10:22:42 pm »
It seems like FSG have run their course. To be so inactive in the summer with the minimal of signings and then this window splash cash on only 1 player is barking.

Its not asking for endless amounts of cash to buy every pipedream player but it needed something some more spend in midfield and we have absolutely nothing to show for it. Meanwhile our competitors are strengthening and will soon leave us behind.

The way we operate is not sustainable anymore, we cant expect Jurgen to drum up magic with players getting on each season. There is partly a blame towards Jurgen in some respect in not moving players on quick enough, that ruthless streak perhaps but mainly its FSG and they need to go.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm »
Is it reasonable to say if we dont get a new ownership then were looking back at 2010-2015 era again?

Bellingham wont be happening, cant wait for the pr shite once that falls through
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:03 pm
Im sorry keyop but there is no way that Diaz, Firmino, Salah and Jota was enough to see us through this season and next. You are proposing that we weaken our attack from last season? We absolutely needed another attacker when Mane went.

Thats without even considering the injury history of both Bobby these last few seasons and Jota.

Madness that, with that logical wed currently have fit. Mo and Elliot. 👌🏼
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:19:20 pm
Well, considering our midfield is our biggest issue and we've spent £24m on midfielders (including Melo) in the last 5 windows (compared to £300m on other positions), then yes - I'd say we've focused on the wrong areas. Or at the very least, the wrong priorities.

A front 4 of Mo, Diaz, Jota and Bobby should've been enough to see us through this season (and possibly next season), with Elliot/Carvalho being used for certain games or rotation. But then we spent over £100m on Nunez and Gakpo, despite a creaking midfield.

I'm sure Gakpo will turn out to be a great signing, but its hard to believe there wasn't a midfielder available for £40m this window that could improve us.

So to answer your question - it's not necessarily about spending 'enough to compete' - it's buying the right players for the right positions at the right time. There's numerous examples of players bought for modest fees by other clubs that look like they'd do a great job for us. So the 'spending enough to compete' argument is a bit pointless when many want players like Caicedo or Enzo - who cost less than £20m combined when joining Brighton and Benfica.

So right now we would have been lining up for the last month or so with Salah & Elliott/Carvalho as the front 3 and that would put us in a better position?
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 10:25:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:34 pm
The important thing is to do it our way and keep it sensible it doesn't mean we're being unambitious. That and to maybe manage our contracts better and make sure we avoid some of the errors of recent time.

It really should have been an evolution a quality midfielder each window for arguments sake, but by doing nothing it now need to be a revolution, and it sounds much worse. Lets say for arguments sake we matched arsenal spending, forget your Chelseas, citys, Utds, Newcastle. Arsenal have spent roughly £300mil more net in the last 5 years (without champions league football) if we would have just matched there spending £60mil more per window most people wouldnt say we are spending massive but because we havent we look like we need major investment to bring the squad upto where it should be.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:25:12 pm
It really should have been an evolution a quality midfielder each window for arguments sake, but by doing nothing it now need to be a revolution, and it sounds much worse. Lets say for arguments sake we matched arsenal spending, forget your Chelseas, citys, Utds, Newcastle. Arsenal have spent roughly £300mil more net in the last 5 years (without champions league football) if we would have just matched there spending £60mil more per window most people wouldnt say we are spending massive but because we havent we look like we need major investment to bring the squad upto where it should be.

If we spent £60m.more in the last 2 windows on a couple of midfielders, hell maybe 2 £30m ones and a £60 m one we'd be in top 4 right now minimum.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:27:23 pm
If we spent £60m.more in the last 2 windows on a couple of midfielders, hell maybe 2 £30m ones and a £60 m one we'd be in top 4 right now minimum.
John would tell you though
Players are expensive  :butt
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 10:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:27:23 pm
If we spent £60m.more in the last 2 windows on a couple of midfielders, hell maybe 2 £30m ones and a £60 m one we'd be in top 4 right now minimum.

I agree, we fucked up and the first part is going to be an £80mil gut punch from having no champions league next year.
Online Caps4444

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 10:22:54 pm
Is it reasonable to say if we dont get a new ownership then were looking back at 2010-2015 era again?

Bellingham wont be happening, cant wait for the pr shite once that falls through

This really feels like 09/10 season..we had a decent 06-091 CL final, 1 CL semi an FA cup and a league runners up position.

Then we sold Alonso and things just fell apart a little with the owners and Rafa.didnt get top 4 and then had that terrible period of 10-13.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 10:49:21 pm »
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 10:22:54 pm
Bellingham wont be happening, cant wait for the pr shite once that falls through

I'd expect something along the lines of we offered equivalent terms but he chose to go to City/Madrid.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 10:54:57 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:15:37 pm
This is my worry also.
I think it's pretty much inevitable, unfortunately. Quite natural in such situations too. A seller will always make good use of a purchasers desperation.

To be honest, I'm surprised by FSG on this one. You don't get to be mega rich by being stupid. All common sense tells you that you address issues as and when they arrise, because doing so costs you less than chasing the problem once the wheels come off.

People with vision actually anticipate problems and look to prevent them with good maintenance. That's basic good practice. If your roof loses some tiles you address those tiles. You don't wait until the rain pours in and wrecks your interior and the next gale gets in and rips half of your roof off before you act. That's when you are desperate and you have to pay megabucks to fix something you could have rectified for a fraction of the cost earlier on.

It's madness really, and I'm a person who has been fairly happy with FSG too. Sadly, it looks like FSG have been awful at protecting and maintaining what was built here since they appointed Klopp.

The way it's gone with them, it only makes sense to me if they were looking to milk the upward curve for all it was worth before bailing out with their profit before the peak started waning. Thing is, they're still here though. They didn't bail at the peak, but they've done nothing to address the areas leading to the decline. This leaves us all in some sort of rudderless malaise until they either step up or sell up.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:14:33 pm
Definitely buddy lets just try and stay positive and hope everything off the pitch is sorted, we still have the worlds best manager so its a good place to start from, it is a mess though we should never have been in, I watched a video on YouTube and they said utd were superb at the time but rather than rest on there laurels they went and bought Roy Keane, we used to do the same I remember when we bought John Barnes we were already the best but then we went out and bought Beardsley for a then record £1.9mil, while your at your strongest I always thought was the best time to invest, weve totally fluffed it up.
Oh definitely. I'm quite a positive person and I believe in Klopp and this club. I'd like to think I'm a realist too, hence I say it as I see it. If we are ace, I'll say it. If we make mistakes, I'll say that too. That's all just subjective opinion, of course. 😊

We've dropped the ball, but we can grab ahold of it again. I'm pretty sure we will once we ride out this turbulent period.

Offline rossipersempre

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9543 on: Today at 11:11:43 pm »
Prevention is always better (and cheaper and less painful) than cure.

FSG don't seem to agree with that ethos.
