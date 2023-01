Now not to say that’s not the case…but their activity before and after has been pretty similar, no?



Maybe they should realise now that their models isn’t working anymore and it’s time to fucking dig in their pockets and stop being tight when they’re looking to make over £3billion from the club?There’s only so much you can sell to buy before it catches up to you. We’ve been working on a £30-40 million net spend per season since they’ve been here which is a testament to klopp on how boss of a job he’s done whist his hands have been tied.