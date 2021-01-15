I think we`ve come to a point where we have outgrown them.



Think we did a few years ago now mate.If we aren't on the market, it's surely about time we're put on it. Without proper investment the side will further decline, and to me, I just can't see them providing it - There's been times they've needed to in the past and it hasn't been forthcoming, I just can't see it starting now.Thanks for appointing Klopp, and the improvements to the stadium and a new training ground won't go unnoticed by me, but it's time. Must remember as well that the only two summer windows where we've ever spent 'big' (by our standards) money, have both been proceeded by the biggest two sales in the club's history. Even with Klopp we can't go on with this sell to buy policy any further, it's ran it's course now.