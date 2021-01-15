« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 328306 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:28:10 pm
Go back to being top four fighters or take the sugar daddy money

The way the game around us has gone Is there a 3rd option at this point ?

If there is Im all ears

FSG are sugar daddies though.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
At this point, it is almost time to break out the tinfoil hat and wonder if FSG are actively tanking the season so that there will be less outcry when they flog us to sportswashers.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm »
They don't give a damn. Only care about their pockets LOL.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,542
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm »
Have well and truly kept my power dry with all of the FSG out stuff but today no longer.

It's an absolute cluster fuck of a situation and it involves every single one of the owners, the senior team, Klopp and the players.

Long road back from here, but this group seems done now.
Logged
JFT96

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:40:26 pm
At this point, it is almost time to break out the tinfoil hat and wonder if FSG are actively tanking the season so that there will be less outcry when they flog us to sportswashers.

Why would they care about an outcry from the fans when they've sold and gone?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
Just watched jurgens press conference he confirmed no incoming transfers this window.
Logged

Online Walton Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
They gave up as soon as the European Super League was killed.

Once that was dead in the water, all their interest in investing in liverpool vanished completely.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 04:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:43:14 pm
Just watched jurgens press conference he confirmed no incoming transfers this window.
Their excuses don't fly anymore. I'm just waiting for Pearce's next PR spin.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 04:43:58 pm
They gave up as soon as the European Super League was killed.

Once that was dead in the water, all their interest in investing in liverpool vanished completely.

Can't blame them to be honest.

They should just sell soon though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,957
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 04:43:58 pm
They gave up as soon as the European Super League was killed.

Once that was dead in the water, all their interest in investing in liverpool vanished completely.

You mean, once they realised the club wouldn't be earning the guaranteed mega-money the ESL had promised, which would have meant they could re-invest that into the team instead of their own money, they gave up.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,651
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:41:20 pm
Why would they care about an outcry from the fans when they've sold and gone?
this, they won't care who they sell to, it will come down to who makes the best offer
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:50:05 pm
this, they won't care who they sell to, it will come down to who makes the best offer

Zero interest apparently .
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • Seis Veces
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 04:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:24:10 pm
I think we`ve come to a point where we have outgrown them.

Think we did a few years ago now mate.

If we aren't on the market, it's surely about time we're put on it. Without proper investment the side will further decline, and to me, I just can't see them providing it - There's been times they've needed to in the past and it hasn't been forthcoming, I just can't see it starting now.

Thanks for appointing Klopp, and the improvements to the stadium and a new training ground won't go unnoticed by me, but it's time. Must remember as well that the only two summer windows where we've ever spent 'big' (by our standards) money, have both been proceeded by the biggest two sales in the club's history. Even with Klopp we can't go on with this sell to buy policy any further, it's ran it's course now.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,957
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:50:53 pm
Zero interest apparently .

They might get a few bites if they lowered the price.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 04:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:39:40 pm
Yes. All these geniuses up in here acting like these money grubbers are intentionally choosing to make the team worse while selling is quite a take.
Theyre making billions in profit regardless, why do any more than the bare minimum? It doesnt take a genius to see how theyve checked out.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:55:01 pm
They might get a few bites if they lowered the price.

Yep but they might see it as why should we lower the price? Which I can understand to a point. But theyve taken us as far as they can.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 04:43:58 pm
They gave up as soon as the European Super League was killed.

Once that was dead in the water, all their interest in investing in liverpool vanished completely.

But they have bought Konate, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.since then?
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:40:26 pm
At this point, it is almost time to break out the tinfoil hat and wonder if FSG are actively tanking the season so that there will be less outcry when they flog us to sportswashers.

Appears that way at this stage
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Why do so many of you think they're not selling?

Is it purely down to the lack of provable news or have they actually said a full sale isn't happening?

I know about all the rumours, speculation and twitter guesswork but have they made a statement to it not happening since the first confirmation they'd appointed brokers?
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 05:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 05:00:04 pm
But they have bought Konate, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.since then?

But they pressty much balanced the books to do that by selling, anyway we can forget transfers until the summer now its been confirmed no players coming in.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 05:00:04 pm
But they have bought Konate, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.since then?

The club own money.They didn't invest.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,282
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 04:43:58 pm
They gave up as soon as the European Super League was killed.

Once that was dead in the water, all their interest in investing in liverpool vanished completely.

Now not to say thats not the casebut their activity before and after has been pretty similar, no?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:04:01 pm
Why do so many of you think they're not selling?

Is it purely down to the lack of provable news or have they actually said a full sale isn't happening?

I know about all the rumours, speculation and twitter guesswork but have they made a statement to it not happening since the first confirmation they'd appointed brokers?

I think there were a few articles recently saying they're more interested in selling a minority stake than a full sale. No actual quotes though. Just "sources at the club".
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,518
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9383 on: Today at 05:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:05:44 pm
The club own money.They didn't invest.

This is what they said they'd do when they took over the club, few were complaining when we were winning trophies.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Up
« previous next »
 