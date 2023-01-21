« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9320
Quote from: Al 666
Signing teenagers that may or not make it in three or four years time for low fees is not refreshing your squad. That means you either throw a load of kids in and sell your experienced players and keep your fingers crossed that you don't end up in a relegation fight.

Or you do what we have done, which is extending the contract of the older players whilst we see if the kids make it or not. Imagine throwing Ramsey, Bajcetic, Carvalho and Elliott into the starting line up together and crossing your fingers.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Gakpo, Tsimikas - not teenagers.

If you want to argue that we've dropped the ball in terms of renewing the midfield, I won't disagree with you. However, I don't really know who is actually responsible for it. If we're blaming FSG then they also deserve credit for facilitating the assembly of the squad that brought us every trophy possible.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9321
Quote from: Avens
To be fair, he was responding to a specific point and addressed that entirely. You've then gone all strawman on the points Keyop made, rather than actually explaining why he's wrong in relation to Al's original point.

I like keyop but every post is the same thing explaining how FSG are doing well etc, there is only one fact we are shit at the moment and thats down to lack of investment in the team, lets not sugar coat it this collapse is unprecedented weve gone from being in the top 3 sides in the world to an absolute joke in 6 months, and most fans I know could see the team ageing.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9322
Quote from: LiamG
To be fair, Jota and Konate were injured which would of brought down the average age down, plus nunez was on the bench

I think Konate is a good point but I am still not sure what is the preferred partnership at the back is VVD/Konate or VVD/Matip.

The major problem though is that we have five youngish players in Diaz/Gakpo/Jota/Nunez and Carvalho are basically fighting over two spots left sided and central attacking positions.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9323
Quote from: Avens
Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Gakpo, Tsimikas - not teenagers.

If you want to argue that we've dropped the ball in terms of renewing the midfield, I won't disagree with you. However, I don't really know who is actually responsible for it. If we're blaming FSG then they also deserve credit for facilitating the assembly of the squad that brought us every trophy possible.

Except we didn't really have a squad when we were winning the big trophies, we have 16 or 17 players with far too many players basically playing every week.
