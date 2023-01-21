Signing teenagers that may or not make it in three or four years time for low fees is not refreshing your squad. That means you either throw a load of kids in and sell your experienced players and keep your fingers crossed that you don't end up in a relegation fight.
Or you do what we have done, which is extending the contract of the older players whilst we see if the kids make it or not. Imagine throwing Ramsey, Bajcetic, Carvalho and Elliott into the starting line up together and crossing your fingers.
Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Gakpo, Tsimikas - not teenagers.
If you want to argue that we've dropped the ball in terms of renewing the midfield, I won't disagree with you. However, I don't really know who is actually responsible for it. If we're blaming FSG then they also deserve credit for facilitating the assembly of the squad that brought us every trophy possible.