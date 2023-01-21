I do as well, i honestly think they don't actually have the whole club up for sale and just want investment that they can put back into the squad... (Hopefully)



a question though Al, Do you honestly think Klopp would of committed to a new contract if he thought that FSG were not interested anymore? There must of been discussions behind the scenes between them all about what direction the club will be heading in?



Key since then is Boehly's arrival which has tipped FSG over the edge as they count the pennies over signing players. Plus Newcastle already in top 4. That's massively saturated the transfer market and they can't bank on CL anymore.Look at Gakpo deal. We only got that done as we got convinced we'd have to pay more in the summer if Chelsea or someone got involved.FSG have helped us catch up off the pitch but have been well.and truly left behind on it in terms of.transfer strategy. They can no longer do the bare minimum.and dine out on Klopp anymore. Before last summer they could although sailed close to the wind in 20/21.and had the excuse of covid and no.crowds.