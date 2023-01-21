The wage bill is so high because we haven't refreshed the squad with younger, hungrier players on lower salaries.
Nunez (23), Diaz (26), Gakpo (23), Konate (23), Jota (26), Tsimikas (26), Elliott (19), Carvalho (20), Bajetic (18), and Ramsay (19).
They're all 26 or under, have an average age of 22 (and several were much younger when we signed them), and they all say Hi Al
All of them added in the last 2-3 seasons at a cost of over £250m, and many are regular starters/very good backups. During the same period, we were also increasing wages and extending contracts of our more experienced players - including a bumper contract for one of our best strikers of all time, to prevent him going elsewhere.
So apart from the 10 players I've listed above (there's probably more...), how have we not 'refreshed the squad with younger, hungrier players on lower salaries?'
But, you know - facts and stuff. Who needs em