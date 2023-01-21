« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm
Again, the most galaxy brain shit possible. What club outside of PSG or ManC has an owner footing it?

Then why bring up the size of the wage bill if FSG isn't paying it and please stop being so abusive.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:23:05 pm
Really.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-shares-glazer-value-24218736

The value of Manchester United has dropped by over £1.3billion after shares fell to a record low on Monday.

By the close of play on June 13 shares in Manchester United plc were trading at just 11.07USD, a drop of 47 per cent since October 2021.

A year ago, the shares were valued at 15.66USD and peaked at 20.74USD last September, following a strong start to the season and a strong commercial boost after the recapture of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The value of the club has stagnated. FSG probably feel it won't increase much and they want to cash out now. They were really up for the super league because it would have multiple our future earnings and hence the value of the club.

It would have been a real game-changer.
Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9282 on: Today at 01:08:53 am
The Athletic with a fantastic insight into where the money the club earns goes and why we dont spend enough. This was especially informative

There are also the day-to-day costs which get forgotten about, from the squads travel to matches to the electricity bills, as well as tax payments.

Err, ok.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9283 on: Today at 01:10:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:53 am
The Athletic with a fantastic insight into where the money the club earns goes and why we dont spend enough. This was especially informative

There are also the day-to-day costs which get forgotten about, from the squads travel to matches to the electricity bills, as well as tax payments.

Err, ok.
:D

I'm honestly tired of these excuses.
Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9284 on: Today at 01:10:45 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm
Again, the most galaxy brain shit possible. What club outside of PSG or ManC has an owner footing it?

So its actually possible that despite that wage bill (which the club can afford itself) that the owners could still very much not be interested in the club.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9285 on: Today at 01:14:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:45 am
So its actually possible that despite that wage bill (which the club can afford itself) that the owners could still very much not be interested in the club.
Wages are totally out of the question because the club pays its wages not FSG. They are more concerned with their Ice Hockey and NBA franchises these days.
Offline Mozology

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9286 on: Today at 01:37:54 am
As Shanks said "Football isn't a matter of FSG or FSG it's more FSG than that"
Online ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9287 on: Today at 04:02:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:08:21 pm
We're up for sale and Klopp has a contract till summer 2026. No club is left unsold for that long unless you're Mike Ashley for fucks sakes.

And where do you think FSG  will find the 4 billion they need to buy Vegas NBA Team?  ;D

No I'm sure they'll sell if they get an offer they think is too good to refuse.

I just don't think they're getting that offer
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9288 on: Today at 04:22:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:45 am
So its actually possible that despite that wage bill (which the club can afford itself) that the owners could still very much not be interested in the club.

Why increase wages further if they dont care? Its the stupidest premise come up with so far.
Offline tamadic

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9289 on: Today at 06:00:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:53 am
The Athletic with a fantastic insight into where the money the club earns goes and why we dont spend enough. This was especially informative

There are also the day-to-day costs which get forgotten about, from the squads travel to matches to the electricity bills, as well as tax payments.

Err, ok.

Well, only Liverpool is paying those among all the clubs in the world. Man, just please sell the club. It's getting pathetic... What about paying the coffee ladies, did the article disclose that expenses?
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9290 on: Today at 06:14:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:53 am
The Athletic with a fantastic insight into where the money the club earns goes and why we dont spend enough. This was especially informative

There are also the day-to-day costs which get forgotten about, from the squads travel to matches to the electricity bills, as well as tax payments.

Err, ok.
We're the only club who travels to matches on planes these days, it seems.
Offline LiamG

  Legacy Fan
  Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9291 on: Today at 07:05:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:02:28 pm
I think FSG will still be here by the time Kloppo's contract ends

I do as well, i honestly think they don't actually have the whole club up for sale and just want investment that they can put back into the squad... (Hopefully)

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:41:05 pm

As for losing interest. I would say Gordon stepping back from the day-to-day running of the club is a clear indicator of their falling level of interest. Liverpool's low-hanging fruit has been harvested and their focus is now on other projects.


a question though Al, Do you honestly think Klopp would of committed to a new contract if he thought that FSG were not interested anymore? There must of been discussions behind the scenes between them all about what direction the club will be heading in?
Offline collytum

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9292 on: Today at 07:57:26 am
Klopp would have known when he signed the new contract of the need for major investment in the squad so I'd be surprised if there weren't some sort of guarantees given that he would have cash to spend. It's his reputation on the line at the end of the day if he has a number of poor years with the club.
Online Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9293 on: Today at 08:23:55 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:05:23 am
I do as well, i honestly think they don't actually have the whole club up for sale and just want investment that they can put back into the squad... (Hopefully)

a question though Al, Do you honestly think Klopp would of committed to a new contract if he thought that FSG were not interested anymore? There must of been discussions behind the scenes between them all about what direction the club will be heading in?

Key since then is Boehly's arrival which has tipped FSG over the edge as they count the pennies over signing players. Plus Newcastle already in top 4. That's massively saturated the transfer market and they can't bank on CL anymore.

Look at Gakpo deal. We only got that done as we got convinced we'd have to pay more in the summer if Chelsea or someone got involved.

FSG have helped us catch up off the pitch but have been well.and truly left behind on it in terms of.transfer strategy. They can no longer do the bare minimum.and dine out on Klopp anymore. Before last summer they could although sailed close to the wind in 20/21.and had the excuse of covid and no.crowds.
Online Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9294 on: Today at 08:46:14 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:07:22 pm
I see your username has been renamed, definitely seems more apt

Sadly it seems the rats on Twitter have infiltrated RAWK on are trying to make it as much of a cesspit.

Wish they'd all just fuck off and support Newcastle or City as that's the only thing they want.
Online spider-neil

  Legacy Fan
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9295 on: Today at 09:02:40 am
The excessively inflated wage bill is a direct consequence of our success. The wage bill is heavily incentivised so being less successful this season will see the wage bill proportionally decreasing.
Online keyop

  Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9296 on: Today at 09:25:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:41:05 pm
The wage bill is so high because we haven't refreshed the squad with younger, hungrier players on lower salaries.
Nunez (23), Diaz (26), Gakpo (23), Konate (23), Jota (26), Tsimikas (26), Elliott (19), Carvalho (20), Bajetic (18), and Ramsay (19).

They're all 26 or under, have an average age of 22 (and several were much younger when we signed them), and they all say Hi Al  :wave

All of them added in the last 2-3 seasons at a cost of over £250m, and many are regular starters/very good backups. During the same period, we were also increasing wages and extending contracts of our more experienced players - including a bumper contract for one of our best strikers of all time, to prevent him going elsewhere.

So apart from the 10 players I've listed above (there's probably more...), how have we not 'refreshed the squad with younger, hungrier players on lower salaries?'

But, you know - facts and stuff. Who needs em  ;D
