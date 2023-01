Thereís going to be an awful lot of people disappointed when FSG donít sell this summer. So many seem to think thereís going to be a Chelsea like public auction thatís going to be concluded swiftly. Weíve got these twitter chancers getting peoples hopes up thinking that Quatar is going to come in and buy the club meanwhile everything coming from FSG and respected journalists state that itís going to be a minority investment that may very well take a year or more to happen. Hopefully this place at least doesnít become toxic like itís potentially will in other places.