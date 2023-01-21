For me, it depends on whether they are willing to fully commit to competing or not. If they are, then great. If not, it's time for them to take their profit and sell up.



Do they have the stomach for the rebuild? If not, they need to sell up. Klopp has the stomach for it, but he needs proper backing.



Yep, the club and it's short/medium/long term future is always the most important factor - if they are up for the rebuild and have the deep pockets necessary for it, then great. The real issue here is that, if they do sell up, what if the new owners themselves do not have the funds necessary for the rebuild. You would hope that they do, but what guarantees are there that it will be the case?I guess the real question here is: If FSG sell, will the interests of the club's future be their guiding principle when selecting who to sell to, or will their own profit be the primary concern - or both? Hopefully it is 'both' but there are absolutely no guarantees of that.