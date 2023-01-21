I think were stuck with this lot. Could be worse. We could be run by a sports washer Middle East country and enjoying transfers galore, a midfield that would make the galacticos look shit, then sing and dance as another trophy lines the cabinet through their oil money, all the while at the back of your mind feeling sick to the stomach for selling the clubs soul and everything Shankly Paisley Kenny and Klopp stand up for is washed away because we needed investment. No thank you. There are other ways to skin a cat (ps. I do like cats, apologies)