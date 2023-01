I'd rather they stay and fund the rebuild we need. But if they can't do that then they need to go.



Personally i’d rather they stayed and invested in the club, but if they can’t there is no point in them staying. If they do cash in, I hope we get a non sportswashing owner who is prepared to invest in the team and sort the c level, scouting and medical structure out. As one of the richest clubs in the world, that isn’t too much to ask is it? Otherwise we are just going backwards. Thank fuck we have got Klopp.