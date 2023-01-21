I think this is it. No one has a clue what, if anything, is actually going on, so it all feels rather rudderless at a time when the team is struggling too. That makes a lot of people anxious, and naturally so. Radio silence from the club then sees the rumour mill filling the blank space.



Ultimately, and especially so in the absence of any hard facts, people will believe what they want to believe. In the age of social media, any post which offers some kind of confirmation of an individuals point of view, is leapt upon much like Luis Suarez on an opponents shoulder. This, in turn, compounds uncertainty."Peace is accepting today, releasing yesterday, and giving up the need to control tomorrow." Lori Deschene.