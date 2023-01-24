« previous next »
Offline tamadic

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:16:18 pm
Nobody thought we were gonna get 90 points every season a blind man could see it, and nobody is saying get new owners or new managers but for gods sake if you thought we could continue competing whilst at the same time spending less than every other club its you whos mistaken, the FSG love in on here is nauseating.

Well said.
Don't know why the people are so willing to ignore this fact.
Seem like the difference is, as long as the club is not relegated, FSG is the way to go.
They care about the "club", but not the "team", just weird.
Offline tamadic

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:50:41 pm
People should care because FSG used the massive increase in value of LFC to sell a chunk of FSG to RedBird. Instead of reinvesting that increase in value of LFC on Merseyside where it was desperately needed they went out and bought another franchise.

Magnificent Hypocrisy there mate ;D ;D. In one breath you are telling us that no one is interested in FSG's other teams. Then use the Red Sox in an attempt to score points. I would say semi-competitive is a perfect description. In the US the Red Sox finish last in their division as often as they make the replay offs. In England our club has been competitive for around half the time FSG have owned us.

They bought one of the biggest and richest clubs on the planet. A club that has been a fixture in the Deloitte Money League as one of the biggest hitters in terms of revenues. Then you list a whole host of things that should be the bare minimum for a club of our stature. I hate to break it to you mate but the richest teams tend to have the best managers, the best facilities, tend to pay the best wages and are able to keep their best players. This forum is for the supporters of Liverpool not South Liverpool.

That is exactly what Henry said they would do to the other members of FSG in emails released in the New York court case. Henry stated that other buyers were put off because they were factoring in building a new Stadium. Henry said the club would be a steal because they wouldn't do that they would redevelop.

So it is absolute nonsense to suggest they could have made more money building a new stadium on Stanley Park.

Where did I say it was a heinous crime. All I said was that their modus operandi is to harvest the low-hanging fruit. To maximise revenues without risking any of their money. Once the low-hanging fruit has been harvested they just move on to the next franchise and repeat the trick. They did it at the Red Sox and they have done it here. They aren't interested in competing with the biggest spenders in baseball and they aren't interested in doing that here.

They are just interested in the initial low risk/high reward part of ownership. They aren't interested in competing at the very top if it involves them risking their money.

Maybe we will get owners prepared to invest in their business and who are prepared to spend the increasing value of LFC in Merseyside and not Pittsburgh or Las Vegas. Is that really too much to ask for.

Great post!
Especially the low-hanging fruits concept.
Why FSG fanboys so willing to ignore that??!?!!
Offline mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on January 24, 2023, 11:38:08 pm
Good to hear from the supporters groups. Hope we see a strong campaign now to demand stronger controls, putting visibility and pressure on corrupt ownership practices.

Shame on the vile fans using racism as a reason why we dont want Qatari owners. The lack of self awareness amongst the twitterati is astonishing.

Good statement from SOS. Lets keep dirty money out the game and give clubs back to the fans and community.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:16:18 pm
Nobody thought we were gonna get 90 points every season a blind man could see it, and nobody is saying get new owners or new managers but for gods sake if you thought we could continue competing whilst at the same time spending less than every other club its you whos mistaken, the FSG love in on here is nauseating.

Spending less than everyone else? We have spent a good chunk of money since last summer and broke our transfer record.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Oh Christ grow up for gods sake. This isnt a playground where you take one side over another. I think every Liverpool fan would want them to spend more money but then every clubs fan base wants their owners to spend more. If they dont have the money then they will try and find it elsewhere, hence looking to sell a stake in the club.

You'd be forgiven for thinking so with the countless snide remarks made towards Al.

And back to your original point, of course we could do worse than FSG but conversely they could do better by backing to the hilt, one of the greatest managers in our history.

Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 08:36:03 pm »
One rumour going around is that SOS got in early to make a statement because we might be getting some news on a sale next month.
Offline Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm
Were Liverpool struggling 9 months ago when we were on for 4 trophies?

Sport is cyclical, and there are times you will need take a step back, rebuild and then come again. We are in that period now, so just be patient, let the manager reorganise his squad, chill out and get ready for another successful period.

Shitshow of a thread but nicely and succinctly put mate :)
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
Quote from: tamadic on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Well said.
Don't know why the people are so willing to ignore this fact.
Seem like the difference is, as long as the club is not relegated, FSG is the way to go.
They care about the "club", but not the "team", just weird.


It honesty seems that way on here, its funny I thought exactly the same thing as long as we dont get relegated we are ok we dont need to be competitive anymore thats not important, FSG are the only thing that matters its like brainwashing invasion of the body snatchers.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm
Spending less than everyone else? We have spent a good chunk of money since last summer and broke our transfer record.

No, we didn't break our transfer record.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 08:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:03 pm
One rumour going around is that SOS got in early to make a statement because we might be getting some news on a sale next month.
Which is of course nonsense
Offline tamadic

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 08:26:21 pm
to be honest arsenal owner, has put some investment into all his teams. Hes probably spent more money investing into his e sport team than FSG have into our squad :D

Same cant be said for FSG. They are finding it a massive struggle to accept that moneyball is coming to the end. Doesnt help that they are looking to invest into the NBA either. I seen a Red Sox fan say recently that when they bought Liverpool, they wasnt too concerned but now they think hes buying too many teams now.

FSG have LFC, Red Sox and the penguins. While reportedly exploring to buy the Washington commanders as well as the NBA. I dont see how they can sustain to keep all 5 successful


FSG has shown that they don't care about success anymore! And that's why there's only very minimal reinvestment among all their teams.
They only care to make great return in the (near) future.
They can see that LFC has reached the max of return and they are willing to sell at the max.
Otherwise, why they want to sell the club? They milk the team to the bare-bone and hope that someone will be "silly" enough to buy high
* team and club are not interchangeable, FSG manage the club very well to seek for max return while they are so willingly to hang the team dry to make the book looks good
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:22 pm
Which is of course nonsense

Yep, why would it be a joint statement?
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:22 pm
Which is of course nonsense

But not out of the realms of possibility though.

I don't mean a takeover getting completed or anything but that initial announcement might be coming.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm
But not out of the realms of possibility though.

I don't mean a takeover getting completed or anything but that initial announcement might be coming.
I totally and utterly disagree..

It would have leaked to the press if they knew
Offline Wool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm »
James Pearce doing an AMA (Q&A) on Reddit :P

Brave man.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9175 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:17:12 pm
They clearly have money they are spending hundreds of millions redeveloping the area around Fenway and spent over half a billion on the Penguins. They are choosing not to spend it here despite the money they will make when they sell LFC.

Well they are spending money here though. There is a brand new stand being built as we speak, and they broke the clubs transfer record last summer.

There is no doubt they will make money when they sell us, but thats a sign they have been very clever and successful businessmen who have left the club in a much better position than when they took over. We havent done so badly out of it either with the expansion of Anfield, new training ground, the trophies and seeing a great manager like Klopp at the helm. As I said before they arent perfect but lets not pretend they are terrible owners.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9176 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:36:59 pm
No, we didn't break our transfer record.

Darwin Nunez if he hits the Add on fees will be our record signing.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9177 on: Yesterday at 08:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
The manager who keeps asking the owners to spend money and take more risks.

We would all love them to do that, but they have never been high risk spenders in terms of transfer fees.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9178 on: Yesterday at 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm
You'd be forgiven for thinking so with the countless snide remarks made towards Al.

And back to your original point, of course we could do worse than FSG but conversely they could do better by backing to the hilt, one of the greatest managers in our history.



I agree, would love FSG to give Klopp the money to rebuild this squad and I think giving him a couple of hundred million this next couple of windows would ultimately benefit everyone. I believe that is why they are looking to sell a stake in the club to pay for this rebuild and I hope they find someone to invest.
Offline reddebs

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9179 on: Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm »
So what's happened then?  Anything?  Nothing?  Do FSG still own us?

I can't be arsed trawling through pages bollocks trying to find out.
Offline stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9180 on: Yesterday at 09:08:57 pm »
Quote from: tamadic on Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm
Great post!
Especially the low-hanging fruits concept.
Why FSG fanboys so willing to ignore that??!?!!

Lets not use the word fanboys please. Its derogatory to people who think that FSG have done a good job. Youll get all shades here from those who think FSG have been very poor to those who think they have done a very good job.

Overall, I respect what FSG have done and the club has done very well under them. I think its time for them to step aside now as they are no longer competitive against the other owners. If UEFA had had more balls and implemented fair financial rules then we would have won more.

Fanboy Im not nor am I a boy.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9181 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
Darwin Nunez if he hits the Add on fees will be our record signing.

So we haven't broken our transfer record!
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9182 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
So what's happened then?  Anything?  Nothing?  Do FSG still own us?

I can't be arsed trawling through pages bollocks trying to find out.

Nothing. Nothing. Correct. Yes.

Good thinking!
Online Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9183 on: Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
So we haven't broken our transfer record!

The only way thats guaranteed to stay true is if Nunez sucks. Yay success?!
Offline reddebs

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9184 on: Yesterday at 09:32:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm
Nothing. Nothing. Correct. Yes.

Good thinking!

👍
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9185 on: Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm
The only way thats guaranteed to stay true is if Nunez sucks. Yay success?!

Yes, that was exactly the point i was making!
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9186 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
So what's happened then?  Anything?  Nothing?  Do FSG still own us?

I can't be arsed trawling through pages bollocks trying to find out.

Nothing. Nothing. Correct. Yes.

You should read the last few pages though. Very good posts by two posters in particular. So close to Highlighting a 10 year long con.
Offline MdArshad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9187 on: Today at 01:26:11 am »
Serious question, what would make everybody turn on FSG like we did on our previous owners? I know there is not a chance FSG is even 50 percent as bad as G & H.

What happens if we finish 10th and FSG decides to make Klopp the scapegoat? Sacking him and replacing him with the flavor of the month for example Thomas Frank from Brentford. Will there still be those who will make excuses for FSG? They sacked our idol when he did not make the Champions League so they might do the same to Klopp and fly him over to Boston and sack him.
Offline b_joseph

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 03:15:45 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:26:11 am
Serious question, what would make everybody turn on FSG like we did on our previous owners? I know there is not a chance FSG is even 50 precent as bad as G & H.

What happens if we finish 10th and FSG decides to make Klopp the scapegoat? Sacking him and replacing him with the flavor of the month for example Thomas Frank from Brentford. Will there still be those who will make excuses for FSG? They sacked our idol when he did not make the Champions League so they might do the same to Klopp and fly him over to Boston and sack him.
You answered yourself in your opening sentence.

If you were around for that time and maybe you were, who knows. But youd know how different the situations are.

Nobody likes the current ownersnobody is a fanboy/girl of them. Yes, we could be more aggressive in the markets but acting like they are the big bad is childish.
