to be honest arsenal owner, has put some investment into all his teams. Hes probably spent more money investing into his e sport team than FSG have into our squad
Same cant be said for FSG. They are finding it a massive struggle to accept that moneyball is coming to the end. Doesnt help that they are looking to invest into the NBA either. I seen a Red Sox fan say recently that when they bought Liverpool, they wasnt too concerned but now they think hes buying too many teams now.
FSG have LFC, Red Sox and the penguins. While reportedly exploring to buy the Washington commanders as well as the NBA. I dont see how they can sustain to keep all 5 successful
FSG has shown that they don't care about success anymore! And that's why there's only very minimal reinvestment among all their teams.
They only care to make great return in the (near) future.
They can see that LFC has reached the max of return and they are willing to sell at the max.
Otherwise, why they want to sell the club? They milk the team to the bare-bone and hope that someone will be "silly" enough to buy high
* team and club are not interchangeable, FSG manage the club very well to seek for max return while they are so willingly to hang the team dry to make the book looks good