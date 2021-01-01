« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 317842 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 06:11:06 pm »
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:01 pm
Just the tiniest smidgen of context would be nice.

Knowing him it's from 1980.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 06:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:06 pm
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.

Irony.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:55:12 pm
Am I an idiot, but why are so many people looking and that and saying they are Racist? Are Twitter geeks just being stupid?
I don't think it is racist myself, but if we're talking about our cultures and values, why are they silent on the AXA sponsorship for example? I think it's the right statement albeit a bit clumsy but I understand why it's gotten some backs up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 06:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:06 pm
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.

Many o he


There are many posters that have lots of time for Al.
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:06 pm
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.
People in glass houses and all
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 06:50:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
Its like a game of FSG Bingo reading some your posts  ;D

Your ability to conflate completely unrelated decisions/investments by FSG (made in entirely different sports and on different continents...), with the specific problems/issues at LFC never ceases to entertain.

I doubt many on here care about the impact of baseball/NFL, the Penguins, the Red Sox, or any of the other random/spurious links you keep creating between what they spend (on completely separate businesses/balance sheets...) and what happens with us.

People should care because FSG used the massive increase in value of LFC to sell a chunk of FSG to RedBird. Instead of reinvesting that increase in value of LFC on Merseyside where it was desperately needed they went out and bought another franchise.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
You've posted some absolute classics on here down the years, but 'They've made the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive' has to be up there with the best of them. Two sports clubs that had stagnanted for decades, both transformed into winners again - yet you just can't bring yourself to admit it. Jurgen has clearly been the difference maker on the pitch, but we are a better club by every single possible metric since 2011 - except perhaps the European Top Spenders League (ETSL), which you seem far more interested in winning than any actual football match or trophy. We've been the best team in Europe for large parts of the last 5 years - only missing out on more titles due to the biggest cheats in the history of the sport.

Magnificent Hypocrisy there mate ;D ;D. In one breath you are telling us that no one is interested in FSG's other teams. Then use the Red Sox in an attempt to score points. I would say semi-competitive is a perfect description. In the US the Red Sox finish last in their division as often as they make the replay offs. In England our club has been competitive for around half the time FSG have owned us.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
As a club, we've done things that we've all waited decades for - resolved the stadium capacity issue, increased commercial revenue, paid higher wages, stopped losing our best players, tied down key players on longer contracts, developed a proper footballing infrastructure, built an ultra modern training facility (with the first team/academy in the same location), and.......recruited a world class manager.

There's plenty to be positive about, but you'll always find negatives if that's the only things you're looking for.

They bought one of the biggest and richest clubs on the planet. A club that has been a fixture in the Deloitte Money League as one of the biggest hitters in terms of revenues. Then you list a whole host of things that should be the bare minimum for a club of our stature. I hate to break it to you mate but the richest teams tend to have the best managers, the best facilities, tend to pay the best wages and are able to keep their best players. This forum is for the supporters of Liverpool not South Liverpool.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
'Extend Anfield as cheaply as possible' is also a bizarre take, given how impressive Anfield looks (and feels) now, with the ARE stand almost ready, and further stadium enhancements possibly on the horizon. They've done exactly what the fans wanted - kept our spiritual home, and expanded it as much as possible within the constraints of the local area and planning laws. If they were purely interested in money, they'd have built a soulless bowl for 75,000 fans on Stanley Park - called the 'Dunkin Donuts Arena', with a hotel and shopping mall attached.

That is exactly what Henry said they would do to the other members of FSG in emails released in the New York court case. Henry stated that other buyers were put off because they were factoring in building a new Stadium. Henry said the club would be a steal because they wouldn't do that they would redevelop.

So it is absolute nonsense to suggest they could have made more money building a new stadium on Stanley Park.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
The other henious crimes you've accused them of include 'Maxing out commercial deals', and 'Concentrating on increasing revenues'. No shit. It's almost as if these businessmen wanted to make money from their investment and grow their assets. How dare they?
You seem to have entirely missed the point that by doing so, they'll leave us in far better shape than when they arrived - which is surely the main measure of a responsible custodian of any club? We're finally competing with the best in Europe (and overtaken Utd...) in terms of revenues, yet you somehow use that as something to criticise?

There is quite literally nothing you can't twist to a negative - even recently berating us for having too many number 10's, or left-sided forwards - which are footballing decisions completely removed from those running the club at board level.

Where did I say it was a heinous crime. All I said was that their modus operandi is to harvest the low-hanging fruit. To maximise revenues without risking any of their money. Once the low-hanging fruit has been harvested they just move on to the next franchise and repeat the trick. They did it at the Red Sox and they have done it here. They aren't interested in competing with the biggest spenders in baseball and they aren't interested in doing that here.

They are just interested in the initial low risk/high reward part of ownership. They aren't interested in competing at the very top if it involves them risking their money.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
They've made plenty of mistakes and are far from the perfect owners - as I tried to outline in my OP. They also could've invested more on players between 2018 and 2021 - although the caveats of the pandemic, infrastructure spend, unprecedented injuries, and other mitigating factors can't be ignored.

But whatever happens this season - in August we are either going to have FSG still owning us outright, or we'll have some minority investment/joint ownership, or we'll have been sold to another buyer. If it's still FSG, then you'll be complaining about them for yet another decade (Yay...!). If it's a minority investor, you'll be complaining they haven't injected enough cash for players, or that John Henry is just using them to fund his next yacht (or more dresses for Linda). If it's new owners, you'll have a brand new enemy to spend all your time complaining about - as it's highly unlikely (in the current footballing landscape) that we'll get owners that throw money around like some of the other clubs - unless they are sportswashers, or willing to take on massive debts, or cheat FFP, or are a local billionaire who loves the club (and has no interest in making any money).

But at some point (surely, Al?), it's probably best to focus a bit more on enjoying it all - instead of being a joyless mood hoover, and complaining about everything on multiple threads every single season. After all - football is a game to be enjoyed, and at the end of the day - it's just 11 players kicking a ball about trying to beat the other team. The sky isn't actually falling in - even though that's how it often seems for you (and several others) on here.

Maybe we will get owners prepared to invest in their business and who are prepared to spend the increasing value of LFC in Merseyside and not Pittsburgh or Las Vegas. Is that really too much to ask for.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:06 pm
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.

I think it is pretty clear that I am not the one making coin for being here.  ;D ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm »
The SoS statement should have just said our members are against sportswashing and and/or despot regimes owning our club.   All the rest of the waffle unfortunately just left them open to criticism.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
Wait. Did FSG really buy one the richest clubs in the planet? Weren't Liverpool languishing badly on revenue - commercial and match day?

Didn't they start the build up on that even before Klopp arrived?

Sure they may have gotten a good deal - but they have certainly put more than a little effort into growing the value of the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:14:57 pm
Knowing him it's from 1980.

Turns out it was from a FIFA report on International spending. Basically, we are near the top because we bought Nunez from Benfica and not a similar player from Brentford. It was a report about spending between different countries and regions.

It made FSG look good so he posted it just without any context or even a link to the report.

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/2ee0b8943684e25b/original/FIFA-Global-Transfer-Report-2022.pdf

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:57:06 pm
Wait. Did FSG really buy one the richest clubs in the planet? Weren't Liverpool languishing badly on revenue - commercial and match day?

Didn't they start the build up on that even before Klopp arrived?

Sure they may have gotten a good deal - but they have certainly put more than a little effort into growing the value of the club.

When they bought us we had the 8th biggest income in World Football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:19 pm
Turns out it was from a FIFA report on International spending. Basically, we are near the top because we bought Nunez from Benfica and not a similar player from Brentford. It was a report about spending between different countries and regions.

It made FSG look good so he posted it just without any context or even a link to the report.

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/2ee0b8943684e25b/original/FIFA-Global-Transfer-Report-2022.pdf


Bastard picture search is grassing you up Dave.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:50:41 pm
People should care because FSG used the massive increase in value of LFC to sell a chunk of FSG to RedBird. Instead of reinvesting that increase in value of LFC on Merseyside where it was desperately needed they went out and bought another franchise.


I'll never understand this point. The sold their stake in ownership. When we get sold for 4b are you expecting 4b to go to the club?

It's like buying a house and complaining the previous owners didn't put that cash into the house.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:59:20 pm
When they bought us we had the 8th biggest income in World Football.



And that was before PSG and City's sports washing revenue inflation.  We've made huge strides.  8th (or 9th) to 3rd without context seems small but is massive.

Here's 2010/11 Deloitte Money League Revenues (million euros):
1. Real Madrid:  479.5
2. Barcelona:  450.7
3. Manchester United:  367
4. Bayern:  321.4
5. Arsenal:  251.1
6. Chelsea:  249.8
7. Milan:  235.1
8. Inter:  211.4
9. Liverpool:  203.3
10. Schalke:  202.4

Here's 2021/22 Deloitte Money League Revenues (million euros):
1. Manchester City:  731
2. Real Madrid:  713.8
3. Liverpool:  701.7
4. Manchester United:  688.6
5. PSG:  654.2
6. Bayern:  653.6
7. Barcelona:  638.2
8. Chelsea:  568.3
9. Spurs:  523
10. Arsenal:  433.5

PL TV revenue explosion aside, our revenues were well behind United and Arsenal, and look at us now.  Making it sound like FSG bought this incredibly rich club and barely grew it is wrong.  We were 12 million away from being the highest-revenue generating club in the world in 2021/22 (City doesn't count for this exercise).  How close were we to the top in 2010/11?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 07:12:06 pm »
Keyop..

 :wellin
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 07:10:03 pm
I'll never understand this point. The sold their stake in ownership. When we get sold for 4b are you expecting 4b to go to the club?

It's like buying a house and complaining the previous owners didn't put that cash into the house.

The RedBird situation is completely different FSG still owned the vast majority of LFC. Given we needed major investment in the squad then for me they should have used the revenue generated by LFC on LFC.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:06 pm
The RedBird situation is completely different FSG still owned the vast majority of LFC. Given we needed major investment in the squad then for me they should have used the revenue generated by LFC on LFC.

It's not different at all. Will the 4b we go for be generated by the club also? Should we keep that?

It's a very strawman argument and undermines your valid points of frustration.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:10:58 pm
And that was before PSG and City's sports washing revenue inflation.  We've made huge strides.  8th (or 9th) to 3rd without context seems small but is massive.

Here's 2010/11 Deloitte Money League Revenues (million euros):
1. Real Madrid:  479.5
2. Barcelona:  450.7
3. Manchester United:  367
4. Bayern:  321.4
5. Arsenal:  251.1
6. Chelsea:  249.8
7. Milan:  235.1
8. Inter:  211.4
9. Liverpool:  203.3
10. Schalke:  202.4

Here's 2021/22 Deloitte Money League Revenues (million euros):
1. Manchester City:  731
2. Real Madrid:  713.8
3. Liverpool:  701.7
4. Manchester United:  688.6
5. PSG:  654.2
6. Bayern:  653.6
7. Barcelona:  638.2
8. Chelsea:  568.3
9. Spurs:  523
10. Arsenal:  433.5

PL TV revenue explosion aside, our revenues were well behind United and Arsenal, and look at us now.  Making it sound like FSG bought this incredibly rich club and barely grew it is wrong.  We were 12 million away from being the highest-revenue generating club in the world in 2021/22 (City doesn't count for this exercise).  How close were we to the top in 2010/11?

We were still in 9th place though until Klopp arrived. We had qualified once for the CL under FSG until Klopp showed up. That is why we have rocketed up the money League. It is the revenue from Europe and the increased revenue from sponsors because of that run that has transformed our fortunes.

If as likely we do not qualify for the CL then our position will drop. Continued failure to qualify will see us drop even further.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 07:15:56 pm
It's not different at all. Will the 4b we go for be generated by the club also? Should we keep that?

It's a very strawman argument and undermines your valid points of frustration.

Investing a proportion of the Redbird money back into the business so you can grow is completely different to selling the business.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 07:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:06 pm
Honestly, I think Al would probably be making some pretty nice coin if he started a website or blog for his FSG hate based on the current online environment. I mean it would still be completely bullshit and wrong but there's plenty of suckers in the world. The fact that he just sits here and has more and more people just tune him out really says it all.

As Vic once sang to Bob...you are, talking out yer arse son
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:18:41 pm
We were still in 9th place though until Klopp arrived. We had qualified once for the CL under FSG until Klopp showed up. That is why we have rocketed up the money League. It is the revenue from Europe and the increased revenue from sponsors because of that run that has transformed our fortunes.

If as likely we do not qualify for the CL then our position will drop. Continued failure to qualify will see us drop even further.

Of course.  I give Klopp the most credit.  But the work around the stadium expansion and the structure around Klopp is good work.  Al, I share your concerns about their viability going forward.  Gordon taking a step back, football men leaving.  It's not great.  And just because they've been good owners doesn't mean they'll be good going forward (whatever gets them the most return is king for them).  That being said, there was work done to close the gap to Manchester United at least, something I didn't think was ever possible.

FSG doesn't get to take all the credit, but we've been well-run (FSG can thank Klopp for a lot of that), but the likes of Gordon and Hogan that enable Klopp and co. have done a good job.

In any case, the club is in great shape today.  Of course, a lack of forward-looking vision or a drop-off (particularly for CL qualification) would be a concern going forward, and that's rightfully concerning.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 07:40:28 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 07:41:49 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:24:25 pm
Of course.  I give Klopp the most credit.  But the work around the stadium expansion and the structure around Klopp is good work.  Al, I share your concerns about their viability going forward.  Gordon taking a step back, football men leaving.  It's not great.  And just because they've been good owners doesn't mean they'll be good going forward (whatever gets them the most return is king for them).  That being said, there was work done to close the gap to Manchester United at least, something I didn't think was ever possible.

FSG doesn't get to take all the credit, but we've been well-run (FSG can thank Klopp for a lot of that), but the likes of Gordon and Hogan that enable Klopp and co. have done a good job.

In any case, the club is in great shape today.  Of course, a lack of forward-looking vision or a drop-off (particularly for CL qualification) would be a concern going forward, and that's rightfully concerning.

Thanks for responding - this is what I was getting at.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 07:45:43 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:49:03 pm
Its like a game of FSG Bingo reading some your posts  ;D

Your ability to conflate completely unrelated decisions/investments by FSG (made in entirely different sports and on different continents...), with the specific problems/issues at LFC never ceases to entertain.

I doubt many on here care about the impact of baseball/NFL, the Penguins, the Red Sox, or any of the other random/spurious links you keep creating between what they spend (on completely separate businesses/balance sheets...) and what happens with us.

You've posted some absolute classics on here down the years, but 'They've made the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive' has to be up there with the best of them. Two sports clubs that had stagnanted for decades, both transformed into winners again - yet you just can't bring yourself to admit it. Jurgen has clearly been the difference maker on the pitch, but we are a better club by every single possible metric since 2011 - except perhaps the European Top Spenders League (ETSL), which you seem far more interested in winning than any actual football match or trophy. We've been the best team in Europe for large parts of the last 5 years - only missing out on more titles due to the biggest cheats in the history of the sport.

As a club, we've done things that we've all waited decades for - resolved the stadium capacity issue, increased commercial revenue, paid higher wages, stopped losing our best players, tied down key players on longer contracts, developed a proper footballing infrastructure, built an ultra modern training facility (with the first team/academy in the same location), and.......recruited a world class manager.

There's plenty to be positive about, but you'll always find negatives if that's the only things you're looking for.

'Extend Anfield as cheaply as possible' is also a bizarre take, given how impressive Anfield looks (and feels) now, with the ARE stand almost ready, and further stadium enhancements possibly on the horizon. They've done exactly what the fans wanted - kept our spiritual home, and expanded it as much as possible within the constraints of the local area and planning laws. If they were purely interested in money, they'd have built a soulless bowl for 75,000 fans on Stanley Park - called the 'Dunkin Donuts Arena', with a hotel and shopping mall attached.

The other henious crimes you've accused them of include 'Maxing out commercial deals', and 'Concentrating on increasing revenues'. No shit. It's almost as if these businessmen wanted to make money from their investment and grow their assets. How dare they?
You seem to have entirely missed the point that by doing so, they'll leave us in far better shape than when they arrived - which is surely the main measure of a responsible custodian of any club? We're finally competing with the best in Europe (and overtaken Utd...) in terms of revenues, yet you somehow use that as something to criticise?

There is quite literally nothing you can't twist to a negative - even recently berating us for having too many number 10's, or left-sided forwards - which are footballing decisions completely removed from those running the club at board level.

They've made plenty of mistakes and are far from the perfect owners - as I tried to outline in my OP. They also could've invested more on players between 2018 and 2021 - although the caveats of the pandemic, infrastructure spend, unprecedented injuries, and other mitigating factors can't be ignored.

But whatever happens this season - in August we are either going to have FSG still owning us outright, or we'll have some minority investment/joint ownership, or we'll have been sold to another buyer. If it's still FSG, then you'll be complaining about them for yet another decade (Yay...!). If it's a minority investor, you'll be complaining they haven't injected enough cash for players, or that John Henry is just using them to fund his next yacht (or more dresses for Linda). If it's new owners, you'll have a brand new enemy to spend all your time complaining about - as it's highly unlikely (in the current footballing landscape) that we'll get owners that throw money around like some of the other clubs - unless they are sportswashers, or willing to take on massive debts, or cheat FFP, or are a local billionaire who loves the club (and has no interest in making any money).

But at some point (surely, Al?), it's probably best to focus a bit more on enjoying it all - instead of being a joyless mood hoover, and complaining about everything on multiple threads every single season. After all - football is a game to be enjoyed, and at the end of the day - it's just 11 players kicking a ball about trying to beat the other team. The sky isn't actually falling in - even though that's how it often seems for you (and several others) on here.

Great post, and needed saying too.

To Al and his brethren who hate our owners and want them out, I would just say be careful what you wish for. FSG have their faults, but they have done a hell of a lot for this club and that cant be ignored.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:45:43 pm
Great post, and needed saying too.

To Al and his brethren who hate our owners and want them out, I would just say be careful what you wish for. FSG have their faults, but they have done a hell of a lot for this club and that cant be ignored.

No fucker hates them any more than you're an FSG fanboy and the majority would rather they spent the money needed and stay.

But you'll ignore that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:06 pm
The RedBird situation is completely different FSG still owned the vast majority of LFC. Given we needed major investment in the squad then for me they should have used the revenue generated by LFC on LFC.

Just to be clear, FSG own 100% of LFC.  Redbird are part owners of FSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:45:43 pm
Great post, and needed saying too.

To Al and his brethren who hate our owners and want them out, I would just say be careful what you wish for. FSG have their faults, but they have done a hell of a lot for this club and that cant be ignored.

What a load of shit liverpool and Red Sox are both struggling.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:50:53 pm
What a load of shit liverpool and Red Sox are both struggling.

Were Liverpool struggling 9 months ago when we were on for 4 trophies?

Sport is cyclical, and there are times you will need take a step back, rebuild and then come again. We are in that period now, so just be patient, let the manager reorganise his squad, chill out and get ready for another successful period.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:53:30 pm
Were Liverpool struggling 9 months ago when we were on for 4 trophies?

Sport is cyclical, and there are times you will need take a step back, rebuild and then come again. We are in that period now, so just be patient, let the manager reorganise his squad, chill out and get ready for another successful period.

Exactly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:53:30 pm
Were Liverpool struggling 9 months ago when we were on for 4 trophies?

Sport is cyclical, and there are times you will need take a step back, rebuild and then come again. We are in that period now, so just be patient, let the manager reorganise his squad, chill out and get ready for another successful period.

Why do people keep going on about last year who gives a fuck thats last year things move forward, I kinda get all the stick we get from other fans for living in the past. We are shit now but it doesnt matter because we were good last year.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 07:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:48:47 pm
Just to be clear, FSG own 100% of LFC.  Redbird are part owners of FSG

Delete. Quick. Al will argue for weeks on this point alone (despite the fact you're correct).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9152 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:48:16 pm
No fucker hates them any more than you're an FSG fanboy and the majority would rather they spent the money needed and stay.

But you'll ignore that.

Oh Christ grow up for gods sake. This isnt a playground where you take one side over another. I think every Liverpool fan would want them to spend more money but then every clubs fan base wants their owners to spend more. If they dont have the money then they will try and find it elsewhere, hence looking to sell a stake in the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9153 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:55:24 pm
Why do people keep going on about last year who gives a fuck thats last year things move forward, I kinda get all the stick we get from other fans for living in the past. We are shit now but it doesnt matter because we were good last year.

Ok so we are having a bad season, shit happens. If you thought 90 plus point seasons every year were the norm then you are mistaken. Do we get rid of the owners, sack the manager or sell all the players because we arent doing well this season? Or do we just trust the manager knows what he is doing and let him sort it out?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9154 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
The Rams were awful this year but Arsenal is good so therefore owners are good? The whole Red Sox equivocacy is a farce.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9155 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:02:03 pm
Ok so we are having a bad season, shit happens. If you thought 90 plus point seasons every year were the norm then you are mistaken. Do we get rid of the owners, sack the manager or sell all the players because we arent doing well this season? Or do we just trust the manager knows what he is doing and let him sort it out?

Nobody thought we were gonna get 90 points every season a blind man could see it, and nobody is saying get new owners or new managers but for gods sake if you thought we could continue competing whilst at the same time spending less than every other club its you whos mistaken, the FSG love in on here is nauseating.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9156 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:57:19 pm
Oh Christ grow up for gods sake. This isnt a playground where you take one side over another. I think every Liverpool fan would want them to spend more money but then every clubs fan base wants their owners to spend more. If they dont have the money then they will try and find it elsewhere, hence looking to sell a stake in the club.

They clearly have money they are spending hundreds of millions redeveloping the area around Fenway and spent over half a billion on the Penguins. They are choosing not to spend it here despite the money they will make when they sell LFC.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9157 on: Today at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:02:03 pm
Ok so we are having a bad season, shit happens. If you thought 90 plus point seasons every year were the norm then you are mistaken. Do we get rid of the owners, sack the manager or sell all the players because we arent doing well this season? Or do we just trust the manager knows what he is doing and let him sort it out?

The manager who keeps asking the owners to spend money and take more risks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9158 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:57:19 pm
Oh Christ grow up for gods sake. This isnt a playground where you take one side over another. I think every Liverpool fan would want them to spend more money but then every clubs fan base wants their owners to spend more. If they dont have the money then they will try and find it elsewhere, hence looking to sell a stake in the club.


Exactly it isn't so why the fuck did you come out guns ablaze like you think that it is one side or the other ?


Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:45:43 pm


To Al and his brethren who hate our owners and want them out, I would just say be careful what you wish for. FSG have their faults, but they have done a hell of a lot for this club and that cant be ignored.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9159 on: Today at 08:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:05:21 pm
The Rams were awful this year but Arsenal is good so therefore owners are good? The whole Red Sox equivocacy is a farce.
to be honest arsenal owner, has put some investment into all his teams. Hes probably spent more money investing into his e sport team than FSG have into our squad :D

Same cant be said for FSG. They are finding it a massive struggle to accept that moneyball is coming to the end. Doesnt help that they are looking to invest into the NBA either. I seen a Red Sox fan say recently that when they bought Liverpool, they wasnt too concerned but now they think hes buying too many teams now.

FSG have LFC, Red Sox and the penguins. While reportedly exploring to buy the Washington commanders as well as the NBA. I dont see how they can sustain to keep all 5 successful
