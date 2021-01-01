Its like a game of FSG Bingo reading some your posts



Your ability to conflate completely unrelated decisions/investments by FSG (made in entirely different sports and on different continents...), with the specific problems/issues at LFC never ceases to entertain.



I doubt many on here care about the impact of baseball/NFL, the Penguins, the Red Sox, or any of the other random/spurious links you keep creating between what they spend (on completely separate businesses/balance sheets...) and what happens with us.

You've posted some absolute classics on here down the years, but 'They've made the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive' has to be up there with the best of them. Two sports clubs that had stagnanted for decades, both transformed into winners again - yet you just can't bring yourself to admit it. Jurgen has clearly been the difference maker on the pitch, but we are a better club by every single possible metric since 2011 - except perhaps the European Top Spenders League (ETSL), which you seem far more interested in winning than any actual football match or trophy. We've been the best team in Europe for large parts of the last 5 years - only missing out on more titles due to the biggest cheats in the history of the sport.

As a club, we've done things that we've all waited decades for - resolved the stadium capacity issue, increased commercial revenue, paid higher wages, stopped losing our best players, tied down key players on longer contracts, developed a proper footballing infrastructure, built an ultra modern training facility (with the first team/academy in the same location), and.......recruited a world class manager.



There's plenty to be positive about, but you'll always find negatives if that's the only things you're looking for.

'Extend Anfield as cheaply as possible' is also a bizarre take, given how impressive Anfield looks (and feels) now, with the ARE stand almost ready, and further stadium enhancements possibly on the horizon. They've done exactly what the fans wanted - kept our spiritual home, and expanded it as much as possible within the constraints of the local area and planning laws. If they were purely interested in money, they'd have built a soulless bowl for 75,000 fans on Stanley Park - called the 'Dunkin Donuts Arena', with a hotel and shopping mall attached.

The other henious crimes you've accused them of include 'Maxing out commercial deals', and 'Concentrating on increasing revenues'. No shit. It's almost as if these businessmen wanted to make money from their investment and grow their assets. How dare they?

You seem to have entirely missed the point that by doing so, they'll leave us in far better shape than when they arrived - which is surely the main measure of a responsible custodian of any club? We're finally competing with the best in Europe (and overtaken Utd...) in terms of revenues, yet you somehow use that as something to criticise?



There is quite literally nothing you can't twist to a negative - even recently berating us for having too many number 10's, or left-sided forwards - which are footballing decisions completely removed from those running the club at board level.

They've made plenty of mistakes and are far from the perfect owners - as I tried to outline in my OP. They also could've invested more on players between 2018 and 2021 - although the caveats of the pandemic, infrastructure spend, unprecedented injuries, and other mitigating factors can't be ignored.



But whatever happens this season - in August we are either going to have FSG still owning us outright, or we'll have some minority investment/joint ownership, or we'll have been sold to another buyer. If it's still FSG, then you'll be complaining about them for yet another decade (Yay...!). If it's a minority investor, you'll be complaining they haven't injected enough cash for players, or that John Henry is just using them to fund his next yacht (or more dresses for Linda). If it's new owners, you'll have a brand new enemy to spend all your time complaining about - as it's highly unlikely (in the current footballing landscape) that we'll get owners that throw money around like some of the other clubs - unless they are sportswashers, or willing to take on massive debts, or cheat FFP, or are a local billionaire who loves the club (and has no interest in making any money).



But at some point (surely, Al?), it's probably best to focus a bit more on enjoying it all - instead of being a joyless mood hoover, and complaining about everything on multiple threads every single season. After all - football is a game to be enjoyed, and at the end of the day - it's just 11 players kicking a ball about trying to beat the other team. The sky isn't actually falling in - even though that's how it often seems for you (and several others) on here.



People should care because FSG used the massive increase in value of LFC to sell a chunk of FSG to RedBird. Instead of reinvesting that increase in value of LFC on Merseyside where it was desperately needed they went out and bought another franchise.Magnificent Hypocrisy there mate. In one breath you are telling us that no one is interested in FSG's other teams. Then use the Red Sox in an attempt to score points. I would say semi-competitive is a perfect description. In the US the Red Sox finish last in their division as often as they make the replay offs. In England our club has been competitive for around half the time FSG have owned us.They bought one of the biggest and richest clubs on the planet. A club that has been a fixture in the Deloitte Money League as one of the biggest hitters in terms of revenues. Then you list a whole host of things that should be the bare minimum for a club of our stature. I hate to break it to you mate but the richest teams tend to have the best managers, the best facilities, tend to pay the best wages and are able to keep their best players. This forum is for the supporters of Liverpool not South Liverpool.That is exactly what Henry said they would do to the other members of FSG in emails released in the New York court case. Henry stated that other buyers were put off because they were factoring in building a new Stadium. Henry said the club would be a steal because they wouldn't do that they would redevelop.So it is absolute nonsense to suggest they could have made more money building a new stadium on Stanley Park.Where did I say it was a heinous crime. All I said was that their modus operandi is to harvest the low-hanging fruit. To maximise revenues without risking any of their money. Once the low-hanging fruit has been harvested they just move on to the next franchise and repeat the trick. They did it at the Red Sox and they have done it here. They aren't interested in competing with the biggest spenders in baseball and they aren't interested in doing that here.They are just interested in the initial low risk/high reward part of ownership. They aren't interested in competing at the very top if it involves them risking their money.Maybe we will get owners prepared to invest in their business and who are prepared to spend the increasing value of LFC in Merseyside and not Pittsburgh or Las Vegas. Is that really too much to ask for.