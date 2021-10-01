If SoS dont challenge the government for actions on ownership, then who do the appeal to? We cant just brand them as Tory collaborators or whatever . I see on Twitter they have also immediately been called racist and xenophobic. Surely this all just plays in to sportswashing model and is designed to silence any resistance to state ownership. If there is no path for SoS and supporters to challenge, this goes in one direction only.

I think we need to call out the government, the sportswashing states and the governing bodies. Definitely need to be careful how this is worded, but its a valid move by SoS and MUST (in my opinion).