Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 316677 times)

Offline finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:33 pm

Teams who have had fuck all success have seen their values go through the roof.


Thats just utter nonsense.

A value is a perspective that an owner holds most dear until the reality of sale.
Offline deanloco9

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:54 pm
What about?

Pretty much people are upset that the joint statement seems to be worded in a way that may upset some people.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 12:37:22 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:20:09 am
This is partly true - to an extent they got us cheap because of the financial circumstances that H&G found themselves in and the positions taken by the banks. Fan discontent was clearly a factor but one of a number.
One part yes but we had banks phone lines jammed,doors were slammed because of us.

Internet Terrorist.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:33 pm
Football clubs values have skyrocketed over the last few years, period. Being successful is great but building bigger stands, building better training facilities, getting better sponsorship deals, of course monster TV deals. Teams who have had fuck all success have seen their values go through the roof (Dortmund, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea). I think its still the case that all 20 PL clubs are in the top 30 richest (well, most valuable) clubs in Europe. Pretty much get yourself into that group as soon as you're promoted.

And seemingly as we're seeing right now....

Where has it made them 2 billion? More? Because most of the talk right now is that there's fuck all interest in the club at the valuation they're wanting. Its made them nowhere near 2 billion until they actually sell the club, which they're clearly struggling to do.

Youve written a lot here without answering my question
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?
Offline finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 12:51:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?

Any tinpot soccernomic will tell you the lack of Champions League football is extremely choppy in the short-term and a deathknell in the medium-term.

Success is the backbone of value.
Offline El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Youve written a lot here without answering my question
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?

Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:52:47 pm
Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.

It's hard to put a value on it. But we've probably jumped more in value than most the last 5 years. Some will be down to success and increased sponsorships and other income. But we're the second most valuable club in the EPL apparently. Where were we before Klopp took over? Behind Arsenal i bet.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline ianburns252

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 23, 2023, 02:58:25 pm
No just pointing out that its not getting fans to the game.

If you been Anfield this season, you will see its tourist central and people think its fine to sell tickets x2 FV because others sell them for x10 the original price.

Another reason of why my local club is out of touch with people. Yet people think a few Middle Eastern people will destroy something thats already destroyed.

I am probably late to this but who do you think these "tourists" are buying the tickets from? Or are all touts also tourists?

Offline JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:52:47 pm
Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.

So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......
 
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:28:58 pm
Elaborate please, especially on the seemingly heavily loaded secondary comment....does it relate to here?
Sorry thought it was mentioned. Id say its relatable to the thread myself

Basically about the joint statement. Im seeing people who actually go the game, not happy about that joint statement. Basically I was meaning its not just people hiding behind screen, planning protests.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:10:55 pm
So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......

Why write one sentence, when a whole chapter will do  ;)
Offline Egyptian36

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 01:55:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:54:25 am
Personally if I was FSG, Id look at creative ways to end the financial doping. One would be to raise a case with the Competition Commission arguing that City are distorting the football market by running the club at a loss and subsidising the losses through related entities (Im a bit out of touch on the subject but this definitely used to be illegal) along with paying people off the books as Manccini alluded to.

FSG can't do anything against two countries combined. Nobody can.
https://www.mubadala.com/en/news/uae-invest-10-billion-priority-uk-industries


Offline 24/7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:21:53 pm
Sorry thought it was mentioned. Id say its relatable to the thread myself

Basically about the joint statement. Im seeing people who actually go the game, not happy about that joint statement. Basically I was meaning its not just people hiding behind screen, planning protests.
Cheers - makes more sense now. Haven't read the statement yet but will.....
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:10:55 pm
So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......

No need for the run up mate...a bit? You've got unsuccessful clubs increasing their value by many hundreds of millions during barren years, so quite obviously its not simply a case of 'our value has increased solely because we've been successful'. But to put an actual number on it, I'll refer you to someone who does know the specifics....

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:11 am
How much money has the last great team Jurgen Klopp built made them - 1 billion... 2 billion? ... More if you add up the ongoing revenue that the business will now throw off given the global reach the side created

How he worked out that the last great team Klopp built has made FSG more than 2 billion, I'm not sure. If I was him I'd say I meant rupees and then bail.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:15:43 pm
No need for the run up mate...a bit? You've got unsuccessful clubs increasing their value by many hundreds of millions during barren years, so quite obviously its not simply a case of 'our value has increased solely because we've been successful'.

Where did I say this - you've put it in quotes so I'm sure I must have?



Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:03:49 pm
Cheers - makes more sense now. Haven't read the statement yet but will.....
https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1618561658426888192?s=46&t=J8k9VtsSSSc2K5YIuOxl_g

Personally I dont see the problems with it.
Theyve always made it clear that they represent there members and not the fans.

Thats the problem I think with them on scenarios like ownership and any other effect on majority of Liverpool fans. They will only be ever see one side and not the other side.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:38 am
Far too black or white.

We should have done more to avoid it. Now thats 100% not just on the owners, its on the gaffer too and its on the coaching staff and medical people....and frankly the players too. But in the summer we should have been saying right....just to start with, Oxlade Chamberlain you're gone. Not in a horrible way but we've had half a season and you've not played. So either a loan, a sale or a release, thanks for the memories. Carry on with Minamino and Neco going. Same with Nat Phillips, you're out. Mane gone. Adrian, no new contract for you. Bobby, Naby and Millie you can stay but we're going to see how you get on and we'll maybe start talking new contracts in January. Sign Nunez, try for Tchouameni and when that doesnt happen INSIST on getting another one in. And another on top of that. Its on far more than just FSG that we're in the position we're in but it was most definitely avoidable.

Fucking hell :lmao I'd love to see the workings for that (the bit after of course is spot on)

Thats all great to think and all but were never going to get any actual info on what the options and thinking was. You either believe they honestly thought the team would be competitive or you dont and then you can see where that takes you. Nowhere good Id say.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 02:53:35 pm »
Spent the 3rd most in the world on international transfers. What cheapskates

Offline MBL?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Yeah. The Tories will save us. Ridiculous statement that will do nothing but cause trouble.
Online vblfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm »
If SoS dont challenge the government for actions on ownership, then who do the appeal to?  We cant just brand them as Tory collaborators or whatever . I see on Twitter they have also immediately been called racist and xenophobic. Surely this all just plays in to sportswashing model and is designed to silence any resistance to state ownership.  If there is no path for SoS and supporters to challenge, this goes in one direction only.
I think we need to call out the government, the sportswashing states and the governing bodies. Definitely need to be careful how this is worded, but its a valid move by SoS and MUST (in my opinion).
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 03:27:08 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 03:18:01 pm
If SoS dont challenge the government for actions on ownership, then who do the appeal to?  We cant just brand them as Tory collaborators or whatever . I see on Twitter they have also immediately been called racist and xenophobic. Surely this all just plays in to sportswashing model and is designed to silence any resistance to state ownership.  If there is no path for SoS and supporters to challenge, this goes in one direction only.
I think we need to call out the government, the sportswashing states and the governing bodies. Definitely need to be careful how this is worded, but its a valid move by SoS and MUST (in my opinion).
Problem is though is the racist and xenophobic part.

You cant win
Your either racist or your against LGBT  :-X

I think this statement needed to come years ago buts its too late now.
Id love a owner to pump stupid amounts of money into us and win, but realistically I just want a owner to make us be competitive in reality and not have to deal with all this shite.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:03:29 pm
Yeah. The Tories will save us. Ridiculous statement that will do nothing but cause trouble.

It's not a ridiculous statement and it's highlighting the very thing that the footballing authorities should have done all along; which is govern the game so that clubs which belong to the community are not owned by criminals and states who persecute their own people and then use football as a way of covering up what they do.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 03:18:01 pm
If SoS dont challenge the government for actions on ownership, then who do the appeal to?  We cant just brand them as Tory collaborators or whatever . I see on Twitter they have also immediately been called racist and xenophobic. Surely this all just plays in to sportswashing model and is designed to silence any resistance to state ownership.  If there is no path for SoS and supporters to challenge, this goes in one direction only.
I think we need to call out the government, the sportswashing states and the governing bodies. Definitely need to be careful how this is worded, but its a valid move by SoS and MUST (in my opinion).

A hundred per cent.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:53:35 pm
Spent the 3rd most in the world on international transfers. What cheapskates



Just the tiniest smidgen of context would be nice.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 03:18:01 pm
If SoS dont challenge the government for actions on ownership, then who do the appeal to?  We cant just brand them as Tory collaborators or whatever . I see on Twitter they have also immediately been called racist and xenophobic. Surely this all just plays in to sportswashing model and is designed to silence any resistance to state ownership.  If there is no path for SoS and supporters to challenge, this goes in one direction only.
I think we need to call out the government, the sportswashing states and the governing bodies. Definitely need to be careful how this is worded, but its a valid move by SoS and MUST (in my opinion).

Exactly they are calling the government out, basically asking them to do their job.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online demain

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:40:36 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1618561658426888192?s=46&t=J8k9VtsSSSc2K5YIuOxl_g

Personally I dont see the problems with it.
Theyve always made it clear that they represent there members and not the fans.

Thats the problem I think with them on scenarios like ownership and any other effect on majority of Liverpool fans. They will only be ever see one side and not the other side.

Nothing wrong with that statement whatsoever, totally applaud their stance. If the fans don't kick up a fuss about football governance, who will? And it's never too late to fight back.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline CS111

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9106 on: Today at 04:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:01 pm
Just the tiniest smidgen of context would be nice.

Between 2pm and 2.05pm on the 3rd November 2004. Approximately
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9107 on: Today at 04:55:12 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:40:36 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1618561658426888192?s=46&t=J8k9VtsSSSc2K5YIuOxl_g

Personally I dont see the problems with it.
Theyve always made it clear that they represent there members and not the fans.

Thats the problem I think with them on scenarios like ownership and any other effect on majority of Liverpool fans. They will only be ever see one side and not the other side.

Am I an idiot, but why are so many people looking and that and saying they are Racist? Are Twitter geeks just being stupid?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9108 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:55:12 pm
Am I an idiot, but why are so many people looking and that and saying they are Racist? Are Twitter geeks just being stupid?

Seems to be a typical Trump style attack now on anyone who is against a blood soaked Qatar takeover, if you don't want it you're a racist. Simple.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9109 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Every LFC supporter is free to join SOS and air their views. SOS only rep their members not us as a whole, which people forget.  :D
Online DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:55:12 pm
Am I an idiot, but why are so many people looking and that and saying they are Racist? Are Twitter geeks just being stupid?

Particularly as no reference has been made to any particular owner and region. Rest assured, the likes of Abramovich wouldn't fit the values of many either.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9111 on: Today at 05:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:55:12 pm
Am I an idiot, but why are so many people looking and that and saying they are Racist? Are Twitter geeks just being stupid?

That is the tactic they use the moment the subject comes out. It needs to be said that the sport washing owned clubs will employ people to write as fans and claim that any critical comment about them is based on racism. They do it to close down the debate. That's now been picked up by fans themselves who are starting to fall for it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Every LFC supporter is free to join SOS and air their views. SOS only rep their members not us as a whole, which people forget.  :D
Exactly this but people think that they have the power to block a takeover :D

I like them and alongside many other fan groups they have made it better for me as a fan. Doesnt mean I agree with everything they say. Its something really that as fans we should be taking up with all associations for many reasons.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 05:20:32 pm »
Why would anyone find anything wrong with that SOS statement?
Online vblfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Every LFC supporter is free to join SOS and air their views. SOS only rep their members not us as a whole, which people forget.  :D
if you look at that Twitter thread you would think there is an army of Liverpool fans who dont agree with SoS on this (in fact they seem to crave state ownership and everyone against that is considered xenophobic). Maybe Im being naive, but I find it hard to.believe these are genuine supporters.
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9115 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:56:55 pm
Seems to be a typical Trump style attack now on anyone who is against a blood soaked Qatar takeover, if you don't want it you're a racist. Simple.
Basically its that but it is a tiny bit hypocritical considering the links the club have to AXA and standard charted.

I see both sides of the argument and to be honest I just want Liverpool to compete and cba with all this now.
Not a single fan channel has actually gave a fair balanced view on this btw, this has probably pissed a few more people off.
Online taylorb1991

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9116 on: Today at 05:25:05 pm »
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/10/uae-ensure-the-right-to-remedy-to-hundreds-of-african-workers-following-racially-motivated-detentions-and-deportations/


I always find it handy to throw this link out there when idiots say it's racist to be against state ownership. Manchester City's owners are racist, so presumably if these 'supporters' genuinely care about this issue they'd actually be against this kind of ownership instead of throwing false and dangerous accusations around to suit their argument.
