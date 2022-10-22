« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

finnansounderrated

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9080 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:33 pm

Teams who have had fuck all success have seen their values go through the roof.


Thats just utter nonsense.

A value is a perspective that an owner holds most dear until the reality of sale.
deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9081 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:54 pm
What about?

Pretty much people are upset that the joint statement seems to be worded in a way that may upset some people.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9082 on: Today at 12:37:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:20:09 am
This is partly true - to an extent they got us cheap because of the financial circumstances that H&G found themselves in and the positions taken by the banks. Fan discontent was clearly a factor but one of a number.
One part yes but we had banks phone lines jammed,doors were slammed because of us.

Internet Terrorist.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,777
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9083 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:33 pm
Football clubs values have skyrocketed over the last few years, period. Being successful is great but building bigger stands, building better training facilities, getting better sponsorship deals, of course monster TV deals. Teams who have had fuck all success have seen their values go through the roof (Dortmund, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea). I think its still the case that all 20 PL clubs are in the top 30 richest (well, most valuable) clubs in Europe. Pretty much get yourself into that group as soon as you're promoted.

And seemingly as we're seeing right now....

Where has it made them 2 billion? More? Because most of the talk right now is that there's fuck all interest in the club at the valuation they're wanting. Its made them nowhere near 2 billion until they actually sell the club, which they're clearly struggling to do.

Youve written a lot here without answering my question
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?
finnansounderrated

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9084 on: Today at 12:51:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?

Any tinpot soccernomic will tell you the lack of Champions League football is extremely choppy in the short-term and a deathknell in the medium-term.

Success is the backbone of value.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,217
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9085 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Youve written a lot here without answering my question
How much value does success on the pitch contribute?

Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9086 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:52:47 pm
Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.

It's hard to put a value on it. But we've probably jumped more in value than most the last 5 years. Some will be down to success and increased sponsorships and other income. But we're the second most valuable club in the EPL apparently. Where were we before Klopp took over? Behind Arsenal i bet.
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9087 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 23, 2023, 02:58:25 pm
No just pointing out that its not getting fans to the game.

If you been Anfield this season, you will see its tourist central and people think its fine to sell tickets x2 FV because others sell them for x10 the original price.

Another reason of why my local club is out of touch with people. Yet people think a few Middle Eastern people will destroy something thats already destroyed.

I am probably late to this but who do you think these "tourists" are buying the tickets from? Or are all touts also tourists?

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,777
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9088 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:52:47 pm
Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place.  Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.

So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......
 
LFCJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9089 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:28:58 pm
Elaborate please, especially on the seemingly heavily loaded secondary comment....does it relate to here?
Sorry thought it was mentioned. Id say its relatable to the thread myself

Basically about the joint statement. Im seeing people who actually go the game, not happy about that joint statement. Basically I was meaning its not just people hiding behind screen, planning protests.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,771
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9090 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:10:55 pm
So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......

Why write one sentence, when a whole chapter will do  ;)
Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9091 on: Today at 01:55:49 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:54:25 am
Personally if I was FSG, Id look at creative ways to end the financial doping. One would be to raise a case with the Competition Commission arguing that City are distorting the football market by running the club at a loss and subsidising the losses through related entities (Im a bit out of touch on the subject but this definitely used to be illegal) along with paying people off the books as Manccini alluded to.

FSG can't do anything against two countries combined. Nobody can.
https://www.mubadala.com/en/news/uae-invest-10-billion-priority-uk-industries


24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,127
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9092 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:21:53 pm
Sorry thought it was mentioned. Id say its relatable to the thread myself

Basically about the joint statement. Im seeing people who actually go the game, not happy about that joint statement. Basically I was meaning its not just people hiding behind screen, planning protests.
Cheers - makes more sense now. Haven't read the statement yet but will.....
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,217
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9093 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:10:55 pm
So your answer to how much value success on the pitch contributes is what? ... not sure why you need this big run up but hoping we get there in the end ......

No need for the run up mate...a bit? You've got unsuccessful clubs increasing their value by many hundreds of millions during barren years, so quite obviously its not simply a case of 'our value has increased solely because we've been successful'. But to put an actual number on it, I'll refer you to someone who does know the specifics....

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:11 am
How much money has the last great team Jurgen Klopp built made them - 1 billion... 2 billion? ... More if you add up the ongoing revenue that the business will now throw off given the global reach the side created

How he worked out that the last great team Klopp built has made FSG more than 2 billion, I'm not sure. If I was him I'd say I meant rupees and then bail.
