Youve written a lot here without answering my question

How much value does success on the pitch contribute?



Since you were very confident in stating that 'Klopps first successful team' had earned them billions, I guess I'm gonna go back to the original question about seeing the working for that? You put an actual valuation on it, how did you work that out? We've seen Arsenals valuation more than double in the last decade with no success, a lack of CL football, no new stadium or stands, no particularly big names turning out for them, a sponsorship deal which was already in place. Dortmunds value has increased a billion in the last three years. I'm gonna take a wild stab and suggest that winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 isn't particularly responsible for that increase.