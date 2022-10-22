I will remain hopeful until its not fixable - but it does beg the question - How come supposedly the strong opposition of fans stopped the ESL, but we cant get organised enough for a voice at the right table(s) to highlight, fight and stop the Sportswashing?

Why was it clear we are all against ESL, but not so, on an already imbedded curse on the game?



One reason is that Sky mobilised their propaganda machine and whipped up opposition from the off.Another is down to tribalism and self-preservation which pitted some fanbases against others. Clubs who felt the proposals would leave them behind automatically went ape shit. Fans of those clubs automatically labelled the 'breakaway' clubs and fanbases ''greedy.''There is also the fact that rather than being against sportswashing, many fans of pretty much every club are actually hoping to join the sportswashing clubs. We've seen Che Neville on his knees begging for a sheikh at OT. Bitters hoping and praying that Putin's Poodle, Uncle Uzzy, was laundering his money through them. Sadly, far too many want in on the sportswashing rather than to shut it down for the overall good of the game.We've all witnessed how fans across the country hope sportswashing shell clubs beat proper football clubs to trophies. The sportswashers being there suits too many people.Basically, it's very difficult to mount any serious and credible opposition to the sportswashers whilst football fans are so fragmented and too busy trying to get one over on their rivals. Add that to the fact that the game itself has invited it in and has put the red carpet down for sportswashing, half of the football fans in the country want a sportswash to buy their own clubs, and the media actively encourage it all too. All of that means it's very difficult to get wind into the sails of a concerted effort to tackle the sportswashing cancer.