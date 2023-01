Exactly this. Every supporter group in the country should come together to put a stop to sportswashing. Put pressure on their clubs to speak out against the negative impact they've had on the game that is threatening to ruin the sport forever. In an ideal world, clubs should start refusing to play sportswashed teams, make the Premier League a farce because that's exactly what City have done



Think it was Jay said it a couple of pages back and it mad me laugh and nod at the same time. The easiest way to unite all the supporter groups in the UK against sportswashing would be for us to be owned by an oil state and dominate for a couple of years. They'd all suddenly find their moral compass down the back of the couch. As long as it's nouveau riche clubs like Chelsea and City and Newcastle, and even PSG, it's viewed as sour grapes by us, United and the rest of a traditional big clubs and it's not going to matter.