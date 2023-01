“Sportswashing” is just one small part of the far bigger game of money-laundering. Traffickers and launderers love, love, love “globalization”.



Formerly construction and property. Now it's done through “war”, “foreign aid", cryptocurrency platforms, entertainment, big money sports, etc. Everything.



For the winners: Rolls Royces for 28 million. Yachts for 1.5 billion. Football clubs for 4 billion.



For the masses: Bread and circuses, so they won’t complain.



And one of the biggest circuses is football and the incessant bullshit that surrounds it. One of the worst things for me is fans that go on about the money involved as though it's part of normal life for them. He's "only" on 50k a week etc. All the while the players, the agents, the owners, the broadcasters, the journo's and other hangers on are laughing.