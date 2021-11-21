It's a watershed, particularly with what's going on with Everton, this after the Abramovich sale, Saudi takeover, and Qatar World Cup.
Financing in football needs to be reviewed and taken out of the PL's hands. If Moshiri had Usmanov's backing, and then Usmanov couldn't spend money anymore, was this disclosed? Did the PL know? How could governing authorities let Everton be run this way? Regardless of what you think of the Blues, the financing and ownership problems there are insane. It's yet another failure in governance in a long line of them for the PL.
With Liverpool and Manchester United both up for sale, it's a watershed moment. Either we address football financing governance, or we'll never do it.
Authorities have let this charade gone on for too long.