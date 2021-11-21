Good article that.Liverpool and Manchester United supporters will temporarily set aside their historical enmity this week by uniting to demand tougher ownership rules for English football clubs.Sky News understands that the Reds' and Red Devils' biggest fan representative groups will issue a rare joint statement to urge ministers to include a beefed-up test for club owners and directors in an imminent white paper.The intervention by the Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) will underline the determination of English football's two most successful teams' fan-bases to secure greater influence of how their clubs are run.It will be the most significant act of unity between them since the European Super League was abandoned by its six English participants nearly two years ago.Draft legislation on football governance, which will include plans for a new independent regulator, is expected to be published next month.It will come as the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United work with corporate financiers on processes which could trigger the emergence of new minority or controlling shareholders.New York-listed Manchester United confirmed an exclusive Sky News report in November that it had hired bankers to explore a sale that could result in the Glazer family relinquishing control of the club.