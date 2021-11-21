« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 309740 times)

Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8960 on: Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
You would still have the analysts. The difference is that they would have an input with someone else making the decisions.

Someone who can look at the bigger picture. The most important thing for me is someone who can recruit within the Klopp template and crucially build a balanced squad. Be that in terms of the age group of the squad, the requirement of having enough homegrown players but above all producing a squad with positional balance.
Would you be against FSG staying with the data analyst technique but with an investor to pump £££ in?

I do think we will get a full sale though. Only because theyve fucked most of the data analysts off.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8961 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
Nah you definitely should :D

Why do you hate us?!?!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Simplexity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8962 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Would you be against FSG staying with the data analyst technique but with an investor to pump £££ in?

I do think we will get a full sale though. Only because theyve fucked most of the data analysts off.

Every semi serious club is using data analysis nowadays. We were just the first ones out of the gate. Nobody is running a club in the PL without heavy data usage except for Everton.
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8963 on: Yesterday at 10:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
Every semi serious club is using data analysis nowadays. We were just the first ones out of the gate. Nobody is running a club in the PL without heavy data usage except for Everton.
I hope Everton dont change and keep to there more traditional methods :D
Uncle Bill is the only thing keeping me happy this season
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8964 on: Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
So you accept under Klopp (and FSG) we have been more than competitive for the last 5 years? Just checking as thats not what you said previously.

My original comment was semi-competitive. For half of FSG's tenure, we have been competed, for half of their tenure we haven't.

So personally I would say semi-competitive was a pretty apt description.

Extrapolate that to the Red Sox and they are as likely to finish last as make the play-offs. Again semi-competitive.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8965 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/liverpool-and-manchester-united-fans-set-aside-rivalry-to-demand-action-on-club-ownership-12794512

Good article that.

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters will temporarily set aside their historical enmity this week by uniting to demand tougher ownership rules for English football clubs.

Sky News understands that the Reds' and Red Devils' biggest fan representative groups will issue a rare joint statement to urge ministers to include a beefed-up test for club owners and directors in an imminent white paper.

The intervention by the Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) will underline the determination of English football's two most successful teams' fan-bases to secure greater influence of how their clubs are run.

It will be the most significant act of unity between them since the European Super League was abandoned by its six English participants nearly two years ago.

Draft legislation on football governance, which will include plans for a new independent regulator, is expected to be published next month.

It will come as the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United work with corporate financiers on processes which could trigger the emergence of new minority or controlling shareholders.

New York-listed Manchester United confirmed an exclusive Sky News report in November that it had hired bankers to explore a sale that could result in the Glazer family relinquishing control of the club.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8966 on: Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm »
Che Neville won;t like that one bit. He's on his knees for Middle Eastern takeover.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8967 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm
Personally, I think there is a seachange in process at the club. Klopp signed a new deal last season and there seems to be a move away from analysts. The likes of Ward and Graham are leaving and my guess would be that we will go for a more traditional DoF.

A Moneyball approach heavily based on stats and analysis is fine when you are on the way up. Data-driven recruitment is great when you are looking to build through a sell-to policy. For me, we have outgrown that model plus the likes of Brighton and Brentford have overtaken us in the use of data.

When you are at the very top then recruitment has to be more nuanced. It is about refining the team and making small gains. For me it is no coincidence that we are losing analysts at the same time as FSG are looking for investment. The way forward is to buy two or three key players that fit within the Klopp template and not players who may turn us a profit in the future.

We now need to start taking risks and start shopping for quality and not quantity. We need players of the calibre of Ali and VVD to take us to the next level. That will take significant investment and risk. Last time the sale of Coutinho mitigated the risk. This time it will take cold hard cash and a squad builder not someone buying stock with future sell on value in mind.

When has this actually happened though? The club didnt want to sell Coutinho he wanted to leave, Mane wanted to leave, and other than that weve sold squad and fringe players.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8968 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm
Che Neville won;t like that one bit. He's on his knees for Middle Eastern takeover.

Exactly, all talk of fit and proper owners will go out of the window as soon as some sheikh buys the Mancs and starts throwing his petrodollars around.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8969 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm
When has this actually happened though? The club didnt want to sell Coutinho he wanted to leave, Mane wanted to leave, and other than that weve sold squad and fringe players.

Moneyball is all about spotting undervalued players. We have generated ridiculous amounts of money from buying undervalued young players.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8970 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Exactly, all talk of fit and proper owners will go out of the window as soon as some sheikh buys the Mancs and starts throwing his petrodollars around.

?

What Neville thinks, and what that supporters trust think are different things. He isnt part of that statement.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8971 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Moneyball is all about spotting undervalued players. We have generated ridiculous amounts of money from buying undervalued young players.

If wed sold Salah, Mane, Trent or VVD after a couple of seasons for £150 million each it would be an issue, but when its squad and fringe players with no real negative impact on the squad I dont see why its an issue.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8972 on: Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
If wed sold Salah, Mane, Trent or VVD after a couple of seasons for £150 million each it would be an issue, but when its squad and fringe players with no real negative impact on the squad I dont see why its an issue.

Because we are spending our squad building money on young undervalued talent. I mean look at the LHS of our attack we had Diaz, Jota and Nunez who all love pulling to the left and cutting in. In this window, we signed Gakpo who loves doing exactly the same. Whilst on the other side we have Mo and no one else.

We should have spent the Gakpo money elsewhere. However, Moneyball means we bought the young undervalued attacker.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8973 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Think its a worrying sign of the times that to be a successful football club, you can only be owned by an Arab billionaire with blood on their hands.

Far cry from when clubs were owned by local businessmen. I dont want to get into all that jumpers for goalposts thing but at least in those days there was some link with the local area. The day English football follows the German model, the better.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8974 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm »
Sounds like something with our ownership is happening behind the scenes and SOS are trying to push back by going public? Same with united.
Online CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8975 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
Sounds like something with our ownership is happening behind the scenes and SOS are trying to push back by going public? Same with united.

And it just so happens that at the same time something was going on behind the scenes at United for them to need to go public too?
Offline RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8976 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm
And it just so happens that at the same time something was going on behind the scenes at United for them to need to go public too?

Well the two clubs are for sale.
Offline MBL?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8977 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
Sounds like something with our ownership is happening behind the scenes and SOS are trying to push back by going public? Same with united.
Neither will have any clue whats going on just like us.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8978 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
Because we are spending our squad building money on young undervalued talent. I mean look at the LHS of our attack we had Diaz, Jota and Nunez who all love pulling to the left and cutting in. In this window, we signed Gakpo who loves doing exactly the same. Whilst on the other side we have Mo and no one else.

We should have spent the Gakpo money elsewhere. However, Moneyball means we bought the young undervalued attacker.

Cant disagree on the Gakpo signing being perplexing, but considering the injury record of Jota, the numbers of games we play, question marks over Bobbys future, and an assumption that players can adapt and follow instructions Im not sold on Gakpo being a moneyball signing.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8979 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm
And it just so happens that at the same time something was going on behind the scenes at United for them to need to go public too?

Or maybe it is the same as baseball where more aggressive American ownership groups have joined the mix. That has meant the more conservative leverage merchants have run for the hills.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online vblfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8980 on: Yesterday at 11:38:08 pm »
Good to hear from the supporters groups. Hope we see a strong campaign now to demand stronger controls, putting visibility and pressure on corrupt ownership practices. 
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8981 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm
Cant disagree on the Gakpo signing being perplexing, but considering the injury record of Jota, the numbers of games we play, question marks over Bobbys future, and an assumption that players can adapt and follow instructions Im not sold on Gakpo being a moneyball signing.

In the current market, he is a value signing.

Just look at the equivalent signings are going for similar players.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8982 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm
Good article that.

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters will temporarily set aside their historical enmity this week by uniting to demand tougher ownership rules for English football clubs.

Sky News understands that the Reds' and Red Devils' biggest fan representative groups will issue a rare joint statement to urge ministers to include a beefed-up test for club owners and directors in an imminent white paper.

The intervention by the Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) will underline the determination of English football's two most successful teams' fan-bases to secure greater influence of how their clubs are run.

It will be the most significant act of unity between them since the European Super League was abandoned by its six English participants nearly two years ago.

Draft legislation on football governance, which will include plans for a new independent regulator, is expected to be published next month.

It will come as the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United work with corporate financiers on processes which could trigger the emergence of new minority or controlling shareholders.

New York-listed Manchester United confirmed an exclusive Sky News report in November that it had hired bankers to explore a sale that could result in the Glazer family relinquishing control of the club.


Unfortunately that ship has already sailed, see Newcastle, City and Chelsea.   
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8983 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:38:08 pm
Good to hear from the supporters groups. Hope we see a strong campaign now to demand stronger controls, putting visibility and pressure on corrupt ownership practices. 

In short let's take our game back.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

« Reply #8984 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm

Unfortunately that ship has already sailed, see Newcastle, City and Chelsea.   

How has that ship sailed.

Newcastle, City and Chelsea depend on the popularity of Football.

Football not so long ago football was a toxic brand. Football is fan driven, we decide what happens.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
