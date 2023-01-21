« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 307918 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,611
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
FSG just doesn't seem very interested in the club anymore. And that's a bad position for us to be in if there aren't any willing buyers.

I think it is just the way they operate.

Just harvest the low-hanging fruit and then move on to the next franchise. They did it at the Red Sox, spend the bare minimum to extend the Stadium with the costs being leveraged onto the franchise. Max out commercial deals and generate as much from each fan as they can.

They then moved on to Liverpool. Right from the start they had decided not to build a new Stadium but to extend Anfield as cheaply as possible. They have concentrated on increasing commercial revenues and tried to raise ticket prices.

They have got both the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive with very little risk. Infrastructure costs have been leveraged onto the clubs themselves. Taking the next step and going toe to toe with the biggest clubs in baseball and football would involve them risking their own cash.

They simply aren't prepared to do that so have moved onto the Penguins. My forecast is that they will try and do the same at the Penguins harvest the low-hanging fruit increase revenues with negligible risk and then move onto Basketball.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,335
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:18:27 pm
What are their thoughts on the LGBTQI+

Sheik your LGBTQI
Logged

Online BornRedSince76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 07:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:31 pm
I think it is just the way they operate.

Just harvest the low-hanging fruit and then move on to the next franchise. They did it at the Red Sox, spend the bare minimum to extend the Stadium with the costs being leveraged onto the franchise. Max out commercial deals and generate as much from each fan as they can.

They then moved on to Liverpool. Right from the start they had decided not to build a new Stadium but to extend Anfield as cheaply as possible. They have concentrated on increasing commercial revenues and tried to raise ticket prices.

They have got both the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive with very little risk. Infrastructure costs have been leveraged onto the clubs themselves. Taking the next step and going toe to toe with the biggest clubs in baseball and football would involve them risking their own cash.

They simply aren't prepared to do that so have moved onto the Penguins. My forecast is that they will try and do the same at the Penguins harvest the low-hanging fruit increase revenues with negligible risk and then move onto Basketball.

They are a business and weve done well under them. But they now need to invest or go.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 07:04:54 pm
They are a business and weve done well under them. But they now need to invest or go.

Yes FSG have done well and their business model works for them. It may not be the most exciting or competitive model but it is a safe way to make money.........I'd be happy if I could do it also.
Logged
#JFT97

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:31 pm
They simply aren't prepared to do that so have moved onto the Penguins. My forecast is that they will try and do the same at the Penguins harvest the low-hanging fruit increase revenues with negligible risk and then move onto Basketball.
Yep, the Penguins are their new shiny toy. They'll throw money at them to achieve some success and then buy a different team. NBA or a Brazilian footie team could be next.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,232
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:09:58 pm
It may not be the most exciting or competitive model

I mean, surely the last 4 or 5 years we've been both?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:14 pm by CraigDS »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,412
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 07:16:03 pm »
https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1617919580088958977

Quote

2023 Most Valuable Sports Empires per @forbes


1️-Liberty Media, $20.8B
2️-Kroenke S&E, $12.8B
3️-Jerry Jones, $11.3B
4️-FSG, $10.4B
5️-MSG Sports, $9.2B
6️-Kraft Group, $8.4B
7️-Yankee Global, $7.6B
8️-Glazer Family, $7.5B
9️-Paul G. Allen Trust, $7.4B
10+ Maple Leaf S&E, $6.4B
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 07:26:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,309
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 07:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:31 pm
My forecast is that they will try and do the same at the Penguins harvest the low-hanging fruit increase revenues with negligible risk and then move onto Basketball.

It's pretty common knowledge that they want to buy a basketball team. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 