FSG just doesn't seem very interested in the club anymore. And that's a bad position for us to be in if there aren't any willing buyers.



I think it is just the way they operate.Just harvest the low-hanging fruit and then move on to the next franchise. They did it at the Red Sox, spend the bare minimum to extend the Stadium with the costs being leveraged onto the franchise. Max out commercial deals and generate as much from each fan as they can.They then moved on to Liverpool. Right from the start they had decided not to build a new Stadium but to extend Anfield as cheaply as possible. They have concentrated on increasing commercial revenues and tried to raise ticket prices.They have got both the Red Sox and Liverpool semi-competitive with very little risk. Infrastructure costs have been leveraged onto the clubs themselves. Taking the next step and going toe to toe with the biggest clubs in baseball and football would involve them risking their own cash.They simply aren't prepared to do that so have moved onto the Penguins. My forecast is that they will try and do the same at the Penguins harvest the low-hanging fruit increase revenues with negligible risk and then move onto Basketball.