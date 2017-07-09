QIA owns/controls QSI. It's the same shit just you get some type of plausible deniability like the PIF being separate from the Saudi state. Everyone knows its not true but since it says so on a piece of paper somewhere you can point to it and then put your head in the sand. The Qatar state would ultimately own both clubs if it were to happen though again it's rumored that they want to stop supporting PSG so who knows.



Also have to laugh at the people using the Red Sox as an example as what it actually highlights is how fans are just completely nonsensical when it comes to supporting their teams. Team wins a championship for the first time in 80+ years, then multiple championships and now it's some god given right that they always have to win championships? If the spending doesn't flow eternal in that quest then they're ruining your dreams? The LA Dodgers have been stupidly successful since the current owners took over yet only have one championship but it was still the first in 30 years and they basically win their division as a given every year. Yet since they didn't spend this summer, as much, and are seemingly going backwards without a game being played yet I don't doubt the owners would get the shit booed out of them at a home game same as John Henry. Whatever, nobody is there to cheer on an owner and it's great they get booed but to act like it's a sign of solidarity in bad ownership is hilarious.







