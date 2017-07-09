« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:17:56 pm
west_london_red on Today at 03:07:12 pm
Thats my guess, theyve missed the boat. Had they put the club up for sale 12 months earlier they would have been in a much stronger position but now with the current on pitch troubles and the world economy a bit shit too the club could be in limbo for a while.

Glazers panicked and put their club up for sale just a few weeks later as well. Made things worse for us
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Jayo10

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:27:41 pm
The latest from the Athletic is that QSI (Qatar) would be interested in a full takeover of United. But there is a feeling that the Glazers true desire to sell is in question. Qatar also feel eventually there will be a rival bid from Saudi Arabia, a more serious rival than Jim Radcliffe. Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia would need to be creative in constructing entities that can pass the fit and proper test in England, i.e create enough distance between the regimes at Newcastle and PSG.

As it stands Qatar are not pursuing Liverpool at all, they hold no interest in the club.

A minority shareholding of 15% is the next preference of the Qataris.

This is as per the Athletic. https://theathletic.com/4112890/2023/01/24/qatar-spurs-man-united-liverpool/
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:38:13 pm
Liverpool linked with QIA not QSI, who are PSG owners.

Alex Miller yet again saying that. People just see Qatar and think PSG,Qatar Royal Family.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:44:04 pm
Samie on Today at 03:38:13 pm
Liverpool linked with QIA not QSI, who are PSG owners.

Alex Miller yet again saying that. People just see Qatar and think PSG,Qatar Royal Family.

Imagine QSI owning Utd and QIA owning us lol
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:53:47 pm
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:44:04 pm
Imagine QSI owning Utd and QIA owning us lol
This is when the league will probably want to enforce FFP so its fair

Jayo10

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:54:10 pm
Samie on Today at 03:38:13 pm
Liverpool linked with QIA not QSI, who are PSG owners.

Alex Miller yet again saying that. People just see Qatar and think PSG,Qatar Royal Family.

My bad mixing them up. Crux of that Article (my own paraphrasing in previous post) is that Qatar not interested in LFC, period.

United and Spurs, yes there's interest.
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:55:07 pm
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:44:04 pm
Imagine QSI owning Utd and QIA owning us lol

QED, Quid pro quo and a little bit of OMD. Hush hush, on the down low, OPEC.


Isn't it?
Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:56:18 pm
Jayo10 on Today at 03:54:10 pm
My bad mixing them up. Crux of that Article (my own paraphrasing in previous post) is that Qatar not interested in LFC, period.

United and Spurs, yes there's interest.

QSI are not interested.

QIA's CEO said in Davos interview with Bloomberg that his company is interested in buying footie clubs. Alex Miller say's our officials talking with them.

https://twitter.com/middleeast/status/1615267078415466497
El_Macca_17

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:01:40 pm
lionel_messias on Today at 03:55:07 pm
QED, Quid pro quo and a little bit of OMD. Hush hush, on the down low, OPEC.


Isn't it?

Theyre taking sides again.
Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:11:49 pm
Samie on Today at 03:56:18 pm
QSI are not interested.

QIA's CEO said in Davos interview with Bloomberg that his company is interested in buying footie clubs. Alex Miller say's our officials talking with them.

https://twitter.com/middleeast/status/1615267078415466497

As long as its not KSI
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:14:35 pm
Machae on Today at 04:11:49 pm
As long as its not KSI
QIA's CEO is known to the CIA: FSG FYI.
Dench57

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:16:20 pm
lionel_messias on Today at 04:14:35 pm
QIA's CEO is known to the CIA: FSG FYI.

That's TMI.
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:18:27 pm
lionel_messias on Today at 04:14:35 pm
QIA's CEO is known to the CIA: FSG FYI.
What are their thoughts on the LGBTQI+
FLRed67

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:18:53 pm
It's all very confusing.

At this point, I guess the obvious question is: How are Q-Tips positioning themselves in all this?
Tobelius

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:20:14 pm
WTF FSG,QIA?,QSI?,KSA? call the FBI.
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:20:18 pm
Son of Spion on Today at 04:18:27 pm
What are their thoughts on the LGBTQI+

They don't know why the '+' is there. See also: Disney+ and Paramount+.

Aside from that they are as gay as Monty, all manner of things go up their Jacksies away from the limelight.

please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:35:49 pm
The whole Athletic article is too much ado about nothing.
Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:38:20 pm
jillc on Today at 06:47:23 am
This is laughable he has more genuine contacts then people like you.
The guy tweeted that we don't have any interest and won't pursue the likes of Alisson, Thiago, Luis Diaz, and this winter alone he said we won't do any business in January and a day later we signed Gakpo.

He might have sources within the club, he is not getting correct information though.
Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Billy Elliot on Today at 11:55:09 am
Hope our new owners don't come onto the pitch when we win the European Cup. Really did my head in that.
Any American owners will do that. Like that is how trophy presentations go in America, the owners get to lift the cup first which always boggled my mind.
Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
meady1981

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:43:52 pm
I'll only take Q.I if it's Fry running it. Not having Toksvig.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:45:36 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:38:20 pm
The guy tweeted that we don't have any interest and won't pursue the likes of Alisson, Thiago, Luis Diaz, and this winter alone he said we won't do any business in January and a day later we signed Gakpo.

He might have sources within the club, he is not getting correct information though.

They just tell him what they want him to know. I highly doubt they'll leak info on a potential sale of the club unless they know it's legit and going to go through.
jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:46:37 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:38:20 pm
The guy tweeted that we don't have any interest and won't pursue the likes of Alisson, Thiago, Luis Diaz, and this winter alone he said we won't do any business in January and a day later we signed Gakpo.

He might have sources within the club, he is not getting correct information though.

None of this proves a thing either way and how do you know what the correct information is anyway? You have no clue, just like we have no clue so stop pretending you do.
FLRed67

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:47:00 pm
CIA? If anyone can make sense of this, it'll be Q at MI6 .   .   .
Kopenhagen

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:49:22 pm
RedBec1993 on Today at 04:45:36 pm
They just tell him what they want him to know. I highly doubt they'll leak info on a potential sale of the club unless they know it's legit and going to go through.

He is a mouthpiece and always has been. A useful idiot, as they say.
paisley1977

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:50:06 pm
What happened to Dubai?
24/7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:50:34 pm
paisley1977 on Today at 04:50:06 pm
What happened to Dubai?
Beyoncé cock-blocked the whole place.
Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:00:58 pm
QIA owns/controls QSI. It's the same shit just you get some type of plausible deniability like the PIF being separate from the Saudi state. Everyone knows its not true but since it says so on a piece of paper somewhere you can point to it and then put your head in the sand. The Qatar state would ultimately own both clubs if it were to happen though again it's rumored that they want to stop supporting PSG so who knows.

Also have to laugh at the people using the Red Sox as an example as what it actually highlights is how fans are just completely nonsensical when it comes to supporting their teams. Team wins a championship for the first time in 80+ years, then multiple championships and now it's some god given right that they always have to win championships? If the spending doesn't flow eternal in that quest then they're ruining your dreams? The LA Dodgers have been stupidly successful since the current owners took over yet only have one championship but it was still the first in 30 years and they basically win their division as a given every year. Yet since they didn't spend this summer, as much, and are seemingly going backwards without a game being played yet I don't doubt the owners would get the shit booed out of them at a home game same as John Henry. Whatever, nobody is there to cheer on an owner and it's great they get booed but to act like it's a sign of solidarity in bad ownership is hilarious.



JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:18:17 pm
Machae on Today at 04:11:49 pm
As long as its not KSI
I dont know, could sell them prime cans at half time to raise transfer funds.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:29:22 pm
Dave McCoy on Today at 05:00:58 pm
QIA owns/controls QSI. It's the same shit just you get some type of plausible deniability like the PIF being separate from the Saudi state. Everyone knows its not true but since it says so on a piece of paper somewhere you can point to it and then put your head in the sand. The Qatar state would ultimately own both clubs if it were to happen though again it's rumored that they want to stop supporting PSG so who knows.

Also have to laugh at the people using the Red Sox as an example as what it actually highlights is how fans are just completely nonsensical when it comes to supporting their teams. Team wins a championship for the first time in 80+ years, then multiple championships and now it's some god given right that they always have to win championships? If the spending doesn't flow eternal in that quest then they're ruining your dreams? The LA Dodgers have been stupidly successful since the current owners took over yet only have one championship but it was still the first in 30 years and they basically win their division as a given every year. Yet since they didn't spend this summer, as much, and are seemingly going backwards without a game being played yet I don't doubt the owners would get the shit booed out of them at a home game same as John Henry. Whatever, nobody is there to cheer on an owner and it's great they get booed but to act like it's a sign of solidarity in bad ownership is hilarious.





Red Sox fans aren't demanding that they win the Championship every year. What the fans who effectively pay the bills want is that they are competitive. They have finished bottom of their division in two of the last three seasons. Go back further and they have finished last 5 times in the last decade.

Why should fans be happy watching their team finish last half of the time.
Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:40:12 pm
24/7 on Today at 04:50:34 pm
Beyoncé cock-blocked the whole place.
Beyoncé is a chap?

Well thats a shock
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:41:59 pm
FSG just doesn't seem very interested in the club anymore. And that's a bad position for us to be in if there aren't any willing buyers.
HeartAndSoul

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:46:16 pm
Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
FSG just doesn't seem very interested in the club anymore. And that's a bad position for us to be in if there aren't any willing buyers.

They should have sold when we were on top. They got greedy and thought we would stay up there with minimum investment. Now that were sinking, theyre jumping ship instead of trying to help steady the ship. They should have fucked off after us winning the league if they wanted out.
LiverBirdKop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:46:53 pm
Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
FSG just doesn't seem very interested in the club anymore. And that's a bad position for us to be in if there aren't any willing buyers.
They accomplished one of their goals which was to raise the value of the "franchise" to be in a position to make a killing selling it. The other goal being actually completing the sale. They're miscalculating on the latter with the asking price being too high perhaps?

please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:26 pm
jillc on Today at 04:46:37 pm
None of this proves a thing either way and how do you know what the correct information is anyway? You have no clue, just like we have no clue so stop pretending you do.
Where did I say that I pretend to know? All I am saying is that James Pearce most likely knows as much as we do. He hasn't got an exclusive for years, writes articles mostly just to fill a quota and tows the party line.
Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:54:31 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 05:40:12 pm
Beyoncé is a chap?

Well thats a shock

But what toilet does she use?!?!
idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
