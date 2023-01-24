« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 305624 times)

Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8840 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:43:47 am
Haha you can just see it now.

"Ooh we best start losing so we don't qualify for Europe."

"Oh no we've qualified for Europe we're going to have to sell the club now."

"Sorry Mr Sheikh, we fucked up and did better than you wanted us to.  No, no please don't chop my head off, just have a word with the UEFA board."
Im sure they could find a way around it at CAS
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8841 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 09:45:07 am
Technically they dont have the same ownership. That is why UEFA allowed it. I cant remember which way around it is - but one is a controlling interest and the other was considered a sponsorship.

Quote
Having finished as runners-up in their debut season in the German top flight, RB Leipzig gained entry to continental football for the first time, specifically the 201718 UEFA Champions League for which Red Bull Salzburg had also qualified as Austrian champions; this raised the issue of a possible conflict of interest between the clubs due to the level of influence exerted by Red Bull over both teams and the close sporting relationship between them in various aspects. After examining the operational structures during June 2017, UEFA declared themselves satisfied under their regulations that the two clubs (particularly Salzburg) were suitably independent from the Red Bull corporation, and sufficiently distinct from one another, for both to be admitted to their competitions

And thats Red Bull. God forbid it happens, I'm sure we hope not, but if we somehow found ourselves owned by Qatar in any way, shape or form I've got a feeling that UEFA would allow it.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8842 on: Today at 09:58:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:03 am
And thats Red Bull. God forbid it happens, I'm sure we hope not, but if we somehow found ourselves owned by Qatar in any way, shape or form I've got a feeling that UEFA would allow it.
All it would need is a quick email giving legally binding assurances and it would all be fine.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8843 on: Today at 10:03:55 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:38:49 am
Cant help but think all this uncertainty is adding to the inconsistency on the pitch. If they want to hold onto the club then surely they know that serious investment is needed now which requires them to spend a lot of money? If they skimp and get tight fisted then fans will definitely voice their frustrations, it would just show a lack of ambition and pure greed on their side.
No doubt. I'd just like a positive bit of news that helps shake this feeling of limbo we're in. A successor to Ward/Graham. A solid link to a potential investor/takeover. Anything. We need some stability, and I'm sure any players we're talking to about a move in the summer would like some assurances that they're not joining a sinking ship.

The Ward situation concerns me. I wonder if FSG are even looking to recruit a sporting director, given that they're not even clear what the future holds for them. Wouldn't Gordon usually be the one leading the recruitment? And he's sat by the telephone waiting for some investors.
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8844 on: Today at 10:05:45 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:03 am
And thats Red Bull. God forbid it happens, I'm sure we hope not, but if we somehow found ourselves owned by Qatar in any way, shape or form I've got a feeling that UEFA would allow it.

Whether or not you see the Redbull scenario as a different set of circumstances is a moot but strategically, objectively and mostly politically - judging by the difficulties experienced by newcastle, its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8845 on: Today at 10:14:49 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:05:45 am
Whether or not you see the Redbull scenario as a different set of circumstances is a moot but strategically, objectively and mostly politically - judging by the difficulties experienced by newcastle, its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.

You can moot all you want but I'll moot the moot that moot, Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg are literally owned by the same people. Red Bull. There's a clue in the name....its Red Bull.

As for the rest...christ ;D

I think by now we're all fairly comfortable with what those three 'entities' are most interested in. The idea that UEFA, who have promoted PSGs Qatari owner onto their committee as chairman (oh wait sorry, the ECA have and thats completely separate to UEFA and in no way affiliated), would turn around and go 'We dont want middle eastern owned clubs' is genuinely a little hilarious.

I actually imagine the conversation would go thusly:

LFCs new Qatari owners - We've just bought Liverpool, just so you know
UEFA - Oh cool, you're not the same guys that own PSG though, right?
LFCs new Qatari owners - Nope
UEFA - Ok one sec.....is that PSG?
PSGs Qatari owners - (putting on a different voice) It is yeah
UEFA - You've not just bought Liverpool, have you?
PSGs Qatari owners -  Nope
UEFA - Ok cool just checking, Liverpool you're good to go. Enjoy your £400 million spending spree, we'll see you in Istanbul.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 10:14:54 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:05:45 am
Whether or not you see the Redbull scenario as a different set of circumstances is a moot but strategically, objectively and mostly politically - judging by the difficulties experienced by newcastle, its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.

Based on what? Newcastle purchase went through, no one's doing anything about City and FFP and other frauds
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8847 on: Today at 10:15:35 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:03:55 am
No doubt. I'd just like a positive bit of news that helps shake this feeling of limbo we're in. A successor to Ward/Graham. A solid link to a potential investor/takeover. Anything. We need some stability, and I'm sure any players we're talking to about a move in the summer would like some assurances that they're not joining a sinking ship.

The Ward situation concerns me. I wonder if FSG are even looking to recruit a sporting director, given that they're not even clear what the future holds for them. Wouldn't Gordon usually be the one leading the recruitment? And he's sat by the telephone waiting for some investors.

Yeah, I think fans have gotten used to stability and contentment in how the club has been ran the last few years. So now this all feels abit rubbish to be honest, feels like its all up in the air. Obviously it might not be as bad as we think but it sure does feel that way. All feels very negative.
Online DelTrotter

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8848 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:05:45 am
its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.

Is it? Ceferin sticks up for them any chance he gets and even waded in on the Mbappe stuff to defend PSG and dig at Real.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8849 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:05:45 am
Whether or not you see the Redbull scenario as a different set of circumstances is a moot but strategically, objectively and mostly politically - judging by the difficulties experienced by newcastle, its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.
You do know that the UK government got involved to ensure the sale of Newcastle to their Saudi friends went through, dont you?
Offline clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8850 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Why do people thank them for the training ground and stands?

Do you thank them for every player we buy?


It's all the clubs money that is paying for these things.


Thank them for saving us and choosing Klopp and Edwards by all means but the training ground and stands? Nope.
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8851 on: Today at 10:37:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:49 am
You can moot all you want but I'll moot the moot that moot, Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg are literally owned by the same people. Red Bull. There's a clue in the name....its Red Bull.


You missed the point - no doubt in keen expression of your mooty moot mooting thang.

There was a reason why technicalities were allowed with Red Bull and there was a reason why it took PIF 2 years to buy Newcastle?

Mostly political.

What is 'hilarious' - is your suggestion that it will all be done on a conversationalistic fag packet.

I think its fair to say that it is likely a similar political ruckass will occur and how a similar and protracted 2 year sale would benefit us?

Im pretty sure FIFA and UEFA agreed some human rights violation regulation post the Newcastle takeover - I cant be sure.

Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8852 on: Today at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:34:58 am
Why do people thank them for the training ground and stands?

Do you thank them for every player we buy?

It's all the clubs money that is paying for these things.

Thank them for saving us and choosing Klopp and Edwards by all means but the training ground and stands? Nope.

Who thanked them....? They're just good things that they've overseen as owners. We shouldn't 'thank' them for anything, but its then a bit churlish to ignore the good things 'they've' done because 'its the clubs money'.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8853 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:37:48 am
You missed the point - no doubt in keen expression of your mooty moot mooting thang.

There was a reason why technicalities were allowed with Red Bull and there was a reason why it took PIF 2 years to buy Newcastle?

Mostly political.

What is 'hilarious' - is your suggestion that it will all be done on a conversationalistic fag packet.

I think its fair to say that it is likely a similar political ruckass will occur and how a similar and protracted 2 year sale would benefit us?

Im pretty sure FIFA and UEFA agreed some human rights violation regulation post the Newcastle takeover - I cant be sure.
The delay in the Newcastle deal was over tv rights and illegal streaming IIRC That is something the PL absolutely will not ignore. Human rights abuse is fine, but not interfering with tv rights.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8854 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:37:48 am
You missed the point - no doubt in keen expression of your mooty moot mooting thang.

There was a reason why technicalities were allowed with Red Bull and there was a reason why it took PIF 2 years to buy Newcastle?

Mostly political.

What is 'hilarious' - is your suggestion that it will all be done on a conversationalistic fag packet.

I think its fair to say that it is likely a similar political ruckass will occur and how a similar and protracted 2 year sale would benefit us?

Im pretty sure FIFA and UEFA agreed some human rights violation regulation post the Newcastle takeover - I cant be sure.

Go on
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8855 on: Today at 10:45:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:40:31 am
The delay in the Newcastle deal was over tv rights and illegal streaming IIRC That is something the PL absolutely will not ignore. Human rights abuse is fine, but not interfering with tv rights.

As I said - mostly political.

Lack of assurances that PIF would act independently of the Saudi government and the Qatar BEin sports dispute with Saudi.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8856 on: Today at 11:04:12 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:45:18 am
As I said - mostly political.

Lack of assurances that PIF would act independently of the Saudi government and the Qatar BEin sports dispute with Saudi.

Qatar firstly would sail through a fit and proper test...because they already own a football club. They've just hosted a World Cup which the sporting world are desperate to proclaim as the greatest ever. The British government do loads of deals and partnerships with them. UEFA literally have the Qatari owner on their committees and I'm pretty sure he's chairman of some UEFA affiliated board. It would be an absolute cakewalk.
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8857 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:04:12 am
Qatar firstly would sail through a fit and proper test...because they already own a football club. They've just hosted a World Cup which the sporting world are desperate to proclaim as the greatest ever. The British government do loads of deals and partnerships with them. UEFA literally have the Qatari owner on their committees and I'm pretty sure he's chairman of some UEFA affiliated board. It would be an absolute cakewalk.

I am sure in your mind it would.

My view is that £4billion deals with sportswashers won't be happening as easily as you make out.

But hey - thats why it is called a 'moot'.


Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8858 on: Today at 11:29:09 am »
https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1617842990567002112?s=46&t=7dFgP5kIlQlOBfkDf2iM3g


What are mergers and acquisition people? Not sure what to think but a lot of people have said hes quite reliable with sports finance.
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8859 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Online newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8860 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
News out of Washington DC has the Commanders (American football team) not receiving the level or number of offers expected. Something similar about the California Angles baseball team.


Might be a poor market for FSG to sell at their valuation - and we could really be stuck with them for a while longer which seems to be in keeping with the stories of the last few days.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8861 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 11:29:17 am
Alex Miller has replied to the tweet of the news saying there is definitely talks between Liverpool and QIA.

https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1617842990567002112?s=46&t=QccSIJKeos5JIpURsBgOcg

Basically same news that was being talked about back in Nov/dec right? So not much new stuff to go off there I don't think from that or all the other stuff atm.

All this is winding me up no end though, wish we could have some idea of what's going on (know that's not practical/possible), FSG better not string this along for years as it'll be annoying as fuck. Just wish they'd drop their greedy as fuck price and allow more bidders. 
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8862 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Hope our new owners don't come onto the pitch when we win the European Cup. Really did my head in that.
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8863 on: Today at 12:06:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:48:31 am
News out of Washington DC has the Commanders (American football team) not receiving the level or number of offers expected. Something similar about the California Angles baseball team. Might be a poor market for FSG to sell at their valuation - and we could really be stuck with them for a while longer which seems to be in keeping with the stories of the last few days.

I think this view is most pragmatic and more likely given the current world financial circumstances.
Offline McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8864 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Why would any smart investor pay 3.5b for the club when they could pick up a smaller club and invest a fraction of that money on building a a new squad, ie man city/Newcastle. The value of the club is overstated especially when champions league qualification is no longer likely/guaranteed.

Prestige?
Offline Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8865 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Its all a bit depressing - what do people think has happened to make FSG start to mess up both sides of the Atlantic?

The way they operate is very feast or famine. Red Sox have always been very up and down under them. Klopp has carried them here but their unwillingness to spend on players has caught up with them.

If they'd backed Klopp properly last few windows they'd get their 4 billion easier because we'd have CL football next season and the squad wouldn't be a mess.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8866 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm »
What's our average profit been for the last 5 years?

I'd guess maybe 25-30 million? Can't be much more than that. We're certainly not making profits over 100 million a year.

So who'd want to spend 3 or 4 billion on a football club that won't make that back in profits any time soon, whilst also ensuring they spend hundreds of millions more to ensure the team stays competetive?
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8867 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:38:29 pm
What's our average profit been for the last 5 years?

I'd guess maybe 25-30 million? Can't be much more than that. We're certainly not making profits over 100 million a year.

So who'd want to spend 3 or 4 billion on a football club that won't make that back in profits any time soon, whilst also ensuring they spend hundreds of millions more to ensure the team stays competetive?

I guess if you're not a sportswasher you're maybe looking at TV deals still going up, potentially still looking at some sort of super league/closed shop situation down the line not dissimilar to the NBA/NFL/MLB. Its certainly not a particularly wise investment at our level though, really.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8868 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:55:09 am
Hope our new owners don't come onto the pitch when we win the European Cup. Really did my head in that.

If weve won the European Cup I couldt give a fuck if we rolled Cilla onto the pitch.
Online finnansounderrated

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8869 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:38:29 pm
What's our average profit been for the last 5 years?

I'd guess maybe 25-30 million? Can't be much more than that. We're certainly not making profits over 100 million a year.

So who'd want to spend 3 or 4 billion on a football club that won't make that back in profits any time soon, whilst also ensuring they spend hundreds of millions more to ensure the team stays competetive?


Average profitability is 8/9% of turnover. Football isnt a massive money maker hence the desire of elite clubs to form a superleague.

That only makes football interesting to sportswashers and brand equity builders.

Similar to the retail sector - a brand equity builder will attempt book balance and push value in tangible/non-tangible asset and brand exposure over time until its flipped.

This is essentially the FSG model and hence why it doesnt spunk on transfers.

This is why the sports washers have gone for lower value clubs like Man City and Newcastle. There is budge and growth in the brand equity.

FSG are looking to sell at the top of the market when the team needs investment. Its not a growth asset in the short/mid term. Hence why it hasnt already been sold.

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8870 on: Today at 01:06:17 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Its all a bit depressing - what do people think has happened to make FSG start to mess up both sides of the Atlantic?

No idea about the other side of the pond but the farce that was FFP and then the ESL not getting off the ground was the final nail in the coffin for them. What's the point of plowing more money into a business when the competition has unlimited funds and the business is unregulated.

Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8871 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
Is there any people linked to us that everyone could get behind?
I would love Ballmer, but dont think theres any credible interest.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8872 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:55:09 am
Hope our new owners don't come onto the pitch when we win the European Cup. Really did my head in that.

THATS your gripe here?  ;D

Not sure why team owners wouldnt be on the pitch during celebrations.
Or why anyone would be arsed.
 
Online PaulF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8873 on: Today at 01:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:55:09 am
Hope our new owners don't come onto the pitch when we win the European Cup. Really did my head in that.

Does semen damage the grass?
Online Tobelius

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8874 on: Today at 01:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:06:17 pm
No idea about the other side of the pond but the farce that was FFP and then the ESL not getting off the ground was the final nail in the coffin for them. What's the point of plowing more money into a business when the competition has unlimited funds and the business is unregulated.

Yes and it's not like the difference in resources between them and the nation states is two or three times,they have hundreds of times more and every kind of influence they need so no FFP or any other foreseeable regulation will ever affect them really and even the scales.
