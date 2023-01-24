Whether or not you see the Redbull scenario as a different set of circumstances is a moot but strategically, objectively and mostly politically - judging by the difficulties experienced by newcastle, its fairly safe to say that UEFA, Premier League and the UK Govt - don't want teams owned by the middle east and Ill moot again that the same Red Bull technicalities that were established won't be permissable to the Qatarian state.



You can moot all you want but I'll moot the moot that moot, Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg are literally owned by the same people. Red Bull. There's a clue in the name....its Red Bull.As for the rest...christI think by now we're all fairly comfortable with what those three 'entities' are most interested in. The idea that UEFA, who have promoted PSGs Qatari owner onto their committee as chairman (oh wait sorry, the ECA have and thats completely separate to UEFA and in no way affiliated), would turn around and go 'We dont want middle eastern owned clubs' is genuinely a little hilarious.I actually imagine the conversation would go thusly:LFCs new Qatari owners - We've just bought Liverpool, just so you knowUEFA - Oh cool, you're not the same guys that own PSG though, right?LFCs new Qatari owners - NopeUEFA - Ok one sec.....is that PSG?PSGs Qatari owners - (putting on a different voice) It is yeahUEFA - You've not just bought Liverpool, have you?PSGs Qatari owners - NopeUEFA - Ok cool just checking, Liverpool you're good to go. Enjoy your £400 million spending spree, we'll see you in Istanbul.