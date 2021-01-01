« previous next »
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8800 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm
So were a sell to buy club now?

Should we not sell players that we dont need? Just even from a squad registration standpoint we can sign anyone else at the moment without it unless we just want to pay their wages to sit home.
Logged

LFCJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8801 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
According to James Pearces latest article, theres been absolutely no interest in us whatsoever from potential buyers.
But they was all lining up for the historical Chelsea?

Maybe Pearce doesnt get told anything anymore and is fed the opposite.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8802 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm
I've got a laptop in front of me with Wyscout. I can give you a list of every contract signed and for how long for every league in the world.

6 year deals are rare.

Man Utd inspired clubs into signing longer term arrangements when they siged Harry McGuire.

7/8 year deals will become the norm.

Trust me.

Ive heard a rumour that Jude Bellingham may actually be the first 10 ;-D
I don't buy that. Effectively, this would circumvent the Bosman ruling. Now clubs and players are renegotiating contracts two years before term, and for a typical 4-5 year deals, that happens every 2-3 years. What you are suggesting will end up with 5-6 years of locked wages. Sure, it can go either way, but would the best players ever sign such a long-term deal unless they are insecure about their progress?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8803 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
According to James Pearces latest article, theres been absolutely no interest in us whatsoever from potential buyers.

I'm guessing that means at the valuation FSG want - there is no interest.

Which I still find hard to believe.
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8804 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 08:22:59 pm
There are no 9 year contracts in the premier league. 8 year was the first with Mudryk.

Nunez was signed on a 6 years 'plus'.

These length contracts will be the norm.

Thats what the 'fuck' im talking about.




No, they won't.  :P



UEFA is planning on closing the loophole that's allowed Chelsea to circumvent financial fair play (FFP) rules numerous times since last summer.

The European governing body will impose a five-year limit for the maximum length of time a transfer fee can be spread over after a number of concerned teams contacted UEFA about Chelsea's transfer policy in January
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8805 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm »
Why would any smart investor pay 3.5b for the club when they could pick up a smaller club and invest a fraction of that money on building a a new squad, ie man city/Newcastle. The value of the club is overstated especially when champions league qualification is no longer likely/guaranteed.
Logged

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,138
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Why would any smart investor pay 3.5b for the club when they could pick up a smaller club and invest a fraction of that money on building a a new squad, ie man city/Newcastle. The value of the club is overstated especially when champions league qualification is no longer likely/guaranteed.
Hardly a fraction? The smaller team needs well over a billion invested to get them up to the level and thats no guarantee, it also may be over 2 billion these days with inflation. They also dont have a world class stadium so if they want to compete there it will be another billion depending on the club. If it were 3.5b for us we would need another say 300mil for players to get us back up there for the next few years. The infrastructure needs no money currently.

That doesnt look too bad a deal to me and Ive not taken into account what the club takes in annually compared to whatever small club would in the next 20 years or the fact that it is Liverpool whos name is among the biggest in Europe. I will concede that united are a bigger name still worldwide but are they more attractive right now? The glazers supposedly want not far off double the price and they need huge investment into their facilities so the outlay will be astronomical.
Logged

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 12:32:23 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Should we not sell players that we dont need? Just even from a squad registration standpoint we can sign anyone else at the moment without it unless we just want to pay their wages to sit home.

Yes we should but our main source of financing most purchases over the last few years have mainly been funded by having to sell players to offset the cost of purchasing new players. My point was that without selling players, we wouldnt be able to afford to bring in the players we have. Weve now got to a point where our deadwood are now players who are well over the hill and wont be bringing in that much money so itll be interesting to see how our sell to buy policy works this summer when its clear we need a minimum of 3 central midfielders and maybe a centre back.

Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,401
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 12:44:49 am »
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Why would any smart investor pay 3.5b for the club when they could pick up a smaller club and invest a fraction of that money on building a a new squad, ie man city/Newcastle. The value of the club is overstated especially when champions league qualification is no longer likely/guaranteed.

Because that's what the club is valued at.  The value doesn't drop significantly even if we are not in the Champions League for a season.
Logged

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,138
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 12:53:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:44:49 am
Because that's what the club is valued at.  The value doesn't drop significantly even if we are not in the Champions League for a season.
The lack of champions league is the biggest myth in football. Whether it be clubs worth or more usually the ability to attract top players. Its proven wrong all the time.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 12:54:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Should we not sell players that we dont need? Just even from a squad registration standpoint we can sign anyone else at the moment without it unless we just want to pay their wages to sit home.

Yes we can and shock horror we could even play them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 01:40:44 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:32:23 am
Yes we should but our main source of financing most purchases over the last few years have mainly been funded by having to sell players to offset the cost of purchasing new players. My point was that without selling players, we wouldnt be able to afford to bring in the players we have. Weve now got to a point where our deadwood are now players who are well over the hill and wont be bringing in that much money so itll be interesting to see how our sell to buy policy works this summer when its clear we need a minimum of 3 central midfielders and maybe a centre back.



I dont look at the clubs finances so I dont know whether we could afford to buy more players and still stay within FFP guidelines. FSG would appear to be low risk owners who try to maximise the clubs value and not take risks on transfers. In one sense that is good as it keeps the club solvent which is more important than anything else. What they havent done recently is sell players when they are just beyond their peak and replace them. Maybe Covid had an impact on the market.

If you keep players too long then their performance drops off, they are on big salaries and the price you get is low. So to keep things progressing then you need to keep selling and buying new. That sometimes doesnt work out and the players coming in are worse than the outgoing ones. City dont have that problem and that is hard to compete against.

I hate seeing other clubs spend as if there is no tomorrow and that was meant to be stopped by UEFA. Theres no way Chelsea, City or PSG would have the squads they had/have if the rules were enforced.

However the likes of Napoli got rid of a lot of their ageing players for good money and have replaced them all and saved money. They now have a younger and better squad than they did. Brighton have obviously done very well but I dont think wed be able to replicate that easily.
Logged
#JFT97

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 01:52:46 am »
The only 3 older players who I can think we could sell and get decent money for are Alisson, VVD and Salah. Maybe Firmino, Fabinho, Thiago and Keita. There would be uproar if VVD, Alisson and Salah were sold but Kelleher and Konate are decent replacements. Wed need to bring in a new right wing who is off a similar quality to Salah and we arent going to do that for the price wed get for Salah.

However at some point you have to sell your best players before age takes over. You also cant kick players out if they dont want to go as they have contracts.

Its not an easy or at times pleasant task to say goodbye to players who have been the spine of the team.
Logged
#JFT97

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 03:09:02 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:32:23 am
Yes we should but our main source of financing most purchases over the last few years have mainly been funded by having to sell players to offset the cost of purchasing new players. My point was that without selling players, we wouldnt be able to afford to bring in the players we have. Weve now got to a point where our deadwood are now players who are well over the hill and wont be bringing in that much money so itll be interesting to see how our sell to buy policy works this summer when its clear we need a minimum of 3 central midfielders and maybe a centre back.

We don't know that it's true though. If the club hadn't been able to sell those players then either they would have had to finance the purchases or just not do them. But we sold those players so here we are.

As far as our over the hill players, you don't extend players into their 30's expecting an eventual transfer fee.

Edit: We also have £114m in potential transfer fees still owed as of our 20/21 books, so we're certainly not selling to actually cover the cost ie. "sell to buy".
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:26 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 03:11:31 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
According to James Pearces latest article, theres been absolutely no interest in us whatsoever from potential buyers.
James Pearce is a puppet who has become unreliable. I'd wait for Ornstein to say something, otherwise it's just gossip.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

finnansounderrated

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 04:32:19 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
No, they won't.  :P



UEFA is planning on closing the loophole that's allowed Chelsea to circumvent financial fair play (FFP) rules numerous times since last summer.

The European governing body will impose a five-year limit for the maximum length of time a transfer fee can be spread over after a number of concerned teams contacted UEFA about Chelsea's transfer policy in January


UEFA have proposed it.

But you cant prevent someone signing an 8 year contract under EU law.

Its called Freedom of Contract.

As mentioned earlier - there have been a number of 6/7 years contracts across Euro football since 2016.

Rare but they have existed for a while.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 04:40:19 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 04:32:19 am

UEFA have proposed it.

But you cant prevent someone signing an 8 year contract under EU law.

Its called Freedom of Contract.

As mentioned earlier - there have been a number of 6/7 years contracts across Euro football since 2016.

Rare but they have existed for a while.

It's not about the length of the contract.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,935
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 04:51:19 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
According to James Pearces latest article, theres been absolutely no interest in us whatsoever from potential buyers.

It wouldn't surprise me. Seems like there is far more interest in Man Utd than us.
Logged
