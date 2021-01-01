Yes we should but our main source of financing most purchases over the last few years have mainly been funded by having to sell players to offset the cost of purchasing new players. My point was that without selling players, we wouldnt be able to afford to bring in the players we have. Weve now got to a point where our deadwood are now players who are well over the hill and wont be bringing in that much money so itll be interesting to see how our sell to buy policy works this summer when its clear we need a minimum of 3 central midfielders and maybe a centre back.







I dont look at the clubs finances so I dont know whether we could afford to buy more players and still stay within FFP guidelines. FSG would appear to be low risk owners who try to maximise the clubs value and not take risks on transfers. In one sense that is good as it keeps the club solvent which is more important than anything else. What they havent done recently is sell players when they are just beyond their peak and replace them. Maybe Covid had an impact on the market.If you keep players too long then their performance drops off, they are on big salaries and the price you get is low. So to keep things progressing then you need to keep selling and buying new. That sometimes doesnt work out and the players coming in are worse than the outgoing ones. City dont have that problem and that is hard to compete against.I hate seeing other clubs spend as if there is no tomorrow and that was meant to be stopped by UEFA. Theres no way Chelsea, City or PSG would have the squads they had/have if the rules were enforced.However the likes of Napoli got rid of a lot of their ageing players for good money and have replaced them all and saved money. They now have a younger and better squad than they did. Brighton have obviously done very well but I dont think wed be able to replicate that easily.