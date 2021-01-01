Not many good options though.



- Stay as we are under FSG and slide down the table. We were tight enough with money and strengthening the squad when FSG actually gave a shit.



- end up with a Glazer/Hicks and Gillett style takeover



- Oil money / state ownership



- a Ted Boehly type front.



What else is there for 4 billion quid?







The options are actually much more limited than that:a) There is no oil money. Saudis, Quatarians and Dubains already own clubs. There is no other wealth in those autocratic states. Besides - that part of the world will go exactly the same as Russia. The US is changing its view of the Saudis similarly to China.There is only;b) Premier league clubs in good times will only post 8/9% profit - that only leaves the brand equity builders. Taking a punt on the future worth of the brand with borrowed money.There isnt much borrowed money floating about - due to rate hikes. Most people with wealth - are keeping it close in expectation of the end of fiat and the transition to digital.Brand builders will alwways want to a) balance the books or b) do a Glazers.We already have that scenario.There is no improvement on that.The world is in a precarious situation financially. Its a unique set of circumstances and the best outcome for me would be for FSG to sell a smaller stake and invest that straight into the team which I think will almost certainly happen.I dont think FSG have been bad owners. They have been clear from the start. We all accepted that. As did Klopp.Expectations from Twitter fans and those that play Fifa - are just ridiculous.