Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 301642 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:39:01 pm
What does Billy Hogan do all day in your mind?
 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:23:40 pm
Not many good options though.

-  Stay as we are under FSG and slide down the table. We were tight enough with money and strengthening the squad when FSG actually gave a shit.

- end up with a Glazer/Hicks and Gillett style takeover

- Oil money / state ownership

- a Ted Boehly type front.

What else is there for 4 billion quid?



The options are actually much more limited than that:

a) There is no oil money. Saudis, Quatarians and Dubains already own clubs. There is no other wealth in those autocratic states. Besides - that part of the world will go exactly the same as Russia. The US is changing its view of the Saudis similarly to China.

There is only;

b) Premier league clubs in good times will only post 8/9% profit - that only leaves the brand equity builders. Taking a punt on the future worth of the brand with borrowed money.

There isnt much borrowed money floating about - due to rate hikes. Most people with wealth - are keeping it close in expectation of the end of fiat and the transition to digital.

Brand builders will alwways want to a) balance the books or b) do a Glazers.

We already have that scenario.

There is no improvement on that.

The world is in a precarious situation financially. Its a unique set of circumstances and the best outcome for me would be for FSG to sell a smaller stake and invest that straight into the team which I think will almost certainly happen.

I dont think FSG have been bad owners. They have been clear from the start. We all accepted that. As did Klopp.

Expectations from Twitter fans and those that play Fifa - are just ridiculous.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 07:00:55 pm »
^ Mmmmmm.
Not sure people are keeping wealth close in anticipation of the collapse of fiat and the move to digital.
I read a fair bit of financial commentary and not seen anything to suggest such a collapse is imminent.

However if I had crypto to ramp, thats the sort of line Id be using..

I know this is in danger of going off topic, but using statements like you have is unhelpful.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:24:23 pm
There is a lot I don't agree with from your recent posts, but this bit has been puzzling for me too.


There was a clear motive for trying to sign Touchmeni.

I, like you, don't understand why that motive disappeared when he signed for Real.

There are arguably many midfielders in the world that are upgrades on Naby and Ox.

At the time - when Klopp said he didnt need to sign any more midfielders I took him for his word - went to Leicester Citys ground and watched us smash City in the cup.

Happy days.

The it fell apart.

Then Klopp admits he should have signed a midfielder.

Buck stops with the boss. Not FSG.

Every single fan on here has known for the past 3 or 4 years that Naby Keita and Ox are rubbish or injured.

But Klopp disagrees clearly.

What do we know?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:00:55 pm
^ Mmmmmm.
Not sure people are keeping wealth close in anticipation of the collapse of fiat and the move to digital.
I read a fair bit of financial commentary and not seen anything to suggest such a collapse is imminent.

However if I had crypto to ramp, thats the sort of line Id be using..

I know this is in danger of going off topic, but using statements like you have is unhelpful.

Its totally on topic. The US just hit its debt ceiling and there has been a huge war of words for the past 12 months between the fed and the treasury on rate hikes. There is a 2008 happening at some point this year. The effect of that will generally translate into 'Bellingham wont be happening' - not until the Anny Road is completed anyhows! '-P
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 07:04:50 pm
Its totally on topic. The US just hit its debt ceiling and there has been a huge war of words for the past 12 months between the fed and the treasury on rate hikes. There is a 2008 happening at some point this year. The effect of that will generally translate into 'Bellingham wont be happening' - not until the Anny Road is completed anyhows! '-P

Boehly will still spend another billion in the summer while we try to flog a few to get Nunes in.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:06:31 pm
Boehly will still spend another billion in the summer while we try to flog a few to get Nunes in.

Chelsea was pretty much funded by Clearlake Capital and they operate like the Glazers. They load investments with debt.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm »
FSG really need to go... they've helped built a lot but it's honestly time to go. They're having issues with the Red Sox as well and their fans aren't happy either. Better off it they sell and get some owners who want the club to actually do well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 07:16:14 pm
Chelsea was pretty much funded by Clearlake Capital and they operate like the Glazers. They load investments with debt.
See I dont understand this, how come teams like united can spend so much yet be in debit?
Generally i dont understand how there is never consequences. Same with Barcelona and other clubs.

Is there a genuine chance theyll ever go under?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 07:23:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:47:04 pm
You've no way of knowing that. We could easily challenge for the league next season under them.

Only if they step out of there business model and make £200-£300mil available which is what is realistically needed to reinvent the team, however thats pretty much our net spend total for the last 10 years so the chances of that are close to 0. So I would have a very large wager and would say if FSG do stay and they dont invest that sum of money we have absolutely no chance of challenging.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm »
Quote from: JGLFC on Today at 07:20:03 pm
FSG really need to go... they've helped built a lot but it's honestly time to go. They're having issues with the Red Sox as well and their fans aren't happy either. Better off it they sell and get some owners who want the club to actually do well.
Youd rather Qatar or Saudi?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 07:27:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:39 pm
Youd rather Qatar or Saudi?

Have Iran ruled themselves out?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 07:28:00 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:23:08 pm
See I dont understand this, how come teams like united can spend so much yet be in debit?
Generally i dont understand how there is never consequences. Same with Barcelona and other clubs.

Is there a genuine chance theyll ever go under?

Because the western world has been living off free/0% money for the past 20 years.

That led to an explosion of US hedgefunds and private equity houses.

As Warren Buffet recently said 'its all fraudulent'.

Its all about to change unfortunately.

My honest opinion is that for the good of the club and stability of the club FSG remains and sells a small stake.

Selling in its entirity now - runs the risk of another Hicks and Gillete.

It really does.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 07:28:07 pm »
I think people under appreciate the pressure Klopp comes under to tow the party line, he isnt going to come out publicly and criticise his employers.   That is just not the way things are done at LFC.  He probably knows  what he wants but cannot just state FSG are not backing him.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:30:49 pm
I can fault his ambition when all he is doing is pushing up transfer fees for everyone else, the man is pathetic and seems to have very little common sense in who he buys. I doubt he has a clear clue about anything to do with football.

I mean he has ambition but definitely no structural ambition or any idea about football. Not afraid to put his hand in his pocket.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:32:16 pm
I mean he has ambition but definitely no structural ambition or any idea about football. Not afraid to put his hand in his pocket.

Lets see how willing he is in 2 or 3 years when his ridiculous spending now is shown to be a load of shite and he can't get rid of them cos they're on 7+ year deals.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 07:36:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:34:52 pm
Lets see how willing he is in 2 or 3 years when his ridiculous spending now is shown to be a load of shite and he can't get rid of them cos they're on 7+ year deals.

The 7/8 year deals are mad but apparently a way for them to get round FFP. Dont get me wrong, I wouldnt like us to be ran in the same way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:36:18 pm
The 7/8 year deals are mad but apparently a way for them to get round FFP. Dont get me wrong, I wouldnt like us to be ran in the same way.
I mean isnt 7/8 years for every player a big problem?
You end up in our situation, players who are no longer at the top level and on stupid money.

Interesting that hes spending so much though on a club that doesnt have the biggest of fan bases. I dont see how hes expecting to get a return of them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:36:18 pm
The 7/8 year deals are mad but apparently a way for them to get round FFP. Dont get me wrong, I wouldnt like us to be ran in the same way.

Nunez was signed on a 6+ year deal in similar fashion. Over inflated transfer fee to allow the factoring banker to take a huge cut to pay the selling club his real worth up front.

Those deals will be the new norm. Why? Capping of agent fees. Agents will become factorors.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 07:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:23:16 pm
Only if they step out of there business model and make £200-£300mil available which is what is realistically needed to reinvent the team, however thats pretty much our net spend total for the last 10 years so the chances of that are close to 0. So I would have a very large wager and would say if FSG do stay and they dont invest that sum of money we have absolutely no chance of challenging.

We do not need 200-300 million to compete. Sorry but that is bullshit. 3 midfielders around 50 million on average and we'll be right back up there.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 08:08:07 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 07:53:44 pm
Nunez was signed on a 6+ year deal in similar fashion. Over inflated transfer fee to allow the factoring banker to take a huge cut to pay the selling club his real worth up front.

Those deals will be the new norm. Why? Capping of agent fees. Agents will become factorors.

5-6 year deals are the norm. The fuck you on about?

Chelsea are doing 8 and 9 year contracts for fucks sakes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:58:06 pm
We do not need 200-300 million to compete. Sorry but that is bullshit. 3 midfielders around 50 million on average and we'll be right back up there.

It's impossible to put a number on what we need to compete to be honest. If we were making shrewd ideal fit signings like we did 2016-2018 then it'll cost one figure, if we continue with the approach we seem to be favouring at present fuck knows how much it'll take.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 08:17:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:58:06 pm
We do not need 200-300 million to compete. Sorry but that is bullshit. 3 midfielders around 50 million on average and we'll be right back up there.
Nyet. We need to start thinking about a CB and RB back ups as well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 08:22:50 pm »
How much did FSG buy us for £300m cheap as chips?. But I can't remember many other genuine suitors queuing up.
So even now with our infrastructure complete who in there right mind is going to spend 3 billion on us. With City been bought for £210m and Newcastle for £305m the Sport Washers so far don't do billions to buy, they keep that for when they become owners.
So I think if FSG are or were expecting Billions we could be stuck with them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 08:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:08:07 pm
5-6 year deals are the norm. The fuck you on about?

Chelsea are doing 8 and 9 year contracts for fucks sakes.

There are no 9 year contracts in the premier league. 8 year was the first with Mudryk.

Nunez was signed on a 6 years 'plus'.

These length contracts will be the norm.

Thats what the 'fuck' im talking about.


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 08:27:00 pm »
All their latest signings under the oompah loompah are on 8 year + deals for heavens sake.


6 year deals are the norm, that's what I;m saying, Chelsea gone extreme.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 08:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:00 pm
All their latest signings under the oompah loompah are on 8 year + deals for heavens sake.


6 year deals are the norm, that's what I;m saying, Chelsea gone extreme.

6 year deals are rare.

There are only about 20 active 6 year deals in the premier league.

6 year deals didnt start until 2016'ish.

Saido Berahino was the first ;-)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 08:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:39:01 pm
What does Billy Hogan do all day in your mind?


You should ask him at the next office get together.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8788 on: Today at 08:43:54 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 08:35:11 pm
6 year deals are rare.

There are only about 20 active 6 year deals in the premier league.

6 year deals didnt start until 2016'ish.

Saido Berahino was the first ;-)

Why you limiting the talk to the this godforsaken league? I'm talking in general, 6 year deals aren't rare.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8789 on: Today at 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:54 pm
Why you limiting the talk to the this godforsaken league? I'm talking in general, 6 year deals aren't rare.

I've got a laptop in front of me with Wyscout. I can give you a list of every contract signed and for how long for every league in the world.

6 year deals are rare.

Man Utd inspired clubs into signing longer term arrangements when they siged Harry McGuire.

7/8 year deals will become the norm.

Trust me.

Ive heard a rumour that Jude Bellingham may actually be the first 10 ;-D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8790 on: Today at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 08:50:35 pm
Ive heard a rumour that Jude Bellingham may actually be the first 10 ;-D
He's not THAT good-looking.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8791 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:58:06 pm
We do not need 200-300 million to compete. Sorry but that is bullshit. 3 midfielders around 50 million on average and we'll be right back up there.

Ok so 3 midfielders plus replacements for ox, Keita, Milner, firmino, all for £150mil good luck with that, and dont come out with if Brighton can find them so can we, add to that hendo 33, Thiago 32, fab (legs have gone) but you can get us challenging for £150mil good luck with that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8792 on: Today at 09:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:45:47 pm
What if selling them then let us sign someone else? Would that then be an issue?

So were a sell to buy club now?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8793 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:01:30 pm
Ok so 3 midfielders plus replacements for ox, Keita, Milner, firmino, all for £150mil good luck with that

Why would we sign 3 midfielders plus replacements for 3 more? We aren't signing 6 midfielders :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8794 on: Today at 09:06:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:02:59 pm
Why would we sign 3 midfielders plus replacements for 3 more? We aren't signing 6 midfielders :D

You know what I mean Craig its not a cheap fix thats my point, £150mil in my opinion isnt enough to bring in whats needed but thats just my opinion what the fuck do I know, about as much as every other wannabe manager.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8795 on: Today at 09:55:44 pm »
Its all a bit depressing - what do people think has happened to make FSG start to mess up both sides of the Atlantic?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8796 on: Today at 10:07:15 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 09:55:44 pm
Its all a bit depressing - what do people think has happened to make FSG start to mess up both sides of the Atlantic?
 

A complete detachment from the reality of ordinary people,Rich fuckers look after their own interests.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8797 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 09:55:44 pm
Its all a bit depressing - what do people think has happened to make FSG start to mess up both sides of the Atlantic?

As ever, it's not one thing, it's a combination of things. The list is only getting longer though sadly.
