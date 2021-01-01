Not many good options though.
- Stay as we are under FSG and slide down the table. We were tight enough with money and strengthening the squad when FSG actually gave a shit.
- end up with a Glazer/Hicks and Gillett style takeover
- Oil money / state ownership
- a Ted Boehly type front.
What else is there for 4 billion quid?
The options are actually much more limited than that:
a) There is no oil money. Saudis, Quatarians and Dubains already own clubs. There is no other wealth in those autocratic states. Besides - that part of the world will go exactly the same as Russia. The US is changing its view of the Saudis similarly to China.
There is only;
b) Premier league clubs in good times will only post 8/9% profit - that only leaves the brand equity builders. Taking a punt on the future worth of the brand with borrowed money.
There isnt much borrowed money floating about - due to rate hikes. Most people with wealth - are keeping it close in expectation of the end of fiat and the transition to digital.
Brand builders will alwways want to a) balance the books or b) do a Glazers.
We already have that scenario.
There is no improvement on that.
The world is in a precarious situation financially. Its a unique set of circumstances and the best outcome for me would be for FSG to sell a smaller stake and invest that straight into the team which I think will almost certainly happen.
I dont think FSG have been bad owners. They have been clear from the start. We all accepted that. As did Klopp.
Expectations from Twitter fans and those that play Fifa - are just ridiculous.