FSG discussion thread

What can happen - Anfield renamed to sportswash a state sponsors name?  Away kit in the colors of the state flag? Gary Neville et al as state ambassador/advocates of what a great ownership model we have? Players and coaches as state ambassadors with dodgy payments in the background?, Our captain to wear state national symbols as he lifts a trophy?  Fake sponsors with fake CEOs? LFC Social Media sites and forums full of shills and bots spreading state washed propaganda? etc. etc.
I am pretty sure it was an Englishman who changed the name of St James' Park to have his company be the main sponsor of it and the Saudis reverted it back to its original name.

There is a lot of hyperbole over stuff that won't happen .
I am pretty sure it was an Englishman who changed the name of St James' Park to have his company be the main sponsor of it and the Saudis reverted it back to its original name.

There is a lot of hyperbole over stuff that won't happen .
This is all happening right now at City, Newcastle, PSG mate.
What do you think Shanks would say about the wave of state owned petro-clubs?
This is all happening right now at City, Newcastle, PSG mate.
City, they changed the name of the stadium because City didn't even name it when it was built, and as its a new stadium it doesn't matter.

PSG and Newcastle, the names of the stadiums have been the same for both clubs since they were sold. Stop saying BS.
City, they changed the name of the stadium because City didn't even name it when it was built, and as its a new stadium it doesn't matter.

PSG and Newcastle, the names of the stadiums have been the same for both clubs since they were sold. Stop saying BS.
you seem to be fixated on one part of my post - stadium name. What about the rest?  Anyway - in the end thats only the football side of sportswashing. Honestly to defend Newcastle owners is mad mate. Forget about all the sportswashing facade I quoted - take a look at what is happening under the Saudi regime in their country, Yemen, abuse of minorities, of basic womens rights etc. Its brutal, and thats the image that is being sanitised through NUFC. They have only started.
The biggest reason FSG can cash out with around 3 billion profit in their back pocket in Jurgen Klopp. Be nice if they paid him back and gave him 150m for 2 quality midfielders to save our season and help us finish top 4.
This is one of the biggest myths people post on here.

Our trophies are because of Jurgen, but not the clubs valuation.

PL clubs have been rocketing in value for the last 10-15 years, which is why they make up more than half of Europe's top 20.

Which of Chelsea's 37 managers in the last 10 years was responsible for their £2.5billlion value when they were sold?

Which of Arsenal's managers over the last 10 years increased their value to £2billion, despite not being in the CL for long periods?

Which Spurs manager helped them become almost a £2billion club, despite being serial underachievers?

We're worth £3billion because we're Liverpool FC, and the value of all football clubs has grown massively overall - not just us. It's the same reason Utd are worth £3-4billion despite a crumbling stadium, a restless fanbase, and wasting a £billion on transfers during a decade of mediocrity.

There's some bizarre posts, conspiracy theories, and conclusions being drawn recently (as there always is when we hit poor form...), but to say we're worth £3billion because of Jurgen is just making stuff up for the sake of moaning.
