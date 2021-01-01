The biggest reason FSG can cash out with around 3 billion profit in their back pocket in Jurgen Klopp. Be nice if they paid him back and gave him 150m for 2 quality midfielders to save our season and help us finish top 4.



This is one of the biggest myths people post on here.Our trophies are because of Jurgen, but not the clubs valuation.PL clubs have been rocketing in value for the last 10-15 years, which is why they make up more than half of Europe's top 20.Which of Chelsea's 37 managers in the last 10 years was responsible for their £2.5billlion value when they were sold?Which of Arsenal's managers over the last 10 years increased their value to £2billion, despite not being in the CL for long periods?Which Spurs manager helped them become almost a £2billion club, despite being serial underachievers?We're worth £3billion because we're Liverpool FC, and the value of all football clubs has grown massively overall - not just us. It's the same reason Utd are worth £3-4billion despite a crumbling stadium, a restless fanbase, and wasting a £billion on transfers during a decade of mediocrity.There's some bizarre posts, conspiracy theories, and conclusions being drawn recently (as there always is when we hit poor form...), but to say we're worth £3billion because of Jurgen is just making stuff up for the sake of moaning.