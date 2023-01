I have to laugh at so many newby types that have no clue what we're capable of as a fanbase.



As with our previous owners there were plenty who didn't or couldn't be bothered getting involved with the protests.



There were others who felt it was a waste of time and others who weren't bothered or didn't believe there was a problem.



There will always be a difference of opinion on how we react, or should react or even whether it's pointless but it'll not stop us.



They can farm as many bots as they want, their shills won't silence us and hopefully knowing that will put off any despotic, murdering state thinking about buying us.