Look people. What do you want?



Option A : A state group like Qatar for example which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, what players do you want to strenghten the team so you have a real chance of winning silverware >> and give Jurgen £200m - £250m each season IF NECESSARY or



Option B : FSG or someone like that which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, you only get £70 m + player sales each season so we think that you have a real chance of silverware >> and don't forget, only the best players bring up the money we need but we need those players to even make a chance of winning silverware.



I hear you all say: but what do you want Maurice. Well i for instance don't give a shit who our owners are and were they come from. As long as they support Jurgen Klopp BIG in each transfermarket IF NEEDED so that we keep a competetive team so that we have a real chance of winning silverware each season. And as long as they a good for the club, i can't see what's wrong with that.



I just think, what is the problem when a state like Qatar owns Liverpool FC from my point of view and what does it means for me? Well just nothing, absolutely nothing. And that counts for everybody on this forum!!!!!!!!!!

I still have to work 5 days a week, 8-9 hours a day. I still have to pay a lot of money to see my team.I still have to pay a lot of money for my LFC merchandise etc etc.........



The problem today is that if a club like liverpool wants to keep up with spending on players with clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea it must also have owners who are willing and able to do so. Owners who are real winners like the owners of Liverpool's aforementioned rivals. However, owners FSG are not real winners like those of Man City for example. FSG are owners who buy sports teams cheaply, expand commercially, modernise training complex, expand and modernise stadium and then at some point sell the club at a hefty profit. Of course, they then also have to be lucky enough to do well athletically. And they have had that with a coach like Jurgen Klopp. However, there is now a time when the team needs to be rejuvenated and thus renewed and for that, money is needed. And FSG has money but refuses to spend it because it does not fit their policy.

Therefore, we can say that FSG have been the perfect owners so far but for that one final step, real winners are needed who dare to spend the really big money and FSG is not one of them.......



Remember that the only season FSG invested heavily in the player squad was when they sold Coutinho for £145 million to Barcelona. Then they bought Van Dijk and Allison among others. After that, they spent an average of £30 million net per season and that is just far, far too little.



Don't get me wrong. I'm not saying you should only spend £200m - £250m on new players every season. You have to be lucky enough to buy the right players for the right money and they pay off. Robertson is the best example of that. Only cost £7m but is worth 10x that.

But sometimes you have to pay big for the right player and sometimes you need 2 or 3 big players and that costs a lot of money and FSG just don't spend that.........













