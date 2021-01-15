« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 293357 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:06:03 pm
How is it going to effect them financially though? 

That £100m doesn't go into their pockets it goes towards running the club along with all the other commercial income.

Whoever buys us isn't going to offer less just because we're not in the CL and the investment in the playing squad will still be the same whether we qualify or not.
It'd have an effect in the value of the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 03:22:14 pm
Guys don't be silly even worst case happened and Qatar replace the FSG. I support the club not the owners, I'm not gonna be silly and pathetic like Newcastle and praise them but I will still watch, get angry, get stressed when lose. Remember even if Qatar gets hold of us, they are not staying here forever but the club will always stays no matter what.


If that does happen then try not to get upset about the banners you'll likely see in and around the ground.

It'll have nothing to do with the part of the world they're from or their preferred Sky daddy & everything to do with them being a murderous gang of c*nts who aren't welcome.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:02:50 pm
The excuses really piss me off.
"Waiting for the right player"
"We'll go big next year"
"No value in the market"
"No CL football".

Did I miss anyone? We need to stop listening to their PR agents.

Nobody out there good enough to come in and back up our front line
Happy to wait for our number one targets

Same shit every single year paraphrased a different way. Already being told this summer will be the big one yet again. Just waiting for the budget will drop due to missing out on CL now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:11:22 pm
It'd have an effect in the value of the club.

Not really.

It might do if we'd been out of Europe for a few seasons but not after one and we could be sold before we even know for sure that we haven't qualified.

You don't buy a business based on the last few months trading unless you, or it, are a corrupt, dodgy, money laundering type and then it's irrelevant how the business is performing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
We fallen off frighteningly quickly and we all know how difficult it is to get back again. We've known for years that this is how it would end with FSG. The underinvestment has been going on for years, but we've had a good enough squad to ride it out. Now it's fallen off a cliff. Of course it seemed like shouting into a vacuum pointing this out whilst we had been so successful, even as recently as last season, but this was always in the post. I won't point it out here, but certain players were clearly on the wane a few years ago, and if we wanted longer term success, then we should have been phasing them out, but the money has simply not been there. I guessing it wasn't for want of trying on Klopp part.

All that said, FSG dragged us out of the doldrums, and I have massive respect for what they have done here. The game simply moved away from them in the money stakes.

I'm sure there is something in this Qatar thing. There's just far too much smoke. Looks like we will be swept up in the general direction the game is going. Not a chance of anyone ethically onside will be stumping up the kind of money it will take. It's all very depressing. "The games gone", is something we hear all the time, but it really is at that stage now. That doomsday clock is at about 1159. It's not the game we grew up with.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Look people. What do you want?

Option A: A state group like Qatar for example which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, what players do you want to strenghten the team so you have a real chance of winning silverware >> and give Jurgen £200m - £250m each season IF NECESSARY or

Option B: FSG or someone like that which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, you only get £70 m + player sales each season so we think that you have a real chance of silverware >> and don't forget, only the best players bring up the money we need but we need those players to even make a chance of winning silverware.

I hear you all say: but what do you want Maurice. Well i for instance don't give a shit who our owners are and were they come from. As long as they support Jurgen Klopp BIG in each transfermarket IF NEEDED so that we keep a competetive team so that we have a real chance of winning silverware each season.  And as long as they a good for the club, i can't see what's wrong with that.

I just think, what is the problem when a state like Qatar owns Liverpool FC from my point of view and what does it means for me? Well just nothing, absolutely nothing.  And that counts for everybody on this forum!!!!!!!!!!
I still have to work 5 days a week, 8-9 hours a day. I still have to pay a lot of money to see my team.I still have to pay a lot of money for my LFC merchandise etc etc.........

The problem today is that if a club like liverpool wants to keep up with spending on players with clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea it must also have owners who are willing and able to do so. Owners who are real winners like the owners of Liverpool's aforementioned rivals. However, owners FSG are not real winners like those of Man City for example. FSG are owners who buy sports teams cheaply, expand commercially, modernise training complex, expand and modernise stadium and then at some point sell the club at a hefty profit. Of course, they then also have to be lucky enough to do well athletically. And they have had that with a coach like Jurgen Klopp. However, there is now a time when the team needs to be rejuvenated and thus renewed and for that, money is needed. And FSG has money but refuses to spend it because it does not fit their policy.
Therefore, we can say that FSG have been the perfect owners so far but for that one final step, real winners are needed who dare to spend the really big money and FSG is not one of them.......

Remember that the only season FSG invested heavily in the player squad was when they sold Coutinho for £145 million to Barcelona. Then they bought Van Dijk and Allison among others. After that, they spent an average of £30 million net per season and that is just far, far too little.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not saying you should only spend £200m - £250m on new players every season. You have to be lucky enough to buy the right players for the right money and they pay off. Robertson is the best example of that. Only cost £7m but is worth 10x that.
But sometimes you have to pay big for the right player and sometimes you need 2 or 3 big players and that costs a lot of money and FSG just don't spend that.........

 

 


Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:11:22 pm
It'd have an effect in the value of the club.

They pick their targets well though. They bought the Red Sox and Liverpool. Two teams that stayed right at the top of their respective sports despite not winning things.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:16:10 pm
Not really.

It might do if we'd been out of Europe for a few seasons but not after one and we could be sold before we even know for sure that we haven't qualified.

You don't buy a business based on the last few months trading unless you, or it, are a corrupt, dodgy, money laundering type and then it's irrelevant how the business is performing.
Value is based on future income mate. Being in the Europa League will reduce our income and value.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: maurpeer on Today at 07:18:51 pm
Look people. What do you want?

Option A: A state group like Qatar for example which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, what players do you want to strenghten the team so you have a real chance of winning silverware >> and give Jurgen £200m - £250m each season IF NECESSARY or

Option B: FSG or someone like that which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, you only get £70 m + player sales each season so we think that you have a real chance of silverware >> and don't forget, only the best players bring up the money we need but we need those players to even make a chance of winning silverware.

I hear you all say: but what do you want Maurice. Well i for instance don't give a shit who our owners are and were they come from. As long as they support Jurgen Klopp BIG in each transfermarket IF NEEDED so that we keep a competetive team so that we have a real chance of winning silverware each season.  And as long as they a good for the club, i can't see what's wrong with that.

I just think, what is the problem when a state like Qatar owns Liverpool FC from my point of view and what does it means for me? Well just nothing, absolutely nothing.  And that counts for everybody on this forum!!!!!!!!!!
I still have to work 5 days a week, 8-9 hours a day. I still have to pay a lot of money to see my team.I still have to pay a lot of money for my LFC merchandise etc etc.........


And another pro-murdering scumbag state owned sports washing account.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:34:46 pm
I think we would have a massive amount of leverage over sports washers. They would be buying us to try and repair a poor reputation. The whole point of sportswashing. They want to be seen in a positive light.

For me it's why QSI and the like will not buy us.

Unless you're expecting QSI to impose such draconian measures on restrictions of critical banners that it causes confronations/violence between supporters and police, then I lack your optimism.

I'm not saying a QSI takeover would be plain sailing, but it will clearly divide the fanbase. I can't see the anti-sportswashing faction prevailing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Bigger issues in life for us all to worry about I guess, so lets see where it gets to.

The club will always exist and whoever owns it, once we get success on the pitch I suspect a lot of noise will die down. 

The bigger question for us all to chew over, is that in the absence of a takeover where will that leave us come summer and next season?

PS I understand from the mods Im not supposed to post too much, so apologies in advance if I dont reply to any questions/follow on
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:07 pm
Do you think Kroenke is regretting Arsenal's £300m investment in players ?

If hes sat in the dastardly billionaire meeting with all the other American owners I imagine hes absolutely swaggering right now at his teams first decent season since 2004, yes :thumbup
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:21:06 pm
Value is based on future income mate. Being in the Europa League will reduce our income and value.

When you're spending that amount of money buying the club with presumably a lump sum of £200-£300m to spend on the squad they ain't quibbling over what is essentially pennies mate.

And it sure as hell won't put off wanting to own us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: maurpeer on Today at 07:18:51 pm
Look people. What do you want?

Option A: A state group like Qatar for example which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, what players do you want to strenghten the team so you have a real chance of winning silverware >> and give Jurgen £200m - £250m each season IF NECESSARY or

Option B: FSG or someone like that which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, you only get £70 m + player sales each season so we think that you have a real chance of silverware >> and don't forget, only the best players bring up the money we need but we need those players to even make a chance of winning silverware.

I hear you all say: but what do you want Maurice. Well i for instance don't give a shit who our owners are and were they come from. As long as they support Jurgen Klopp BIG in each transfermarket IF NEEDED so that we keep a competetive team so that we have a real chance of winning silverware each season.  And as long as they a good for the club, i can't see what's wrong with that.

I just think, what is the problem when a state like Qatar owns Liverpool FC from my point of view and what does it means for me? Well just nothing, absolutely nothing.  And that counts for everybody on this forum!!!!!!!!!!
I still have to work 5 days a week, 8-9 hours a day. I still have to pay a lot of money to see my team.I still have to pay a lot of money for my LFC merchandise etc etc.........

Really?  No, really??

If you are asking what is the problem then you don't understand the question. And it certainly does NOT count for everybody on this forum. A very badly thought out first post.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:22:51 pm

And another pro-murdering scumbag state owned sports washing account.

Amazing how many have crawled out the woodwork recently but I'm sure there'll be hundreds more in the coming months.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:37 pm
City and Newcastle are looked down upon because their fans are complicit in the sports washing. We wouldn't be.

Not entirely true Al, let's not pretend that some of our fans are not already longing for some sort of state ownership, especially on twitter and even some on here. I agree there will be a bigger number who will question it, but once you have the connections to them it's hard to prove everyone is against them. I mean you mention Newcastle forgetting that a group of their fans have already started a group off opposing the owners, yet most on here just condemn all Newcastle fans the same and don't even mention that group as you haven't in this particular post. We will have the same things said about us regardless of what we do.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:34:46 pm
I think we would have a massive amount of leverage over sports washers. They would be buying us to try and repair a poor reputation. The whole point of sportswashing. They want to be seen in a positive light.

For me it's why QSI and the like will not buy us.

I cannot stress enough how quickly any protests against new owners would be quelled by signing - say - bellingham, Fernandez and caciedo. Most people just don't want to know.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: maurpeer on Today at 07:18:51 pm
Look people. What do you want?

Option A: A state group like Qatar for example which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, what players do you want to strenghten the team so you have a real chance of winning silverware >> and give Jurgen £200m - £250m each season IF NECESSARY or

Option B: FSG or someone like that which says to Klopp >> Look Jurgen, you only get £70 m + player sales each season so we think that you have a real chance of silverware >> and don't forget, only the best players bring up the money we need but we need those players to even make a chance of winning silverware.

I hear you all say: but what do you want Maurice. Well i for instance don't give a shit who our owners are and were they come from. As long as they support Jurgen Klopp BIG in each transfermarket IF NEEDED so that we keep a competetive team so that we have a real chance of winning silverware each season.  And as long as they a good for the club, i can't see what's wrong with that.

I just think, what is the problem when a state like Qatar owns Liverpool FC from my point of view and what does it means for me? Well just nothing, absolutely nothing.  And that counts for everybody on this forum!!!!!!!!!!
I still have to work 5 days a week, 8-9 hours a day. I still have to pay a lot of money to see my team.I still have to pay a lot of money for my LFC merchandise etc etc.........

nobody wants or expects £250mil per season but with us being so successful on the pitch we certainly hoped for a lot better than our average £20mil net warchest every year, the thing is over the last 5 windows speaking hypothetically if we just matched arsenals spending, Im not talking city or Chelsea just arsenal. A team without champions league football and a turnover nearly £300mil less than us last season alone. If Jürgen would have had that £250mil over the 5 years he could for arguments sake have bought (and this is all obviously hypothetical) bellingham £120mil, barella £70mil, caicedo £60mil. Then midfield would have been sorted for arguably the next 6-7 years and massive spends each window wouldnt have been needed. But nope weve done absolute nothing which is crazy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I support the protest if Qatar owns us, but I'm afraid the media are gonna love this for the wrong reasons . They gonna accuse our fanbase of being xenophobic/islamophobic to squash any protest and sell their papers . They already tried this stunt with Klopp, so what makes you guys think they not gonna try it again ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:31:30 pm
Not entirely true Al, let's not pretend that some of our fans are not already longing for some sort of state ownership, especially on twitter and even some on here. I agree there will be a bigger number who will question it, but once you have the connections to them it's hard to prove everyone is against them. I mean you mention Newcastle forgetting that a group of their fans have already started a group off opposing the owners, yet most on here just condemn all Newcastle fans the same and don't even mention that group as you haven't in this particular post. We will have the same things said about us regardless of what we do.


Twitter is no barmometer,they'll have bot farms at the ready.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 07:37:18 pm
I support the protest if Qatar owns us, but I'm afraid the media are gonna love this for the wrong reasons . They gonna accuse our fanbase of being xenophobic/islamophobic to squash any protest and sell their papers . They already tried this stunt with Klopp, so what makes you guys think they not gonna try it again ?

Not true, there are a number of journalists that have been highlighting state ownership. You only have to look at the Newcastle group who have started protesting against their owners to know there is support out there, for people doing this.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 07:37:18 pm
I support the protest if Qatar owns us, but I'm afraid the media are gonna love this for the wrong reasons . They gonna accuse our fanbase of being xenophobic/islamophobic to squash any protest and sell their papers . They already tried this stunt with Klopp, so what makes you guys think they not gonna try it again ?


Do you think that LFC fans give a flying fuck what our media tries,they've already tried their worst with us going back decades.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:37:39 pm

Twitter is no barmometer,they'll have bot farms at the ready.

It's not just twitter but also this thread.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 07:37:18 pm
I support the protest if Qatar owns us, but I'm afraid the media are gonna love this for the wrong reasons . They gonna accuse our fanbase of being xenophobic/islamophobic to squash any protest and sell their papers . They already tried this stunt with Klopp, so what makes you guys think they not gonna try it again ?

That's not going to happen, come on.  The stuff with Klopp was just a couple of City-friendly journalists who got shut down really quickly, with other journalists writing about how it was complete bullshit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:39:19 pm
It's not just twitter but also this thread.

Aye.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Unfortunately no billionaire owner is good. Without making this a politics things but when our owners support a guy like Trump its not like they are good themself. I agree with the point of view that when they buy the likes of Bellingham, Fernandez and Caceido everyone will forget it
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:33:00 pm
I cannot stress enough how quickly any protests against new owners would be quelled by signing - say - bellingham, Fernandez and caciedo. Most people just don't want to know.

So you have to take the long run like the Newcastle group have done and build the protest up and start to inform fans about the what happens in these states, it can be done. This group is starting to be taken seriously by the Human Rights groups as well and I watched them taking part in a HR conference the other week. It may take longer, but it can be done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:41:41 pm
So you have to take the long run like the Newcastle group have done and build the protest up and start to inform fans about the what happens in these states, it can be done. This group is starting to be taken seriously by the Human Rights groups as well and I watched them taking part in a HR conference the other week. It may take longer, but it can be done.

I think that is why a sportswasher wouldn't touch us in a million years. We would magnify what the decent Newcastle fans have done tenfold. I mean, look at SOS getting fan a legally enshrined supporters board. That legally enshrined supporters board is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Managed decline. Its so infuriating when you look at the league table.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:41:41 pm
So you have to take the long run like the Newcastle group have done and build the protest up and start to inform fans about the what happens in these states, it can be done. This group is starting to be taken seriously by the Human Rights groups as well and I watched them taking part in a HR conference the other week. It may take longer, but it can be done.

Yeah agree with that, and really admire what they're doing. I guess the point I'm making is there tends to be an idea on rawk that we'd come out all guns blazing against qatari owners but I personally think that's highly unlikely. I think any protest would be slow burning at best. I don't think qatari owners would be embraced in the way the Saudis have or the Abu Dhabi lot, but equally I don't think there'd be thousands turning up to object to it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:14 pm
I think that is why a sportswasher wouldn't touch us in a million years. We would magnify what the decent Newcastle fans have done tenfold. I mean, look at SOS getting fan a legally enshrined supporters board. That legally enshrined supporters board is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.

I hope that will prove to be the case. Do we know much about any of the other groups who are sniffing around? Like that German one which was said to be interested.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:14 pm
That legally enshrined supporters board is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.

As are the LDSA.
Disabled supporters in the main stand and Sir Kenny  are not allowed to visit the Kiosks before the game or at half time.
It works really well, so well that disabled supporters in the new ARE tier will suffer the same fate.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:27:35 pm
Really?  No, really??

If you are asking what is the problem then you don't understand the question. And it certainly does NOT count for everybody on this forum. A very badly thought out first post.

I don't think it is that bad. It's just what you read between the lines and make out of it......What do you want Red Berry???
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: maurpeer on Today at 07:57:26 pm
What do you want Red Barry???

Its Berry
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:40:01 pm
Aye.
One less now, two more on the radar...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:04 pm
As are the LDSA.
Disabled supporters in the main stand and Sir Kenny  are not allowed to visit the Kiosks before the game or at half time.
It works really well, so well that disabled supporters in the new ARE tier will suffer the same fate.

Surely that is illegal ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: maurpeer on Today at 07:57:26 pm
I don't think it is that bad. It's just what you read between the lines and make out of it......What do you want Red Berry???

From your paymasters ?

Fuck all,absolutely sweet fuck all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:01:25 pm
One less now, two more on the radar...

And they're only just getting warmed up.

Bet you're having second thoughts about reopening the thread now aren't you  :lmao
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:06:19 pm
Surely that is illegal ?

Pretty sure it is.
