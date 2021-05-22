« previous next »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:51:40 am
I think there is laziness in the players - we act as if our midfielders are 40 years old, Milner is out-running all of them when he is on the pitch.  The players cannot be asked, similar to the situation when we ended up getting spanked by Villa the season after winning the title.

A lack of squad options has meant we have run certain players into the ground. The players were out on their feet at the end of last season. We failed to recruit for the engine room and are paying the consequences now.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:49:30 am
That choice has no basis in reality. We have great infrastructure, earn a shitload of money and have an amazing manager and lot of very good players.

Qatar owning LFC fundamentally changes the face of the club. I would gladly choose Championship instead of being owned by such as Qatar.

Long term is the word I usednext 10-15 years we could be going down a very different path.  We all have our choices to make and I respect others may have a different choice to my own.
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 10:51:40 am
I think there is laziness in the players - we act as if our midfielders are 40 years old, Milner is out-running all of them when he is on the pitch.  The players cannot be asked, similar to the situation when we ended up getting spanked by Villa the season after winning the title.

It's basics that you need to refresh the squad every year, we haven't really done that properly since 2018. Look at the lift Diaz gave us 12 months ago.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:51:46 am
Hopefully, a potential bid from QSI will act as a kind of stalking horse and out some more palatable potential owners.
Like DIC led to H&G you mean? :P
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:53:56 am
A lack of squad options has meant we have run certain players into the ground. The players were out on their feet at the end of last season. We failed to recruit for the engine room and are paying the consequences now.

I dont completely agree, we went from being one of the best pressers to being a shambles over a period of a couple of months. That points to an attitude issue - less distance covered, less sprints, less quick win back in possession. 

Genuinely happy to see stats which show that isnt the case at retain an open mind, but that is my perception.
