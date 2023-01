Loads of self pitying in here. A few questions to the newly converted FSG outers:



Are you only on board because we’re now shit?

If not, where have you been for the last 3 years?

Where are the posters that ridiculed Al666 for highlighting their ‘minge-bagging’ early on?



Their transfer strategy since 2018 has been a disgrace but they lost me in January 2021 and to some extent I think they lost Klopp that month as well and Edwards. A lot of chickens coming home to roost this season and thus they've lost the fans and likely their own legacy at the club.Before now it's a case of better the devil you know given what's out there (and what they'd demand for the club). It still is to an extent but it's the fact they've checked out and given up on the club that means they have to go.Klopp isn't blameless on this but refusing to finance a midfielder in the last 2 windows is such a stupid hill to die on, especially as it'll hit the club more in the pocket in lost revenues.