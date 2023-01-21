« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 287918 times)

Offline LFCJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm
Who is going to pay a shit load of money not to own us and have someone else make all the decisions?
There staying unless they would accept an offer of £3bn+

Oh well, we had a good 6 years
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm »
Don't worry, there'll be a big announcement soon that the FSG owned Pittsburgh Penguins have extended the contracts of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They're always working behind the scenes...at least for their US franchises.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:32:04 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/21/big-expensive-buy-manchester-united-stuck-quandary/

Oh yeah a sale of part of the club that goes back into the club. That old chestnut.

If there is investment, that Ill go back into their pocket.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,959
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Not keen on investment for a minority share. It will be a repeat of RedBird where it doesnt really make any difference. No one is giving us hundred of millions to rebuild our squad for a minority stake.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Who knows how much FSG asked for?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,922
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8285 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.



FSG is probably asking for too much. Chelsea is a London club too. Like it or not, that can make a difference. One other thing, a lot of these billionaires will know about Liverpool fans and how they aren't so easy to bullshit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8286 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
Who knows how much FSG asked for?

Nobody but I bet that it's between £3b and £4b
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8287 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Not keen on investment for a minority share. It will be a repeat of RedBird where it doesnt really make any difference. No one is giving us hundred of millions to rebuild our squad for a minority stake.

IMO the RedBird money was used to buy Pittsburgh Penguins. If they do manage to find someone stupid enough to minority invest no doubt they money will go straight to another US based project...they don't have an NBA team yet. They might be using us with empire building in mind.
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,485
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8288 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.


Most buyers with that sort of money probably know they wouldn't be welcomed here as they would at any other Club. Probably narrows our market down quite a bit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,343
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8289 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Sam Wallace also said this the other day. Just because it's a negative piece doesn't mean you have to believe him.   ;D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:36:03 pm
He' also said last week that FSG expect bids next month.  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8290 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm
Most buyers with that sort of money probably know they wouldn't be welcomed here as they would at any other Club. Probably narrows our market down quite a bit.

Is there much of a difference between Chelseas owners and FSG?
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8291 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Is there much of a difference between Chelseas owners and FSG?
Boehly is insane :)

I think he believes if he spends £1bn on transfers in 12 months he wins football..sorry 'soccer'.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8292 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Boehly is insane :)

I think he believes if he spends £1bn on transfers in 12 months he wins football..sorry 'soccer'.

Yes but whats the difference? Are FSG the good guys that they are welcomed but Clearlake wouldnt?
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8293 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
Yes but whats the difference? Are FSG the good guys that they are welcomed but Clearlake wouldnt?

I think investment wise and politically they are essentially the same. His group have readily available capital to invest and is willing to go that extra mile to support his club. It might be of course that he is attempting to ingratiate himself to the fans. His approach seems to have been criticised slightly for being a bit scattergun but that Chelsea squad is stacked. If they give Potter time and patience i think Chelsea will be close to the top again. They have so many good players to build around.
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,485
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8294 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Is there much of a difference between Chelseas owners and FSG?

How many owners like him are there though? Not many would be my guess which is the point I'm making.
I'm also not entirely sure on how that deal was structured, I mean if Abramovich sold for say 2billion and insisted 1 billion was to be spent on the squad then what he is doing makes some sense, FSG won't be leaving us any parting gifts.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:06:17 pm by RK7 »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8295 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:32:04 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/21/big-expensive-buy-manchester-united-stuck-quandary/

No chance it gets reinvested, not a chance. It'll go to an NBA or NFL team purchase.

The increasing feeling I get from them is they just don't care anymore, would rather just have us off their books.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8296 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
No chance it gets reinvested, not a chance. It'll go to an NBA or NFL team purchase.

The increasing feeling I get from them is they just don't care anymore, would rather just have us off their books.

Dont worry i am sure someone will be on to tell you investment will absolutely be in the side.when its already happened before.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8297 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
The increasing feeling I get from them is they just don't care anymore, would rather just have us off their books.

I'm not so sure. I think we are just a small cog in the FSG machine. I don't think they have the stomach (or available capital) for the rebuild required and know now that City and Newcastle are going to make their window for success even smaller. The Chelsea spend has probably shocked them as well.

I think if they can sell for their price they will and probably go for an NBA franchise, but if they can't get the price they want they will let us trundle along until we gradually become what we were at the end of the Rodger's era, and no Klopp to save us.

It would be great if they could appreciate how lucky they have been and, from their point of view, what an unbelievable investment we have been, and reduce their asking price to a slightly below market value so that we might have some choice when it comes to new owners. However, that ain't happening :)
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8298 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »

I don't think Gordon would have stepped down if they are not sure a deal can be done plus the fact no new sporting director yet. FSG are not this stupid.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8299 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
I don't think Gordon would have stepped down if they are not sure a deal can be done plus the fact no new sporting director yet. FSG are not this stupid.

To be fair they have done a number of stupid things in their time here so it is possible. Plus Ward steps down at the end of the season. Amazingly easy job he has right now however.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8300 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
I don't think Gordon would have stepped down if they are not sure a deal can be done plus the fact no new sporting director yet. FSG are not this stupid.

They seem pretty stupid. They are the only team in the league offering improved contracts to players and having it affect the money available for transfers!*


*a bit tongue in cheek
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 12:29:11 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:49:44 pm
The problem is the club around Klopp is not functioning as it should. Now I don't think anyone is blameless in this (including the manager), but who is responsible for making sure people are in place around the club? That is solely the job of the owners. Ever since this decision to either sell the club or get more investment the club has seemed completely out of shape and communication. That is the job of the owners, not the manager to sort out.

Directors job, or CEO, not owners
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 12:30:07 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:29:11 am
Directors job, or CEO, not owners

CEO is part of FSG is he not?
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 12:38:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:07 am
CEO is part of FSG is he not?

Doesnt matter in the context of the erroneous statement.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 12:52:23 am »
FSG have imploded the last 2 or so years - exec team has all walked, no real succession planning, contract situations very badly managed, lack of recruitment, scouting has been poor, and on top of that they go and announce a sale in the middle of a season.

The whole club is in complete and utter turmoil and I think were underestimating the scale of change needed.

We need a takeover and exec team / infrastructure that can support the football activity. Need players whose contracts are set to expire gone ASAP, as they most likely only bring bad vibes into the dressing room, we need to then recruit new players and bed them in - all whilst building a new scouting capability etc.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 12:53:54 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Don't worry, there'll be a big announcement soon that the FSG owned Pittsburgh Penguins have extended the contracts of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They're always working behind the scenes...at least for their US franchises.
Actually they already did extend a bunch of older players in the summer. Malkin was one of those. Pens are struggling. Borderline playoff team at the moment.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,343
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 01:16:47 am »
From Alex Miller who is their Sports Finance journo.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11662069/Manchester-United-takeover-Josh-Harris-David-Blitzer-consider-bidding-minority-stake.html

Quote
Meanwhile Liverpool are involved in takeover talks with officials representing the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf nation.

It is understood QIA are open to a full takeover of the Anfield club or acquiring a majority share  but are willing to walk away if an agreement cannot be found.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 01:20:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:16:47 am
From Alex Miller who is their Sports Finance journo.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11662069/Manchester-United-takeover-Josh-Harris-David-Blitzer-consider-bidding-minority-stake.html


So they will walk away if an agreement cant be found? As opposed to what, hanging around anyway?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 01:21:29 am »
Alex Miller is one of the best journalist for Sport finances.

This is legit news.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 01:22:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:16:47 am
From Alex Miller who is their Sports Finance journo.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11662069/Manchester-United-takeover-Josh-Harris-David-Blitzer-consider-bidding-minority-stake.html

Is he just clutching at the stories from Qatari accounts were posting on Twitter last week?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 01:26:53 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:22:17 am
Is he just clutching at the stories from Qatari accounts were posting on Twitter last week?
That @Qatari account is supposed to be close to the Royal family and posted something similar earlier in the week.

I did read a few Tweets that if they walk away they'll move onto Spurs.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,343
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 01:28:29 am »
Alex Miller is meant to be legit, much like Dom King is relaible for LFC news but who works for the Daily Fail too.   ;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 01:45:21 am »
FSG should sell IMO. Didn't invest the Redbird money into the club. Their journos lied.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8313 on: Today at 04:24:28 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:26:53 am
That @Qatari account is supposed to be close to the Royal family and posted something similar earlier in the week.

I did read a few Tweets that if they walk away they'll move onto Spurs.


Well this just gets better and better
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8314 on: Today at 05:06:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:45:21 am
FSG should sell IMO. Didn't invest the Redbird money into the club. Their journos lied.
Do you understand anything? That seems harsh but you must know that the investment wasnt in Liverpool specificity?
Logged

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8315 on: Today at 06:05:40 am »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
I really can't agree.

The only thing I could say about them is they could spend more.  But when the club buy as well as we do, I can see why we don't.  It's not like they're taking the money out of the club.

You can't tell me the team not being able to pass the ball to each other today, not being compact out of possession, not being able to press effectively etc is down to FSG.



Man, having Melo playing less than 20 mins so far the whole season is not a major concern? And you think it was Klopp's decision?
Btw, just a simple question to the die hard rival fans,
Do they want FSG continue to be Liverpool owner or not.
Their comments may give you another angle to think of
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,666
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8316 on: Today at 06:31:50 am »
Alex Miller is as legit as you can get. Forget Ben Jacobs or James Pearce, he's a sports finance guy and he got a lot of exclusives in the past when it came to this stuff especially during Chelsea's sale.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8317 on: Today at 07:14:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 05:06:33 am
Do you understand anything? That seems harsh but you must know that the investment wasnt in Liverpool specificity?

Yep but the problem was that journos and even Klopp said it would benefit us.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,259
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8318 on: Today at 07:51:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:45 am
Yep but the problem was that journos and even Klopp said it would benefit us.
If Klopp said it too seems slightly unfair for the other poster to say the journos lied.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:54 am by B0151? »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 