The increasing feeling I get from them is they just don't care anymore, would rather just have us off their books.



I'm not so sure. I think we are just a small cog in the FSG machine. I don't think they have the stomach (or available capital) for the rebuild required and know now that City and Newcastle are going to make their window for success even smaller. The Chelsea spend has probably shocked them as well.I think if they can sell for their price they will and probably go for an NBA franchise, but if they can't get the price they want they will let us trundle along until we gradually become what we were at the end of the Rodger's era, and no Klopp to save us.It would be great if they could appreciate how lucky they have been and, from their point of view, what an unbelievable investment we have been, and reduce their asking price to a slightly below market value so that we might have some choice when it comes to new owners. However, that ain't happening