FSG have imploded the last 2 or so years - exec team has all walked, no real succession planning, contract situations very badly managed, lack of recruitment, scouting has been poor, and on top of that they go and announce a sale in the middle of a season.
The whole club is in complete and utter turmoil and I think were underestimating the scale of change needed.
We need a takeover and exec team / infrastructure that can support the football activity. Need players whose contracts are set to expire gone ASAP, as they most likely only bring bad vibes into the dressing room, we need to then recruit new players and bed them in - all whilst building a new scouting capability etc.