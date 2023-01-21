« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8280 on: Today at 10:17:36 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:37:52 pm
Who is going to pay a shit load of money not to own us and have someone else make all the decisions?
There staying unless they would accept an offer of £3bn+

Oh well, we had a good 6 years
JJ Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8281 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm
Don't worry, there'll be a big announcement soon that the FSG owned Pittsburgh Penguins have extended the contracts of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They're always working behind the scenes...at least for their US franchises.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8282 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:32:04 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/21/big-expensive-buy-manchester-united-stuck-quandary/

Oh yeah a sale of part of the club that goes back into the club. That old chestnut.

If there is investment, that Ill go back into their pocket.
Clint Eastwood

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8283 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Not keen on investment for a minority share. It will be a repeat of RedBird where it doesnt really make any difference. No one is giving us hundred of millions to rebuild our squad for a minority stake.
Zlen

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8284 on: Today at 10:36:32 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Who knows how much FSG asked for?
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8285 on: Today at 10:39:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.



FSG is probably asking for too much. Chelsea is a London club too. Like it or not, that can make a difference. One other thing, a lot of these billionaires will know about Liverpool fans and how they aren't so easy to bullshit.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8286 on: Today at 10:39:58 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:36:32 pm
Who knows how much FSG asked for?

Nobody but I bet that it's between £3b and £4b
JJ Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8287 on: Today at 10:42:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.

Not keen on investment for a minority share. It will be a repeat of RedBird where it doesnt really make any difference. No one is giving us hundred of millions to rebuild our squad for a minority stake.

IMO the RedBird money was used to buy Pittsburgh Penguins. If they do manage to find someone stupid enough to minority invest no doubt they money will go straight to another US based project...they don't have an NBA team yet. They might be using us with empire building in mind.
RK7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8288 on: Today at 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:27 pm
I dont get why we havent had any interest for a full take-over when it felt like there was a queue of people lining up to buy Chelsea in the summer.


Most buyers with that sort of money probably know they wouldn't be welcomed here as they would at any other Club. Probably narrows our market down quite a bit.
