Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:25:54 pm
My beloved LFC.

I'm not blaming anyone for this season.

I said it's a perfect storm.

I don't think recruitment is the issue, no.

Obviously we would like a new player or two, but it's not why we're a disjointed mess on the pitch this season & the whole team is struggling.

Yes I am pro FSG, pro Klopp, pro LFC.

Oh my lol, perfect storm in that movie the storm comes out of nowhere, if a blind man could see this problem before the season started I called it and so did loads of others this isnt a perfect Storm its a complete an utter implosion, lets be honest this collapse is unprecedented we have gone from being one of the top 3 sides in world football to struggling for top 10 at the moment and forget champions league football next season no chance. And this is all down to a net spend of £28mil per season thats why we are Fucked.
I've been a good boy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:25:54 pm
My beloved LFC.

I'm not blaming anyone for this season.

I said it's a perfect storm.

I don't think recruitment is the issue, no.

Obviously we would like a new player or two, but it's not why we're a disjointed mess on the pitch this season & the whole team is struggling.

Yes I am pro FSG, pro Klopp, pro LFC.
I see you're still on here defending FSG to the death. You're not changing anyone's mind so just give it up. They most definitely are not great owners, they're the reason we're in the shit we are right now.
CS111

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Not sure how anyone can blame klopp for what's going on. You do remember what he has achieved ok?
Under different more competitive owners than fsg the mess we are in wouldn't be happening. They have gotten lucky with klopp, he has built them An absolute fortune. Yes they have invested, but every single owner has invested , most of them significantly more than fsg, yet LFC are supposed to keep winning trophies even while being outspent season after season.
Give klopp Man Utd. Chelsea , city's squads and it's title after title after title with another couple of CL threw in
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 06:47:35 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:25:54 pm
My beloved LFC. FSG

I'm not blaming anyone FSG for this season.

I said it's a perfect storm.

I don't think recruitment FSG is the issue, no.

Obviously we would like a new player or two, but it's not why we're a disjointed mess on the pitch this season & the whole team is struggling.

Yes I am pro FSG, pro Klopp FSG, pro LFC FSG.

Fixed it for you.
BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm »
For those talking about rejecting financial steroids, long-term (over next 10-15 years) without decent investment comparable to the top teams, it is likely upper mid-table mediocrity will become our norm.

Id rather we got the financial boost than see what we saw today vs. Chelsea. If you saw that season after season Id expect even the most ardent non-dopers would be changing their mind!
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:18:08 pm
Owners who are looking for investment.  They haven't said anything that they are looking to sell, that's you believing everything you read & assuming.

Klopp has done nothing but praise FSG from day 1.

Playing squad is a mess?  Can't agree that our squad is a mess.  Not playing well, sure. Need a couple of additions in midfield, sure. Squad a mess? Nah, out of form & struggling due to many circumstances - sure.

It's easy to blame FSG, as they aren't liked.  FSG have had the blame whenever anything has gone wrong, even when we were winning the PL, CL etc FSG were getting criticised.

People just don't like owners, not unless they are spending bucket loads.  It's sad that's the situation, but our fans can be ungrateful.

I have watched our team not be able to pass the ball to each other.  A team that can't control the game against a very poor Chelsea side. 

Yet who get the blame - oh yes FSG!

Come on, be better!

I've defended FSG over the years. Many of our fans are incredibly grateful to them for a lot of what they've done. They have grown the club commercially to the point where we are realising our potential there after decades of letting others pull away from us and leave us behind. They brought in Klopp, who I was convinced beforehand would bring us the title. We then went on to win every available trophy in the game. Now that's a lot to appreciate and be thankful for.

They've also made mistakes though, and pointing them out does not negate previous praise. In life, we have to take responsibility. We cannot only accept praise but then reject all criticism if it arises.

For me, FSG are not disliked as such, but some of their actions / inactions are. Personally, I think that's fair.

Both success and failure are systemic things. They don't happen due to single factors. They happen because of a number of things coming together at the same time. FSG, Klopp and his staff had to get a lot right together for our amazing success to come into being, especially when the competition has been so heavily and unfairly stacked against us and all clubs playing by the rules. Our current decline has come from a number of factors too. Some of them absolutely basic errors. The first being not investing carefully and adequately when on top and in a position to do so. Unfortunately, that's on the ownership. This decline was seen on the horizon by people not even working in the game, so it's not come as any kind of major surprise. For me, the fact we managed to do so well last season was a surprise, but the effort pretty much broke us both mentally and physically.

How we've reached a point where only Real Madrid bring in more legitimate income than us in the entire world, yet we seemingly can't or won't invest to help maintain our position absolutely beggars belief. That, I'm afraid, is on the owners. Of course, injuries have conspired to hasten the decline too, but the writing has been on the wall for a while and no heed was taken.

I don't dislike FSG, but I think it's clear (to me at least) that they have taken us as far as they can under their current model. Klopp has worked miracles for both us and them, but he has limits too. He's also human and makes mistakes of his own. It feels like a pivotal time for FSG and the Club. FSG really do need to decide whether they are fully in or fully out. If they are in, they need to commit and act like the second highest earners on the planet and invest some of this money exactly where it's needed, when it's needed.

Do people simply want FSG to be ''spending bucketloads''? I'm not sure proper fans (not the Twitterati) expect that at all. What I think they do expect is for FSG (or any owner we have) to use the vast financial resources we do make to adequately refresh the squad in the areas of need whilst in a position to do so, rather than wait until decline sets in later. Personally, I see that as basic, good ownership with good vision and planning.

Yes, there are some entitled arses in this world. Many follow football, and some follow us. But put those aside for a moment and you will still see that there are plenty of proper fans with genuine concerns over how we are currently being run from upstairs. OK, we are not privvy to what might be going on behind the scenes just now, but the club looks and feels a bit rudderless at the moment. Good owners will be aware of this and look to address it one way or another. We will have to see what unfolds now...
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 07:01:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:24:22 pm
I have a chart of c*nts but I wouldn't be allowed to post it.
PM it to me. I want to see if I'm on it.  :D
Caston

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 07:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 06:37:08 pm
I honestly don't understand why these owners get such a free ride our fan base is too kind.

They have always given Klopp the bare minimum and never gone above and beyond. Is it surprising we have ended up in such a shit state, you can't keep being clever and getting away with it.

Why does Klopp always have to be the only manager who has to be near flawless and get every decision right, while his rivals can spend 200-300 million even without  Champions League football and buy their way out of trouble.

I agree. Our fans and even Klopp have accepted this as a transition season. But why?
Zlen

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 07:02:42 pm »
We dont need doping, we earn more than enough. Just get rid of deadwood, buy some fit and hungry players and were good.
Slippers

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:01:42 pm
PM it to me. I want to see if I'm on it.  :D

A Chart Of C*nts would be a great name for a band.
cdav

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 07:08:24 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:56:13 pm
For those talking about rejecting financial steroids, long-term (over next 10-15 years) without decent investment comparable to the top teams, it is likely upper mid-table mediocrity will become our norm.

Id rather we got the financial boost than see what we saw today vs. Chelsea. If you saw that season after season Id expect even the most ardent non-dopers would be changing their mind!


We have loads of money in the club without the need for the owners to put more in, what this season has shown is we need to spend it better. We have too big a squad taking too much in wages and not giving the performances to justify that. I don't think people realise how big the advantage we have built over the vast majority of other clubs in terms of resources actually is.

We need to get back to the singular focus on improvement and making good decisions that took us to the very top. There has been too much arrogance, loyalty and blind faith in the last 2 years
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:06:51 pm
A Chart Of C*nts would be a great name for a band.
We could make a RAWK punk band with that name.  ;D
Slippers

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:11:29 pm
We could make a RAWK punk band with that name.  ;D

I'll play the sharpened spoons.
TSC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
Once FSG put us up for sale maybe they have simply tuned out. Without reading the thread Id guess Im not the first with the comment.
Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 07:24:08 pm »
4th is still possible if these fucking tightfisted gobshites back Klopp. But they won't.


Only interested in their 4 billion quid now
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:20 pm
Once FSG put us up for sale maybe they have simply tuned out. Without reading the thread Id guess Im not the first with the comment.

They have tuned out. Either they tune back quickly or they move on, quickly.
JordanTremenderson

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 06:40:54 pm
And this is all down to a net spend of £28mil per season thats why we are Fucked.

People really still think money is the answer.

Chelsea & Manchester United have spent the most in recently times and have won little.

The club has won every trophy under a policy that is highly successful.  Sometimes that requires patience, such as when we waited for Van Dijk or Keita or Konate - three examples of players we wanted but had to wait until their clubs would sell to us.  That patience has certainly paid off in Van Dijk & Konate's cases, it's debatable in Naby's (but I like him).

Since we won the league we have signed Tsimikas, Konate, Ramsey (not had much of a chance yet), Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo - they all look like pretty dam good signings to me. 

Let's remember there was also a global crisis that occurred and we lost a third of a revenue for a season.  This obviously has to be factored into things when making a reasonable assessment (are FSG critics reasonable?  Not really, but you'd hope they can try to be in the future).

The age of our squad has significantly been reduced.  The midfield will be the last stage of being evolved.  We tried to do that in the summer but Tchoumeni decided to join another club, it happens.  Our other targets don't seem to be available yet (Bellingham for example).

I really don't see why FSGs policy still can't work.  It has worked in the past, we're still signing quality players.

Our fans are ridiculous when it comes to FSG, it's embarrassing and the ironic thing is if they sold us to the wrong new owners - they'd probably be appreciated more, then you'd be regretting all that criticism.

As LFC fans we should appreciate great owners more than anyone given the mess in the 90s signing players (and off the field), Hicks & Gillett...

Be careful what you wish for all you FSG critics.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:29:16 pm
People really still think money is the answer.

Chelsea & Manchester United have spent the most in recently times and have won little.

The club has won every trophy under a policy that is highly successful.  Sometimes that requires patience, such as when we waited for Van Dijk or Keita or Konate - three examples of players we wanted but had to wait until their clubs would sell to us.  That patience has certainly paid off in Van Dijk & Konate's cases, it's debatable in Naby's (but I like him).

Since we won the league we have signed Tsimikas, Konate, Ramsey (not had much of a chance yet), Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo - they all look like pretty dam good signings to me. 

Let's remember there was also a global crisis that occurred and we lost a third of a revenue for a season.  This obviously has to be factored into things when making a reasonable assessment (are FSG critics reasonable?  Not really, but you'd hope they can try to be in the future).

The age of our squad has significantly been reduced.  The midfield will be the last stage of being evolved.  We tried to do that in the summer but Tchoumeni decided to join another club, it happens.  Our other targets don't seem to be available yet (Bellingham for example).

I really don't see why FSGs policy still can't work.  It has worked in the past, we're still signing quality players.

Our fans are ridiculous when it comes to FSG, it's embarrassing and the ironic thing is if they sold us to the wrong new owners - they'd probably be appreciated more, then you'd be regretting all that criticism.

As LFC fans we should appreciate great owners more than anyone given the mess in the 90s signing players (and off the field), Hicks & Gillett...

Be careful what you wish for all you FSG critics.

The fella who was running the show Gordon is now looking to sell the club yet you think FSG's policy of sell to buy can still work?
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:29:16 pm
People really still think money is the answer.

Chelsea & Manchester United have spent the most in recently times and have won little.

The club has won every trophy under a policy that is highly successful.  Sometimes that requires patience, such as when we waited for Van Dijk or Keita or Konate - three examples of players we wanted but had to wait until their clubs would sell to us.  That patience has certainly paid off in Van Dijk & Konate's cases, it's debatable in Naby's (but I like him).

Since we won the league we have signed Tsimikas, Konate, Ramsey (not had much of a chance yet), Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo - they all look like pretty dam good signings to me. 

Let's remember there was also a global crisis that occurred and we lost a third of a revenue for a season.  This obviously has to be factored into things when making a reasonable assessment (are FSG critics reasonable?  Not really, but you'd hope they can try to be in the future).

The age of our squad has significantly been reduced.  The midfield will be the last stage of being evolved.  We tried to do that in the summer but Tchoumeni decided to join another club, it happens.  Our other targets don't seem to be available yet (Bellingham for example).

I really don't see why FSGs policy still can't work.  It has worked in the past, we're still signing quality players.

Our fans are ridiculous when it comes to FSG, it's embarrassing and the ironic thing is if they sold us to the wrong new owners - they'd probably be appreciated more, then you'd be regretting all that criticism.

As LFC fans we should appreciate great owners more than anyone given the mess in the 90s signing players (and off the field), Hicks & Gillett...

Be careful what you wish for all you FSG critics.

We should all thank them yes? Be grateful for them yes?
Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 07:33:42 pm »
FSG have been generally good (not great) owners, but my god, Ive never seen anyone suck up to them as Mr Tremenderson is doing here, not even Craig :lmao

John C

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:24:22 pm
I have a chart of c*nts but I wouldn't be allowed to post it.
You could send the list to Andy and he'll put a poll up for us all to guess the biggest.
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:29:16 pm
People really still think money is the answer...

I don't think people are saying that. Well, not as in simply throwing money at a problem will automatically solve it.

It's more a case of strengthening weak areas adequately when necessary, rather than simply throwing money about for the hell of it. It's about using the vast income we generate wisely. That hasn't happened recently, and it's one of the big reasons why we are now where we are.
Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:33:42 pm
FSG have been generally good (not great) owners, but my god, Ive never seen anyone suck up to them as Mr Tremenderson is doing here, not even Craig :lmao

Craig, you need to up your game mate.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 07:38:53 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:29:16 pm
People really still think money is the answer.

Chelsea & Manchester United have spent the most in recently times and have won little.

The club has won every trophy under a policy that is highly successful.  Sometimes that requires patience, such as when we waited for Van Dijk or Keita or Konate - three examples of players we wanted but had to wait until their clubs would sell to us.  That patience has certainly paid off in Van Dijk & Konate's cases, it's debatable in Naby's (but I like him).

Since we won the league we have signed Tsimikas, Konate, Ramsey (not had much of a chance yet), Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo - they all look like pretty dam good signings to me. 

Let's remember there was also a global crisis that occurred and we lost a third of a revenue for a season.  This obviously has to be factored into things when making a reasonable assessment (are FSG critics reasonable?  Not really, but you'd hope they can try to be in the future).

The age of our squad has significantly been reduced.  The midfield will be the last stage of being evolved.  We tried to do that in the summer but Tchoumeni decided to join another club, it happens.  Our other targets don't seem to be available yet (Bellingham for example).

I really don't see why FSGs policy still can't work.  It has worked in the past, we're still signing quality players.

Our fans are ridiculous when it comes to FSG, it's embarrassing and the ironic thing is if they sold us to the wrong new owners - they'd probably be appreciated more, then you'd be regretting all that criticism.

As LFC fans we should appreciate great owners more than anyone given the mess in the 90s signing players (and off the field), Hicks & Gillett...

Be careful what you wish for all you FSG critics.

If FSG stay and the continue on the current path, mid table mediocrity will be the norm, you really are a pro FSG to a point of blindness, our success is 99% down to the brilliance of klopp in spite of FSG not because of them.
