Owners who are looking for investment. They haven't said anything that they are looking to sell, that's you believing everything you read & assuming.



Klopp has done nothing but praise FSG from day 1.



Playing squad is a mess? Can't agree that our squad is a mess. Not playing well, sure. Need a couple of additions in midfield, sure. Squad a mess? Nah, out of form & struggling due to many circumstances - sure.



It's easy to blame FSG, as they aren't liked. FSG have had the blame whenever anything has gone wrong, even when we were winning the PL, CL etc FSG were getting criticised.



People just don't like owners, not unless they are spending bucket loads. It's sad that's the situation, but our fans can be ungrateful.



I have watched our team not be able to pass the ball to each other. A team that can't control the game against a very poor Chelsea side.



Yet who get the blame - oh yes FSG!



Come on, be better!



I've defended FSG over the years. Many of our fans are incredibly grateful to them for a lot of what they've done. They have grown the club commercially to the point where we are realising our potential there after decades of letting others pull away from us and leave us behind. They brought in Klopp, who I was convinced beforehand would bring us the title. We then went on to win every available trophy in the game. Now that's a lot to appreciate and be thankful for.They've also made mistakes though, and pointing them out does not negate previous praise. In life, we have to take responsibility. We cannot only accept praise but then reject all criticism if it arises.For me, FSG are not disliked as such, but some of their actions / inactions are. Personally, I think that's fair.Both success and failure are systemic things. They don't happen due to single factors. They happen because of a number of things coming together at the same time. FSG, Klopp and his staff had to get a lot right together for our amazing success to come into being, especially when the competition has been so heavily and unfairly stacked against us and all clubs playing by the rules. Our current decline has come from a number of factors too. Some of them absolutely basic errors. The first being not investing carefully and adequately when on top and in a position to do so. Unfortunately, that's on the ownership. This decline was seen on the horizon by people not even working in the game, so it's not come as any kind of major surprise. For me, the fact we managed to do so well last season was a surprise, but the effort pretty much broke us both mentally and physically.How we've reached a point where only Real Madrid bring in more legitimate income than us in the entire world, yet we seemingly can't or won't invest to help maintain our position absolutely beggars belief. That, I'm afraid, is on the owners. Of course, injuries have conspired to hasten the decline too, but the writing has been on the wall for a while and no heed was taken.I don't dislike FSG, but I think it's clear (to me at least) that they have taken us as far as they can under their current model. Klopp has worked miracles for both us and them, but he has limits too. He's also human and makes mistakes of his own. It feels like a pivotal time for FSG and the Club. FSG really do need to decide whether they are fully in or fully out. If they are in, they need to commit and act like the second highest earners on the planet and invest some of this money exactly where it's needed, when it's needed.Do people simply want FSG to be ''spending bucketloads''? I'm not sure proper fans (not the Twitterati) expect that at all. What I think they do expect is for FSG (or any owner we have) to use the vast financial resources we do make to adequately refresh the squad in the areas of need whilst in a position to do so, rather than wait until decline sets in later. Personally, I see that as basic, good ownership with good vision and planning.Yes, there are some entitled arses in this world. Many follow football, and some follow us. But put those aside for a moment and you will still see that there are plenty of proper fans with genuine concerns over how we are currently being run from upstairs. OK, we are not privvy to what might be going on behind the scenes just now, but the club looks and feels a bit rudderless at the moment. Good owners will be aware of this and look to address it one way or another. We will have to see what unfolds now...