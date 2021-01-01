I'm 100% behind Klopp.



His job is to get the best out of the players & currently he isn't doing that. But there are many reasons as to why that is the case, as I have listed.



I'm not blaming Klopp for the season or FSG or any player - it's a combination of many things.



I am fully behind Klopp, FSG, the players & they will get it right as they have proven before.



The problem is the club around Klopp is not functioning as it should. Now I don't think anyone is blameless in this (including the manager), but who is responsible for making sure people are in place around the club? That is solely the job of the owners. Ever since this decision to either sell the club or get more investment the club has seemed completely out of shape and communication. That is the job of the owners, not the manager to sort out.