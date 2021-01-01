« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 285006 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:32:49 pm
is Klopp to blame then?
Yep he is. He signed Gakpo. How dare he spend the immense amount of money he has been gifted on an attacker.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:34:24 pm
So you're saying that what you just said is bullshit.

I clarified it.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:34:30 pm
I really can't agree.

The only thing I could say about them is they could spend more.  But when the club buy as well as we do, I can see why we don't.  It's not like they're taking the money out of the club.

You can't tell me the team not being able to pass the ball to each other today, not being compact out of possession, not being able to press effectively etc is down to FSG.

Its down to FSG.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:34:30 pm
I really can't agree.

The only thing I could say about them is they could spend more.  But when the club buy as well as we do, I can see why we don't.  It's not like they're taking the money out of the club.

You can't tell me the team not being able to pass the ball to each other today, not being compact out of possession, not being able to press effectively etc is down to FSG.



Uncertainty around the club is rife. We dont know if the owners are arsed, they move out Gordon who Klopp trusts, our head of analytics is going, our sporting director is going, our medical team is shite and Klopp got £37m only in January.

If you think thats a well run club then you are in dream land.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:34:56 pm
I clarified it.

You clarified that it was bullshit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:32:49 pm
is Klopp to blame then?

I hate the current culture of always having to "blame" someone.

I think it's just a perfect storm of events:

- Hangover from last season where we had many games & the ending was a huge blow.
- New players adjusting
- Injuuries
- Form / Confidence (I think Southgate has totally ruined Trent's confidence due his awful management, the results)
- Too many changes to the XI (due to availability, form etc)

As a result we look fragile, disjointed & a mess.

It's just going to be a tough season as result.

We can bounce back next season & hopefully have a right go at the CL if we get our act together.

But I wouldn't "blame" any one person.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:39:28 pm
I hate the current culture of always having to "blame" someone.

I think it's just a perfect storm of events:

- Hangover from last season where we had many games & the ending was a huge blow.
- New players adjusting
- Injuuries
- Form / Confidence (I think Southgate has totally ruined Trent's confidence due his awful management, the results)
- Too many changes to the XI (due to availability, form etc)

As a result we look fragile, disjointed & a mess.

It's just going to be a tough season as result.

We can bounce back next season & hopefully have a right go at the CL if we get our act together.

But I wouldn't "blame" any one person.

Except when it comes to blaming the manager, you made a number of posts doing that very thing. You can't say the uncertainty is not affecting the running of the club overall.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,592
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm »
It's on the owners. Their cheapskate strategy has caught up with us

I think if they'd backed Klopp a bit more they wouldn't be looking to sell right now as we would be in the top 4 with a strong squad. The whole club is paying the price right now for their complacency and arrogance or stubborness. Even the fact we're losing staff left and right. Fish rots from  the head down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 05:44:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:41:35 pm
Except when it comes to blaming the manager, you made a number of posts doing that very thing. You can't say the uncertainty is not affecting the running of the club overall.

I'm 100% behind Klopp.

His job is to get the best out of the players & currently he isn't doing that.  But there are many reasons as to why that is the case, as I have listed.

I'm not blaming Klopp for the season or FSG or any player - it's a combination of many things.

I am fully behind Klopp, FSG, the players & they will get it right as they have proven before.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 05:45:10 pm »
I agree you cant blame FSG for everything as an example I said to a few mates before a ball was kicked we would face a battle for CL footy but I didnt think wed be this bad.

I expected the WC to help us but it hasnt !

Next season we need investment big time if we dont spend big then we will slip even further unless we have 2-3 gems in the U23s tucked away 😂
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:23:19 pm
FSG are the least of the worries at the club at the moment.

They have made us extremely well run & stable financially, expanded Anfield, built a new training ground, we're signing great player after great player under them.

When the whole team isn't playing well & you know many of them are world class, then it's not an issue with ownership or one or two players.

The team's structure is currently a mess, the confidence of the players is low and that's nothing to do with FSG.

They always get the blame but they really aren't the issue!

Hi Linda 💕
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:45:20 pm
Hi Linda 💕

I wish I looked like Linda! ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:44:05 pm
I'm 100% behind Klopp.

His job is to get the best out of the players & currently he isn't doing that.  But there are many reasons as to why that is the case, as I have listed.

I'm not blaming Klopp for the season or FSG or any player - it's a combination of many things.

I am fully behind Klopp, FSG, the players & they will get it right as they have proven before.

The problem is the club around Klopp is not functioning as it should. Now I don't think anyone is blameless in this (including the manager), but who is responsible for making sure people are in place around the club? That is solely the job of the owners. Ever since this decision to either sell the club or get more investment the club has seemed completely out of shape and communication. That is the job of the owners, not the manager to sort out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:49:44 pm
The problem is the club around Klopp is not functioning as it should. Now I don't think anyone is blameless in this (including the manager), but who is responsible for making sure people are in place around the club? That is solely the job of the owners. Ever since this decision to either sell the club or get more investment the club has seemed completely out of shape and communication. That is the job of the owners, not the manager to sort out.

The positive is Klopp looks really up for it. I think the Brighton loss clarified a few things for him and he seems pretty positive in that he is relishing building a new side, he is up for the fight.

We just need those owners to sort everything out around him. I dont want sportswashers but if these lot dont give a shit then id rather they move on.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:49:44 pm
The problem is the club around Klopp is not functioning as it should. Now I don't think anyone is blameless in this (including the manager), but who is responsible for making sure people are in place around the club? That is solely the job of the owners. Ever since this decision to either sell the club or get more investment the club has seemed completely out of shape and communication. That is the job of the owners, not the manager to sort out.

You don't know that, you're merely speculating.

We don't know what is or isn't happening behind the scenes.

We do know they signed Gakpo, which suggests carrying on like usual. 

FSG always get the blame, just not right IMO.  Especially when they have done a great job.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 05:56:42 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:56:01 pm
You don't know that, you're merely speculating.

We don't know what is or isn't happening behind the scenes.

We do know they signed Gakpo, which suggests carrying on like usual. 

FSG always get the blame, just not right IMO.  Especially when they have done a great job.

Why are you so obsessed with Yank venture capitalist's?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 05:57:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:54:53 pm
The positive is Klopp looks really up for it. I think the Brighton loss clarified a few things for him and he seems pretty positive in that he is relishing building a new side, he is up for the fight.

We just need those owners to sort everything out around him. I dont want sportswashers but if these lot dont give a shit then id rather they move on.

The club sorting itself out remains the priority as any rebuilding is dependent on it. I certainly don't want any sports washing owners perhaps finding more investment can at least start the rebuilding process properly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 06:00:08 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:56:01 pm
You don't know that, you're merely speculating.

We don't know what is or isn't happening behind the scenes.

We do know they signed Gakpo, which suggests carrying on like usual. 

FSG always get the blame, just not right IMO.  Especially when they have done a great job.

I am not speculating, a number of people are leaving the club at the end of the season. That is not speculation its already been confirmed, we are lacking a DOF when we will have to undergo one of the most important rebuilding structures of the playing staff. How can you possible deny all this?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:56:42 pm
Why are you so obsessed with Yank venture capitalist's?

I'm obsessed with LFC, they own us.

They have been great owners.

This is the FSG thread. Derr!!!!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:01 pm by JordanTremenderson »
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 06:02:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:00:08 pm
I am not speculating, a number of people are leaving the club at the end of the season. That is not speculation its already been confirmed, we are lacking a DOF when we will have to undergo one of the most important rebuilding structures of the playing staff. How can you possible deny all this?

People come, people go.

Doesn't mean we're not extremely well run.

We know we are!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:02:54 pm
People come, people go.

Doesn't mean we're not extremely well run.

We know we are!

We are not well run. Honestly what bit of the club is well run?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 06:02:11 pm
I'm obsessed with LFC, they own us.

They have been great ownings.

This is the FSG thread. Derr!!!!


You're just taking the piss.

Fucking Derr!!!!
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 06:06:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:03:35 pm
We are not well run. Honestly what bit of the club is well run?

All of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 