is Klopp to blame then?
I hate the current culture of always having to "blame" someone.
I think it's just a perfect storm of events:
- Hangover from last season where we had many games & the ending was a huge blow.
- New players adjusting
- Injuuries
- Form / Confidence (I think Southgate has totally ruined Trent's confidence due his awful management, the results)
- Too many changes to the XI (due to availability, form etc)
As a result we look fragile, disjointed & a mess.
It's just going to be a tough season as result.
We can bounce back next season & hopefully have a right go at the CL if we get our act together.
But I wouldn't "blame" any one person.