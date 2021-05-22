« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 284205 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:26:43 am
"Shanks said a lot of things, like football being more important than life and death. He was wrong on that too".

He was being ironic but it keeps on being used glibly by the media and other commentators. It's a pity some supporters fall into the same trap. Anybody who knew anything about the great man would know he was not being serious.

Couldn't agree more.... hate the way people - usually hack journo's - misrepresent what Shanks said in order to make some bullshit point....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,683
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 10:48:31 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:26:43 am
"Shanks said a lot of things, like football being more important than life and death. He was wrong on that too".

He was being ironic but it keeps on being used glibly by the media and other commentators. It's a pity some supporters fall into the same trap. Anybody who knew anything about the great man would know he was not being serious.

Of course he was not being serious - which is why it annoys me that people cite his "Holy Trinity" comment (and others) as sacrosanct.

It's like people don't know the club's history and that FSG are the first capitalists to ever own the club. Shanks worked with a Tory chairman I believe. The game has changed almost beyond recognition since Shankly's time. Owners are no longer silent partners.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:48 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,731
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 10:51:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:31:56 am

At a football club, theres a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors dont come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques

Always been a weird quote this one - I get it from a vibes point of view  but there are no players without the cheque signers
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,977
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:19:04 am
Absolutely - that's why I said it's clear 'this is now' a transition season. By accident, rather than by design.

We've stumbled into this season through a range of collective decisions, injuries, bad luck, fatigue, planning (or lack of), and not buying a decent midfielder since summer 2020 - despite spending over £200m on other positions.

I'm under no illusion this is a mess that'll require some serious tidying up, but I remain optimistic despite an army of mood hoovers on every thread.

The main thing thats making me nervous is the ownership situation. I don't mind FSG, think they have been good and I don't want them to be gone. I would like them however to get their focus on Liverpool again, get Mike Gordon back in the role. The longer we are in this limbo, the more likelihood that we get left behind.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,683
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 10:56:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:51:31 am
Always been a weird quote this one - I get it from a vibes point of view  but there are no players without the cheque signers

Using the quote to justify potentially being owned by a sportswasher is remarkable really. 

Shankly never came across to me as an "ends justify the means" kind of guy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,731
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 10:57:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:56:33 am
Using the quote to justify potentially being owned by a sportswasher is remarkable really. 


Who did this?  feel like Ive missed a memo
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 11:16:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:11 am
If this is a transition season, then its one thats been practically stumbled upon and is an excuse to just try to scrub out the fact that it is a shit season. I do actually think the future is bright (provided the ownership situation is resolved, either by new owners or FSG recommitting, because they are not at the moment). But lets not make out that whats happen this season was part of some master plan. Its a poor season and is a result of the decisions the manager and owners have decided to make.
I think that this is a transition that has hit us about a season sooner than we had planned/expected. That why it feels so shit. In an ideal world you are already planning for Klopp phase 2.0 a year in advance, but the fact is not much more than 6 months ago we were fighting for 4 trophies and now we go from success to struggle in (sort of) a half season. So basically we should have been reinventing ourselves before we even finished that last set of challenges.  So we have gotten a bit behind and now need time, patience, leadership and investment to catch up.
It needs transition, it feels shit, it seems late, but I also think there is a lot of sense in Keyops post.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,020
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:57:24 am
Who did this?  feel like Ive missed a memo
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm
I'm trying to keep an open mind about prospective new owners, and not make rash statements about binning the whole thing off.

If we end up with an owner I don't like, I would still intend to support the team. LFC means too much to me and I can't imagine that I would give it up. I understand there will potentially be a certain element of hypocrisy, but I would maintain that I support the team, and not the owners. I might even imagine the ghost of Shanks saying that they don't even come into it, as they are just there to write the cheques.

The Holy Trinity would continue to be the manager, fans and players.

If we do get bought by say, QIA, I wouldn't want any cheating. One of the things I hate about Man City is the fake financial arrangement they have at all levels of the club. Sponsorship, salaries, even transfer fees... probably more than meets the eye with all of it.

So I would want us to be run fair and square, within the parameters of whatever the rules allow, and if it is QIA or someone like that, so be it.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,731
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 12:21:02 pm »
Ah thanks - yeah thats grim

Fwiw my view is this - I want us to compete and do everything we can to challenge for titles.
Ownership should invest in the team when needed spend what we earn is redundant if its only on a revenue and cash flow basis.
Thats a 3 card swindle as the capital value accumulated becomes only to the benefit of the owners

That investment can be cyclical - as in you have phases of building a team, phases of retaining it etc - but it does need to happen

Our ownership should also aggressively, publcially lobby for the sport to be reformed and a more level financial playing field created

Im happy for any owner that does those things even if theyre a filthy capitalist - however I draw the line at state ownership or private ownership thats obviously a puppet of a nefarious state
If the club was owned by that kind of organization Id be wholly out and would no longer be fan
Im not sure how anyone with any understanding of what the club is could sit still for it
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:48 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
I do not want to be owned by a sports washer. I hope that is clear. I note the thread has been edited and one of my posts may have been deleted, when someone wrongly asserted that I was saying if you cant beat them join them.

Thats not what I am saying. I want us to continue to compete fairly, within whatever rules are established and I was clear on that. I referenced Man City and talked about how I cant stand their cheating. 

If we do end up with an owner I disapprove of, I am offering the honest view that I would still support the team. I could say grrr, Im going to bin the whole thing off, but at that point I would feel as though I was virtue signaling, as the truth is it means too much and I am emotionally invested, and would likely still support the team. Mind you, the passion might wane, I dont know. That has happened to many reds over the years, not least since football reinvented itself under Sky.

In referencing Shanks I was simply saying the main thing is the players, fans and manager. It gives me a framework to see beyond the owner and stay connected to the team I love.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:07 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:21:02 pm
Ah thanks - yeah thats grim

Fwiw my view is this - I want us to compete and do everything we can to challenge for titles.
Ownership should invest in the team when needed spend what we earn is redundant if its only on a revenue and cash flow basis.
Thats a 3 card swindle as the capital value accumulated becomes only to the benefit of the owners

That investment can be cyclical - as in you have phases of building a team, phases of retaining it etc - but it does need to happen

Our ownership should also aggressively, publcially lobby for the sport to be reformed and a more level financial playing field created

Im happy for any owner that does those things even if theyre a filthy capitalist - however I draw the line at state ownership or private ownership thats obviously a puppet of a nefarious state
If the club was owned by that kind of organization Id be wholly out and would no longer be fan
Im not sure how anyone with any understanding of what the club is could sit still for it

I want all of that too.

The only difference for me is that I probably wouldnt bin the whole thing off if we had an owner I disapproved of.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:50 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,291
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
John Henry at a Red Sox event last night.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1616732007148527617

Quote
John Henry getting booed by Red Sox fans, for the lack of spending!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,425
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:01:40 pm
I do not want to be owned by a sports washer. I hope that is clear. I note the thread has been edited and one of my posts may have been deleted, when someone wrongly asserted that I was saying if you cant beat them join them.

Thats not what I am saying. I want us to continue to compete fairly, within whatever rules are established and I was clear on that. I referenced Man City and talked about how I cant stand their cheating. 

If we do end up with an owner I disapprove of, I am offering the honest view that I would still support the team. I could say grrr, Im going to bin the whole thing off, but at that point I would feel as though I was virtue signaling, as the truth is it means too much and I am emotionally invested, and would likely still support the team. Mind you, the passion might wane, I dont know. That has happened to many reds over the years, not least since football reinvented itself under Sky.

In referencing Shanks I was simply saying the main thing is the players, fans and manager. It gives me a framework to see beyond the owner and stay connected to the team I love.

I think this is the real body behind the Shanks quote.

I see it as a great shame that the ownership of a football team are so crucial to the team.

We are obviously in a bad era for the game with the ridiculous fees and the corruption and sportswashing operations by murderous regimes who stone gay people atop the league.

I see value in your post here my brother

I see a great shame the game is ruled by purchases and transfers and fees when the true spirit of the game is the play on the ball and the tactical nouse and the spirit.

We might have reached a point where the only solution is to spend money.

Hardly unique

Just a shame is all. A great shame.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:07 pm
John Henry at a Red Sox event last night.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1616732007148527617

Are the Red Sox self sufficient though? Are they monitoring the right players? Are they balancing the books?

And all that other twaddle that's been shoved down our throats for the last 12 years.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Are the Red Sox self sufficient though? Are they monitoring the right players? Are they balancing the books?

And all that other twaddle that's been shoved down our throats for the last 12 years.

What about infrastructure?
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
@ToneLa thank you.

In an ideal world we would have a rules based order, run by governing bodies who want to uphold sporting integrity, and as custodians would genuinely have the good of the game at heart.

But sadly they have their noses in the trough too, and UEFA for example, showed a lack of backbone in allowing Man City to dominate them legally when there was a possibility for censure and meaningful punishment. I think Man City have also been under investigation by the Prem for about 4-5 years, and nothing comes of it.

In a rules based set up, I would be confident that FSG would continue to keep us at or near to the top. Since we dont have that, I hate that we have to countenance what we would put up with, in terms of prospective owners.

My honest assessment about probably not being able to give up supporting the team, if we end up with an owner I disapprove of, is being conflated with welcoming, and even supporting such an owner.

I would disapprove of the owner, but probably still find a way to support the team and watch. But I would hate that it has come to that.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:03 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 04:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 04:07:10 pm
What about infrastructure?

What about it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,977
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8177 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Safe to say the whole club is in a malaise. Is anybody willing to turn it around? Lets wait and see.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8178 on: Today at 04:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:07 pm
John Henry at a Red Sox event last night.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1616732007148527617

The comments after that vid are hugely fucking questionable.i know Twatter is all about getting a reaction shite but top red,virgins and qatar flags!!Bunch of mad arsed weirdos.Shut it down.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,541
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8179 on: Today at 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:07 pm
John Henry at a Red Sox event last night.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1616732007148527617


I think that is probably why they are getting into real estate. Buildings don't boo.

Unless it's Goodison.

Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 