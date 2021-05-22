@ToneLa thank you.



In an ideal world we would have a rules based order, run by governing bodies who want to uphold sporting integrity, and as custodians would genuinely have the good of the game at heart.



But sadly they have their noses in the trough too, and UEFA for example, showed a lack of backbone in allowing Man City to dominate them legally when there was a possibility for censure and meaningful punishment. I think Man City have also been under investigation by the Prem for about 4-5 years, and nothing comes of it.



In a rules based set up, I would be confident that FSG would continue to keep us at or near to the top. Since we dont have that, I hate that we have to countenance what we would put up with, in terms of prospective owners.



My honest assessment about probably not being able to give up supporting the team, if we end up with an owner I disapprove of, is being conflated with welcoming, and even supporting such an owner.



I would disapprove of the owner, but probably still find a way to support the team and watch. But I would hate that it has come to that.



