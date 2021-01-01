Overall they did a good job to be honest. If they sell they will leave the club in a much, much, much better state than what they bought it in: New training facilities, renewed stadium, won titles. Not much to complain.



What baffles me to this day - and dont tell me its hindsight because everyone with a brain said it at the time aswell - is that we didnt invest heavily after we won the CL and the season after the PL. Every player in the world would have loved to join us at the time and there is no way we didn't have money after reaching the CL final two seasons in a row. There was some great players available at the time including a generational talent in Haaland (and yes it was clear he is something special even when he was at salzburg). We ended up signing his teammate minamino for 8m...



I even remember the club briefing the press that we are waiting for a generational talent to become available to spend our money on but when it happened we slept.



That season is used a lot to criticise but I dont quite agree. When we went big there was always going to be a fallow period. In January 2018 we got Van Dijk and in Summer 2018 we got Fabinho, Alisson and Keita. That was a lot of players so I dont think we needed any more in Summer 2019.Then in Summer 2020 we got Jota and Thiago which was good. We also would have seen a huge jump in wages those couple of years. Its after that we can start asking questions really. January 2021 was a farce and I still dont understand why all we signed in summer 21 was Konate. But at least there is the excuse of COVID around that time and if you have a conservative set of owners then that was not the right time.But without a shadow of a doubt, there are absolutely no excuses as to why all we signed this past summer was Nunez and basically two youngsters in Carvalho and Ramsey. The club are rightly getting criticised (i include Jurgen as well in that criticism) in terms of what they didnt last summer and they deserve the position they are in. They were asleep at the vehicle and if they dont get top four then they will continue to get hammered.