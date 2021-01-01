« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 282393 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 04:21:47 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:04:41 pm
Sigh  ::)


It's true though and no amount of eye rolling will change that fact.

That's not to say that neither you or your opinions don't matter,they just don't matter as much  :lickin
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:26:10 pm
They have a sustainable model, one in, one out moderator-wise. When one loses their mind and is found under a park bench muttering about net-spend and sportswashing, covered
in Wagon Wheels and saliva; they can draft in another one incentivised with Kit kats and Greggs vouchers.

There may be a free spot coming up soon. 24/7 is apparently on his way to Dundee in a right state

All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Yesterday at 11:48:44 am
I don't understand why linking the FSG with Trump ? John Henry is from Boston a state that is considered one of the most Liberal states in the US, more Liberal than any place in the UK, I know that doesn't mean he himself is a Liberal, but from the articles I read it seemed that 90% of the donations went to the Democrats which means that the  FSG are mostly Liberal.
 
My guess is they 'donate' to stuff that'll help grease the wheels to get stuff done,so in Boston that is democrats.The area around Fenway was ripe for development and they took full advantage but ya gotta sort those permits.Don't  be fooled by Liberal Boston/Massachusetts,we had Mitt Romney as Governor and just got rid of Charlie Baker(R) who served 2 terms.It is still a bastard to get a drink or food late night and then ya can't get home cos the buses and trains stop running.Puritan ghosts run deep!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
There may be a free spot coming up soon. 24/7 is apparently on his way to Dundee in a right state
CT gold.............ohshit.........
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,797
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm »
Is there any FSG investor showing up at Anfield wearing MAGA hats, making the hoardings have MyPillow ads or hosting Viktor Orban in the club level? If not then why is this even a point of conversation? Judas priest....
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,103
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 05:37:55 pm »
MAGA hat you say...

Is that Make Anfield Great Again?  :P


Ducks for cover... :missus
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,679
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 05:42:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:15:20 pm
We are not most clubs. We are the most successful club in the history of English football.

Aye.

Obviously nobody with sense would want to see the integrity of the club compromised by a Sportswasher, but at $4bn the options are pretty limited. It's no accident that the Glazers put United up for sale right after FSG put LFC on the market either.

About the only crumb of comfort I would take from a Qatar takeover would be knowing the Abu Dhabi and Saudi FC fans would be fecking livid and bricking it. But that's a very very small crumb. As has been said on here before, if there's one thing that will turn football fans, the media, pundits, commentators and the government against sportswashing is if Liverpool are the club they want to buy. Watch the fit and proper person's test suddenly grow some teeth if a bid comes in.


I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm »
I'm trying to keep an open mind about prospective new owners, and not make rash statements about binning the whole thing off.

If we end up with an owner I don't like, I would still intend to support the team. LFC means too much to me and I can't imagine that I would give it up. I understand there will potentially be a certain element of hypocrisy, but I would maintain that I support the team, and not the owners. I might even imagine the ghost of Shanks saying that they don't even come into it, as they are just there to write the cheques.

The Holy Trinity would continue to be the manager, fans and players.

If we do get bought by say, QIA, I wouldn't want any cheating. One of the things I hate about Man City is the fake financial arrangement they have at all levels of the club. Sponsorship, salaries, even transfer fees... probably more than meets the eye with all of it.

So I would want us to be run fair and square, within the parameters of whatever the rules allow, and if it is QIA or someone like that, so be it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 06:35:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm
I'm trying to keep an open mind about prospective new owners, and not make rash statements about binning the whole thing off.

If we end up with an owner I don't like, I would still intend to support the team. LFC means too much to me and I can't imagine that I would give it up. I understand there will potentially be a certain element of hypocrisy, but I would maintain that I support the team, and not the owners. I might even imagine the ghost of Shanks saying that they don't even come into it, as they are just there to write the cheques.

The Holy Trinity would continue to be the manager, fans and players.

If we do get bought by say, QIA, I wouldn't want any cheating. One of the things I hate about Man City is the fake financial arrangement they have at all levels of the club. Sponsorship, salaries, even transfer fees... probably more than meets the eye with all of it.

So I would want us to be run fair and square, within the parameters of whatever the rules allow, and if it is QIA or someone like that, so be it.


QIA are literally the Qatari state,they'd have to be mad to buy us and FSG would have to be madder to sell any crumb of investment to them.

We're not Mancs,Geordies or any other set,we're known fighters that never give up,it'd be like trying to have a wash in slurry.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:31:22 pm
Liberals in the USA are not even close to being as Liberal as those here,they're not even as Liberal as most Tories.

Yeah, I get fucked off when I hear American's calling their liberals - the left. Whilst they're right. Just not as right as republicans.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,562
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 07:12:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:35:23 pm

QIA are literally the Qatari state,they'd have to be mad to buy us and FSG would have to be madder to sell any crumb of investment to them.

We're not Mancs,Geordies or any other set,we're known fighters that never give up,it'd be like trying to have a wash in slurry.

Yeah, I think perceptions are getting skewed because people just want to see the back of FSG now. Although their broadly positive reign (mainly thanks to Klopp) has been filled with various PR disasters, they've really spoiled their legacy over the way the club has been run down since the end of last season, while they've checked out, and the general complacency in the transfer market in recent years which has threw away what was a squad that could compete on all fronts.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,797
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
Yeah, I get fucked off when I hear American's calling their liberals - the left. Whilst they're right. Just not as right as republicans.

Uhh, love to generalize much? I don't really follow UK politics but it sounds like Starmer if elected would still follow some Tory policies, so does that mean all Labour or those on the left aren't really left? No as that would be ridiculous. Same shit here. Just because Clinton era and beyond national Dems are generally to the right of the liberals in the EU doesn't mean all are and it's completely ridiculous to say otherwise.
Offline BornRedSince76

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm »
If everyone else in the top end of the table are getting financial steroids then we will eventually  need the same? Whats the alternative, accept over the (very) long-term a bleak future where we become a mid-table team with failing infrastructure, reduced commercial streams, second tier players and managers?

2 questions are 1) do we agree to take financial steroids to level the playing field and then 2) do we change the answer to the first question dependent on who the takeover person / country is involved ?

Personally Ive spent a lot of time in a lot of countries, and most people are decent humans.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,679
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:35:23 pm

QIA are literally the Qatari state,they'd have to be mad to buy us and FSG would have to be madder to sell any crumb of investment to them.

We're not Mancs,Geordies or any other set,we're known fighters that never give up,it'd be like trying to have a wash in slurry.

You think the Qatari state cares what Liverpool fans want?  There are plenty of fans out there who will happily turn a blind eye as long as expensive players turn up at the gates every season and pots fall out of the sky into the club's lap.

This isn't the Hicks and Gillett era; supporters had leverage over them because they were incompetent and in debt. Qatar will just shrug their shoulders at fans in the stadium protesting about the club winning stuff with dodgy money. Fans who walk away will be easily replaced. And if FSG retain any stake/interest in the club, such protests will likely only motivate them to fully sell up and get out. Then the fans will be somebody else's problem.

In any case, I suspect a sportswasher at Liverpool will act very differently than at Abu Dhabi or Saudi FC. They'll do things slow, as the club is an established name with its own actual history and heritage, recently successful, and independently wealthy. It will be a gradual seduction.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm
You think the Qatari state cares what Liverpool fans want?  There are plenty of fans out there who will happily turn a blind eye as long as expensive players turn up at the gates every season and pots fall out of the sky into the club's lap.

This isn't the Hicks and Gillett era; supporters had leverage over them because they were incompetent and in debt. Qatar will just shrug their shoulders at fans in the stadium protesting about the club winning stuff with dodgy money. Fans who walk away will be easily replaced. And if FSG retain any stake/interest in the club, such protests will likely only motivate them to fully sell up and get out. Then the fans will be somebody else's problem.

In any case, I suspect a sportswasher at Liverpool will act very differently than at Abu Dhabi or Saudi FC. They'll do things slow, as the club is an established name with its own actual history and heritage, recently successful, and independently wealthy. It will be a gradual seduction.


I was more trying to stop the divvies in here from constantly posting that QIA are private investors and have nothing to do with the twats in charge.

But yeah,I do think that the banners and protests would put them off.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm
Uhh, love to generalize much? I don't really follow UK politics but it sounds like Starmer if elected would still follow some Tory policies, so does that mean all Labour or those on the left aren't really left? No as that would be ridiculous. Same shit here. Just because Clinton era and beyond national Dems are generally to the right of the liberals in the EU doesn't mean all are and it's completely ridiculous to say otherwise.


It's a fact that what you call the left would barely qualify as UK Tories.

You would know that if you followed UK politics  ::)

Don't you have a new signing to slag off ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 08:41:06 pm »
Overall they did a good job to be honest. If they sell they will leave the club in a much, much, much better state than what they bought it in: New training facilities, renewed stadium, won titles. Not much to complain.

What baffles me to this day - and dont tell me its hindsight because everyone with a brain said it at the time aswell - is that we didnt invest heavily after we won the CL and the season after the PL. Every player in the world would have loved to join us at the time and there is no way we didn't have money after reaching the CL final two seasons in a row. There was some great players available at the time including a generational talent in Haaland (and yes it was clear he is something special even when he was at salzburg). We ended up signing his teammate minamino for 8m...  Also slept on players like Rodri, Bruno, de ligt, de jong. Most importantly though we had gaps in our squad (e.g. CB 20/21) that we didnt fill despite them being obvious.

I even remember the club briefing the press that we are waiting for a generational talent to become available to spend our money on but when it happened we slept.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:45:20 pm by Larse »
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,954
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 08:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:41:06 pm
Overall they did a good job to be honest. If they sell they will leave the club in a much, much, much better state than what they bought it in: New training facilities, renewed stadium, won titles. Not much to complain.

What baffles me to this day - and dont tell me its hindsight because everyone with a brain said it at the time aswell - is that we didnt invest heavily after we won the CL and the season after the PL. Every player in the world would have loved to join us at the time and there is no way we didn't have money after reaching the CL final two seasons in a row. There was some great players available at the time including a generational talent in Haaland (and yes it was clear he is something special even when he was at salzburg). We ended up signing his teammate minamino for 8m...

I even remember the club briefing the press that we are waiting for a generational talent to become available to spend our money on but when it happened we slept.

That season is used a lot to criticise but I dont quite agree. When we went big there was always going to be a fallow period. In January 2018 we got Van Dijk and in Summer 2018 we got Fabinho, Alisson and Keita. That was a lot of players so I dont think we needed any more in Summer 2019.

Then in Summer 2020 we got Jota and Thiago which was good. We also would have seen a huge jump in wages those couple of years. Its after that we can start asking questions really. January 2021 was a farce and I still dont understand why all we signed in summer 21 was Konate. But at least there is the excuse of COVID around that time and if you have a conservative set of owners then that was not the right time.

But without a shadow of a doubt, there are absolutely no excuses as to why all we signed this past summer was Nunez and basically two youngsters in Carvalho and Ramsey. The club are rightly getting criticised (i include Jurgen as well in that criticism) in terms of what they didnt last summer and they deserve the position they are in. They were asleep at the vehicle and if they dont get top four then they will continue to get hammered.
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8138 on: Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm

I was more trying to stop the divvies in here from constantly posting that QIA are private investors and have nothing to do with the twats in charge.

But yeah,I do think that the banners and protests would put them off.

In case Im lumped in with that, I very much understand that any significant funds from Qatar would either be of government origin, or so closely intertwined with government that the notion of private wealth is anathema.

And at that point it wouldnt stop me supporting LFC, for the reasons I gave above.

Football governance and finance has long since lost the plot. Who would have thought, for example, that fans from a socialist leaning city would be ok with the club being owned by hedge fund managers, who stand to make more than 10x on their investment if they sell up. Its ridiculous, but this is world we have.

If we get a new owner that I personally disapprove of, I will continue to support the team and will bear in mind Shanklys Holy Trinity.

What matters is the manager, supporters and players. Thats it.


Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,562
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8139 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm »
If they'd backed Klopp as they should have in the market since CL win in 2019 I don't think they'd be looking to sell the club because we'd still be right up there and have a squad to challenge on all fronts, with arguably more trophies in the bag.

It's a mess entirely of their own making and now we're losing key staff left, right and centre to boot.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,679
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm

Football governance and finance has long since lost the plot. Who would have thought, for example, that fans from a socialist leaning city would be ok with the club being owned by hedge fund managers, who stand to make more than 10x on their investment if they sell up. Its ridiculous, but this is world we have.

If we get a new owner that I personally disapprove of, I will continue to support the team and will bear in mind Shanklys Holy Trinity.

What matters is the manager, supporters and players. Thats it.

So you're basically saying, "They're all at it, they're all corrupt, we may as well be too"?

Shanks said a lot of things, like football being more important than life and death. He was wrong on that too. The game has moved on, and you can't separate an owner from a club. Most of them want the limelight. By your own logic, there is no "Holy Trinity" anymore, because everyone in the game is corrupt.

As for us being okay with hedgefund managers, I think you forget the jam we were in at the time. That particular point has a whiff of whataboutism to it.

But by all means, you do you. It's hard to walk away from something we're emotionally invested in, and I prefer people to be honest rather than rationalise or find ways to justify their position.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,447
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 12:53:49 am »
Milner extension?

Goodness.
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 01:26:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm
So you're basically saying, "They're all at it, they're all corrupt, we may as well be too"?

Shanks said a lot of things, like football being more important than life and death. He was wrong on that too. The game has moved on, and you can't separate an owner from a club. Most of them want the limelight. By your own logic, there is no "Holy Trinity" anymore, because everyone in the game is corrupt.

As for us being okay with hedgefund managers, I think you forget the jam we were in at the time. That particular point has a whiff of whataboutism to it.

But by all means, you do you. It's hard to walk away from something we're emotionally invested in, and I prefer people to be honest rather than rationalise or find ways to justify their position.

Thats not what Im saying. I dont want to cheat, like Man City have done, for example. Their revenue is very suspect, and there are question marks over the transfer fees they pay, and the salaries they pay.

I want to be above board and go by the rules that are in play. No cheating.

Beyond that, Im just citing Shanks to separate out the owners from my consideration. Its about the fans, manager and team.

To the degree Shanks was saying that, then I think it is still relevant, and for me at least, gives me a way to see a future as a supporter beyond any owner that I personally disapprove of. At that point the owners, whoever they are, would be irrelevant to me. I wouldnt support them, or think about them. I would support the team and back the manager.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 04:22:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:53:49 am
Milner extension?

Goodness.

If Jurgen wants him to stay then so be it. FSG getting criticised for backing the manager now?
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 05:17:33 am »
Quote from: Larse link=topic=353230.msg18688113#msg18688113 date=1674247266 we are waiting for a generational talent to become available to spend our money on
[/quote
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:53:49 am
Milner extension?
Ah, now it's all starting to make sense.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 05:30:13 am »
How long would you like to stay here James
Until Im 50 would be lovely
Consider it done

Were just not learning. At all. We want to see hard evidence that these players have actually retired before we consider moving anybody on. Doesnt seem like we are capable of being proactive anymore. Its a sign of a team thats become a little bit dumb in the decision making stakes. If Man United were doing this Id be licking my chops because theyd have no chance in the future.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:30 am by Gerry Attrick »
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 05:59:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:30:13 am
How long would you like to stay here James
Until Im 50 would be lovely
Consider it done

Were just not learning. At all. We want to see hard evidence that these players have actually retired before we consider moving anybody on. Doesnt seem like we are capable of being proactive anymore. Its a sign of a team thats become a little bit dumb in the decision making stakes. If Man United were doing this Id be licking my chops because theyd have no chance in the future.

If Klopp wants him to stay and sees value in him staying then all power to the extension.

There must be a plan behind this, and not just a whim of fancy by the "Goofy German Guy" (as someone on this board has recently characterised Klopp as).
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 07:00:21 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:08:48 am
Even if you don't give a shit about the sportswashing, if that doesn't play in to your morals and even if you only care about the financial benefits or whatever...how depressing is it that the competitive teams will all be owned by the middle east, it's not the English premier league is it, it's not the EPL.its the MEPL, you might as well support city and Newcastle, there's no difference, just pick which ever team is in form every week, there's nothing unique about these clubs, they're the same they just play in different parts of England but thats it. That's what we will be, just another club, might as well change our name, it means nothing.

I get your point. But FSG is from America, and it's special to you?
Or, you just think they are lesser evil?
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 07:17:24 am »
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 07:00:21 am
I get your point. But FSG is from America, and it's special to you?
Or, you just think they are lesser evil?

Being owned by a country and being owned by private individuals is two different things. It's not that hard to comprehend.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
