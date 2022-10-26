« previous next »
Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.

Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.

Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.

For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.

We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.


Thanks for keeping this ticking along whilst there was a game on lads

Always a game on, Future so bright so where do you buy the shades..
Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.

For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.

We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.

It's not going to be that reduced - it will be 100K a week minimum.

I hope there are no more extensions. If we want to keep him around add him to the staff.

We need to get younger, more mobile, and quicker.
Yes, I expect us to catch arsenal. (NOT)

4th is not impossible obviously, but unless we win 90%+ all of our remaining games, it's very unrealistic.

We're not in a good place right now. (understatement)


if we win 90% of our remaining games we'll get 82 points which will be good enough for at least 3rd and probably higher, to get to 70 points we need the equivalent of 14 wins and that's probably good enough for top 4, so it's 70% plus we need to win not 90.

You've been told a million times not to exaggerate
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.

Ox and Naby alone are probably on wages that can cover Bellingham + Kone/Thuram. You can surely get a 20-year-old on 40-50k wages that Milner is probably on.



It's not going to be that reduced - it will be 100K a week minimum.

I hope there are no more extensions. If we want to keep him around add him to the staff.

We need to get younger, more mobile, and quicker.
I agree with most of that, but you still need players mentoring the young.
Milner is probably the most professional player. Hes played more than he should of this season and is by no means the problem. Its other who havent been doing there role.

I think Milner gets one more year and then goes into coaching. Think people forget Milner is expected to be for early cup games, dead rubbers in Europe and come of the bench to make cameo appearances. Instead hes been put in some horrendous situations and gave us his all. Thats all I ask of any player
The man is a marvel, we are so extremely lucky to have him.
Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.

Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.

might be just me, maybe I recall a time when RAWK had honour and chivalry, but calling present players deadwood simply isnt on. Not as long as they wear the shirt?

Net spend exists to make some sets of fans feel better. It has 0 bearing on reality unfortunately.
7/4 doesn't sound like the bookies are that sure of anything.

I would add that 24/7 also doesnt seem sure of anything, but that might risk me not being able to post on Craigs favourite thread
might be just me, maybe I recall a time when RAWK had honour and chivalry, but calling present players deadwood simply isnt on. Not as long as they wear the shirt?

Net spend exists to make some sets of fans feel better. It has 0 bearing on reality unfortunately.

+1
might be just me, maybe I recall a time when RAWK had honour and chivalry, but calling present players deadwood simply isnt on. Not as long as they wear the shirt?

Net spend exists to make some sets of fans feel better. It has 0 bearing on reality unfortunately.

Were you not paying attention when the Boss first joined,when both him and us were desperate for him to be able to do just that.

The team exists to make the people happy,not the players and we sure as shit shouldn't shy away from doing that just because a few players who are either not good enough or are in the final months of their LFC journey might get a bit upset.
Were you not paying attention when the Boss first joined,when both him and us were desperate for him to be able to do just that.

The team exists to make the people happy,not the players and we sure as shit shouldn't shy away from doing that just because a few players who are either not good enough or are in the final months of their LFC journey might get a bit upset.

Please clarify what is the just that that the Boss wanted to do and we shouldnt shy away from doing.

Because I cannot recall any instance in which Jurgen Klopp has called his players deadwood.
99 percent of club owners do not take money out of the club. So why do so many people make a big deal out of it.

Because Glazers do. Hicks and Gillett wanted to follow their exact method wherein the club pays a big share of their revenue to pay the debt they took out to buy the club and then pay themselves dividends like the Glazers. It is a big deal. In reality any owner funding is supposed to be money lent to the club, as was the case with 1.6billion lent by Roman to Chelsea at no interest but FFP didnt care when that debt disappeared after the takeover. 99 percent of owners cannot do that either but we are now competing against the ones that can and will. Manchester City being more commercially lucrative than Real Madrid is bullshit, and anyone who has half a brain can see that it is just a creative way for Abu Dhabi to put more money into the club without any FFP issues. Saudis will do the same with Newcastle. That is what we are up against, so we either find our own set of sugar daddies who want to cheat the rules or we stay with the status quo and be sulf sufficient.
