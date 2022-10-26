99 percent of club owners do not take money out of the club. So why do so many people make a big deal out of it.



Because Glazers do. Hicks and Gillett wanted to follow their exact method wherein the club pays a big share of their revenue to pay the debt they took out to buy the club and then pay themselves dividends like the Glazers. It is a big deal. In reality any owner funding is supposed to be money lent to the club, as was the case with 1.6billion lent by Roman to Chelsea at no interest but FFP didnt care when that debt disappeared after the takeover. 99 percent of owners cannot do that either but we are now competing against the ones that can and will. Manchester City being more commercially lucrative than Real Madrid is bullshit, and anyone who has half a brain can see that it is just a creative way for Abu Dhabi to put more money into the club without any FFP issues. Saudis will do the same with Newcastle. That is what we are up against, so we either find our own set of sugar daddies who want to cheat the rules or we stay with the status quo and be sulf sufficient.