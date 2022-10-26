« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Online Max_powers

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8040 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:45:10 pm
Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.

Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.

Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.

For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.

We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.


Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8041 on: Today at 10:14:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on October 26, 2022, 10:03:38 pm
Thanks for keeping this ticking along whilst there was a game on lads

Always a game on, Future so bright so where do you buy the shades..
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8042 on: Today at 10:29:27 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:51:27 pm
Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.

For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.

We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.
Online newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8043 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:29:27 pm
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.

It's not going to be that reduced - it will be 100K a week minimum.

I hope there are no more extensions. If we want to keep him around add him to the staff.

We need to get younger, more mobile, and quicker.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8044 on: Today at 10:57:20 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 08:14:23 pm
Yes, I expect us to catch arsenal. (NOT)

4th is not impossible obviously, but unless we win 90%+ all of our remaining games, it's very unrealistic.

We're not in a good place right now. (understatement)


if we win 90% of our remaining games we'll get 82 points which will be good enough for at least 3rd and probably higher, to get to 70 points we need the equivalent of 14 wins and that's probably good enough for top 4, so it's 70% plus we need to win not 90.

You've been told a million times not to exaggerate
Online Max_powers

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8045 on: Today at 10:57:29 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:29:27 pm
You will be saving money when they all go but surely Milner wont be on much. Hes on a reduced contract and hopefully he gets one more.

Hopefully bobby accepts a reduced one too, but for the rest we really need them to go. Looking at things, it could be another year of transition next season.

Ox and Naby alone are probably on wages that can cover Bellingham + Kone/Thuram. You can surely get a 20-year-old on 40-50k wages that Milner is probably on.



Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8046 on: Today at 10:57:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:31:34 pm
It's not going to be that reduced - it will be 100K a week minimum.

I hope there are no more extensions. If we want to keep him around add him to the staff.

We need to get younger, more mobile, and quicker.
I agree with most of that, but you still need players mentoring the young.
Milner is probably the most professional player. Hes played more than he should of this season and is by no means the problem. Its other who havent been doing there role.

I think Milner gets one more year and then goes into coaching. Think people forget Milner is expected to be for early cup games, dead rubbers in Europe and come of the bench to make cameo appearances. Instead hes been put in some horrendous situations and gave us his all. Thats all I ask of any player
Online SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8047 on: Today at 11:13:37 pm
The man is a marvel, we are so extremely lucky to have him.
