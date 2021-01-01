« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 276698 times)

Online LFCJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:26:40 pm
Net spend by itself is an incomplete metric and it doesn't equate to investment. We have had one of the biggest wage bills in PL in the past few years. If we offload some of the older players and more injury-prone players that will cut wages and can allow bigger spending on transfers.

Also for FSG in long term, it's not worth it to be cheap from a business point of view if the club fails to qualify for CL and lingers in Europa League. We lose a big chunk of revenue and any eventual sale price will definitely be impacted by that too.

A spell similar to 2009-2015 can easily cost FSG a billion dollars or more lost from CL revenues, advertising revenue and degradation of the club revenue.
Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.

Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:45:10 pm
Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.

Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.

Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.

For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.

We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 