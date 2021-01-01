Realistically with all the foreign clubs struggling with finances. Its getting harder and harder to sell our deadwood. I think most PL teams also wont want to deal with us, so we dont bump anyone again.



Net spend imo very important when talking about our investment. Also players on big wages such as Henderson, will be very hard to move on.



Even from contracts expiring likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Matip in the next little while, that is some serious money tied up for players that are not starting for us very often (Matip aside). Bobby may also leave.For a similar wage as those players, you can get a first-team starter rather than someone who is fit 2 months out of the season.We can easily go from having 8 or 9 midfielders to having 6 and not suffer if they are players that are sturdy and reliable.