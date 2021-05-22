If this is a controversial opinion amongst our fanbase, then our fanbase has gone to the dumps.



Rather be in the Championship than be under the control of human right abusers who on top of that will cheat themselves to the top. I will not find one bit of joy in any success earnt through this way.



I've never wanted them out because i'd dread what follows given you're talking multi-billions just to buy the club. More or less the best case scenario is some old clown like Boehly comes in and on the other scale you've got Hicks and Gillett or oil states. Plus the fact Boehly was bound by the takeover to invest in the team - FSG will rake in all the profits from the sale.FSG have massively let us down over the last year though, spoiled their legacy and the club is in a mess right now of their own making, both on the pitch and off it with senior staff leaving left and right. They seem to have checked out and therefore the club isn't manageable in its present situation. I can't see Jurgen sticking it out and relying on more miracles just to have us at the right end of the table without this situation changing by the summer. Something needs to change - what that change is and what follows is another matterTheir inaction has also led us to needing a rebuild which we all know they aren't going to provide the funds for, unless someone gives them hundreds of millions for a stake in the club (and why would they?).