How much do you think we'll need to invest over to rebuild this squad. It's all well and good letting some of the older players go, but we're not going to recoup much at all by doing that.
I honestly don't think it needs that big of an investment. Maybe ~200-250m net spend (300-400m gross spend) over the next 2-ish years. We don't need a 100 million player in every position. We should gamble more with the transfer policy as we did in the early years of Klopp. Buy up-and-coming players rather than players who are already stars.
I think with Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Elliott, Jones, Bajectic, Konate, Trent, Robertson, Morton we have a good core that can last for another 4-5 years minimum. Some like Jones may never be starters but can definitely be good squad options. We may also get some players from youth teams like Doak or Gordon that can step-up in next few years.
We need a CB or two, 2-3 midfielders + Salah's replacement(although for now, he is still producing good performances). We can recoup some fees and a lot of wages by letting go of some squad players.