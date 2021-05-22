« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8000 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:06:47 pm
I meant the club. Probably naive and foolish to use the personal pronoun to refer to the piers that be at the club and the fans these days but in my mind the powers that be make decisions on behalf of the fans when it comes to a football club.
They make decisions based on the best interests of the shareholders mate...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8001 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:40:52 pm
Honestly, I prefer FSG over a takeover from Qatar or Saudis. Maybe this is a controversial opinion but the latter will ruin football for me.

I am an optimist. I do think we will bounce back and rebuild the squad and go on another successful run under Klopp. We are never gonna spend like City or Chelsea but if the club let go of some older players I do think we will re-invest and buy the players we need.

One of the biggest mistakes of the past few years has been not getting rid of injury-prone players like Ox, Keita etc at the right time and using that money to invest in the future. In an ideal world, they could have been sold for ~50m a year or two ago and would have freed up ~200k in wages.

How much do you think we'll need to invest over to rebuild this squad. It's all well and good letting some of the older players go, but we're not going to recoup much at all by doing that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8002 on: Today at 05:56:41 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:40:52 pm
Honestly, I prefer FSG over a takeover from Qatar or Saudis. Maybe this is a controversial opinion but the latter will ruin football for me.

I am an optimist. I do think we will bounce back and rebuild the squad and go on another successful run under Klopp. We are never gonna spend like City or Chelsea but if the club let go of some older players I do think we will re-invest and buy the players we need.

One of the biggest mistakes of the past few years has been not getting rid of injury-prone players like Ox, Keita etc at the right time and using that money to invest in the future. In an ideal world, they could have been sold for ~50m a year or two ago and would have freed up ~200k in wages.

If this is a controversial opinion amongst our fanbase, then our fanbase has gone to the dumps.

Rather be in the Championship than be under the control of human right abusers who on top of that will cheat themselves to the top. I will not find one bit of joy in any success earnt through this way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8003 on: Today at 06:04:40 pm


Im happy about this only if theyre not taking money out to cover other ventures
That never happens under these owners though right? Theyre just making the club be self sufficient?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8004 on: Today at 06:07:59 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:56:41 pm
If this is a controversial opinion amongst our fanbase, then our fanbase has gone to the dumps.

Rather be in the Championship than be under the control of human right abusers who on top of that will cheat themselves to the top. I will not find one bit of joy in any success earnt through this way.

I've never wanted them out because i'd dread what follows given you're talking multi-billions just to buy the club. More or less the best case scenario is some old clown like Boehly comes in and on the other scale you've got Hicks and Gillett or oil states. Plus the fact Boehly was bound by the takeover to invest in the team - FSG will rake in all the profits from the sale.

FSG have massively let us down over the last year though, spoiled their legacy and the club is in a mess right now of their own making, both on the pitch and off it with senior staff leaving left and right. They seem to have checked out and therefore the club isn't manageable in its present situation. I can't see Jurgen sticking it out and relying on more miracles just to have us at the right end of the table without this situation changing by the summer. Something needs to change - what that change is and what follows is another matter

Their inaction has also led us to needing a rebuild which we all know they aren't going to provide the funds for, unless someone gives them hundreds of millions for a stake in the club (and why would they?).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8005 on: Today at 06:12:03 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 05:55:14 pm
They make decisions based on the best interests of the shareholders mate...

I'd quantify it in that they make the decisions based on the best interests of the shareholders that the fans are also willing to accept.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8006 on: Today at 06:13:56 pm
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 06:04:40 pm

Im happy about this only if theyre not taking money out to cover other ventures
That never happens under these owners though right? Theyre just making the club be self sufficient?

I'm sure people will argue about the Redbird money but as of the published accounts which for now only cover through 20/21 season FSG has never taken a penny out of LFC. In about 6 weeks we'll get the 21/22 books and either that will have continued or not and we can revisit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8007 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:28:10 pm
According to him theres been interest in most premier league teams, but not us 😁😁😁😁😁
Surprised people take him so serious, credibility went after summer 2018.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8008 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 05:55:15 pm
How much do you think we'll need to invest over to rebuild this squad. It's all well and good letting some of the older players go, but we're not going to recoup much at all by doing that.

I honestly don't think it needs that big of an investment. Maybe ~200-250m net spend (300-400m gross spend) over the next 2-ish years. We don't need a 100 million player in every position. We should gamble more with the transfer policy as we did in the early years of Klopp. Buy up-and-coming players rather than players who are already stars.

I think with Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Elliott, Jones, Bajectic, Konate, Trent, Robertson, Morton we have a good core that can last for another 4-5 years minimum. Some like Jones may never be starters but can definitely be good squad options. We may also get some players from youth teams like Doak or Gordon that can step-up in next few years.

We need a CB or two, 2-3 midfielders + Salah's replacement(although for now, he is still producing good performances). We can recoup some fees and a lot of wages by letting go of some squad players.



Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8009 on: Today at 06:21:16 pm
Why do people keep writing off top 4??

Were still in the title race and will get 3rd, minimum even if no one is signed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8010 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:13:56 pm
I'm sure people will argue about the Redbird money but as of the published accounts which for now only cover through 20/21 season FSG has never taken a penny out of LFC. In about 6 weeks we'll get the 21/22 books and either that will have continued or not and we can revisit.

99 percent of club owners do not take money out of the club. So why do so many people make a big deal out of it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8011 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Why do people keep writing off top 4??

Were still in the title race and will get 3rd, minimum even if no one is signed.

Cos if they admit that then they can't moan as much, and for some the only enjoyment they get from football is it allows them to be massive moaning twats.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8012 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Why do people keep writing off top 4??

Were still in the title race and will get 3rd, minimum even if no one is signed.

Because we're not good enough this season. It'll take title challenging form for the rest of the season when we've barely got a midfielder that can run.

Plus injuries. I said before the season restarted if we can avoid injuries we'd have a great chance of top 4. Since then Diaz out for several months, Virg out for a while, Nunez missing games, Bobby out for the last month. We need everyone fit and available.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8013 on: Today at 06:31:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:30:09 pm
Because we're not good enough this season. It'll take title challenging form for the rest of the season.

We're potentially 7 points behind 4th. That isn't title challenging form that's needed to overcome.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8014 on: Today at 06:33:25 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Why do people keep writing off top 4??

Were still in the title race and will get 3rd, minimum even if no one is signed.

I'm gonna guess and say it's because we've been absolutely shit from the first day of the season up till now. Doesn't mean it won't change but it's hardly some radical opinion. We have a big defecit to make up and can barely win a game, it's not a great combo.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8015 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Why do people keep writing off top 4??

Were still in the title race and will get 3rd, minimum even if no one is signed.

It's hardly a baseless opinion is it? It's pure delusion to think we're still in a title race at this point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8016 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:31:30 pm
We're potentially 7 points behind 4th. That isn't title challenging form that's needed to overcome.

If we win our game in hand which is  Chelsea away. Even if we win that we would be 7 points behind Newcastle and still have to play them away.

We are up against it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8017 on: Today at 06:41:44 pm
Maybe title race is overselling it, maybe it wont happen. We can still believe though.

Were set up well for the run in. Reinforced the squad with what the management team considers to be a key player. Well be fine.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8018 on: Today at 06:42:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:31:30 pm
We're potentially 7 points behind 4th. That isn't title challenging form that's needed to overcome.

If we draw away at Chelsea for example game in hand then that's 29 points from 19 games. If you're lucky and 69 points gets you 4th then that would mean 40 points from other 19. That's still over 2 points a game and it could be more mid 70s required.

If we'd made a good midfield signing at the start of Jan you'd have fancied us for top 4 as long as we kept injuries under control. Without that, we're not good enough to be topping 2 points a game for the rest of the season.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8019 on: Today at 06:46:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:42:42 pm
If we draw away at Chelsea for example game in hand then that's 29 points from 19 games. If you're lucky and 69 points gets you 4th then that would mean 40 points from other 19. That's still over 2 points a game and it could be more mid 70s required.

If we'd made a good midfield signing at the start of Jan you'd have fancied us for top 4 as long as we kept injuries under control. Without that, we're not good enough to be topping 2 points a game for the rest of the season.

I mean yes we couldve done with Grujic or even Chivrella to tide us over this season but Elliot is gaining so much match experience at such a young age, Bajetic looks a real talent, Cody is young and hungry and has been identified as the key piece of the tactical jigsaw
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8020 on: Today at 06:46:54 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:41:41 pm
If we win our game in hand which is  Chelsea away. Even if we win that we would be 7 points behind Newcastle and still have to play them away.

We are up against it.

Not only that, we've been perennial challengers for the League these past few seasons, but that was out of the question since October because Klopp has had to work miracles
