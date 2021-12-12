Am I being mad here or is anyone else surprised by the reaction to that graph?



Im looking at it thinking yeah that tells us about what we already knew, that the club is self sufficient and the money it makes goes back into the club and roughly no more than that. But theres people acting like this is a smoking gun and theres a massive money pit somewhere.



Wages roughly 62% of revenue, so even if we incorrectly assume that the club has NO other operating cost other than wages and transfer fees, doesnt it all kind of add up?



After wages theres roughly £250mill. Diaz, Fabio, Darwin, Gakpo is roughly £180mill. I dunno, doesnt seem that crazy to me.



There's plenty of analysis of the accounts out there.The things that affect end profit are wages, other costs, and write down of players contracts. Then transfer fees received are added back in to give a rough gross profit.While the write down of players contracts is an accounting thing, we will still be paying instalments on past transfers which is cash out of the door.In our last published accounts there was about 100m in other expenses, which covers policing, heating, travel and all those other costs. It will also cover things like paying off the main stand etc.This year, if turnover is 594m and wages are 370m, other costs are 110m and player writedowns are the same as last year. That leaves a gross profit excluding tax and interest of 14m. Player sales boost that amount.Other than some part of the £107m expenses disappearing into a black hole there is really no mystery as you say.Ian Burns knows far more about this type of stuff than me, don't know if he still posts or is another decent poster that's been chased off by people who've claimed he knew fuck all, despite being a qualified accountant; and they know best because they saw something on social media that said John Henry spent all the money on a yacht.I'd like to see what our figures would look like without capex. While all clubs can claim to have wasted wages, I think at the moment we perhaps have a fair bit that can be trimmed, but make no mistake, our players are very very well rewarded.