FSG discussion thread

Quote from: davidlpool1982
Think they've ended up choosing a bad time to try and sell too given the state of...well... everything in the world and then United going up for sale a couple of weeks later. Having 2 of the world biggest clubs on sale at the same time has probably knackered both sales a bit as potential investors umm and ahh over which has better value/potential. If you take Mike Gordon's stepping back at face value it seems they really wanted a full sale but haven't gotten what they wanted, so the fall back is partial new investment.

Haven't they said from the beginning that they were looking for either a partial investment or full sale?  Don't think they've come out and said that all they want is a full sale.  Plenty of rumors from people who likely know nothing but as far as I know nothing from FSG directly.  Would happily be corrected if I'm wrong.
Quote from: Knight
We allowed Klopp too much control over the squad. He's loyal and not surprisingly wanted to keep people, cause he's good like that. But we shouldn't have let him.
somebody needs to write a damn memo to complain!
Quote from: Knight
We allowed Klopp too much control over the squad. He's loyal and not surprisingly wanted to keep people, cause he's good like that. But we shouldn't have let him.

What a pathetic post full of guesses and gossip from god knows where.
Quote from: davidlpool1982
Think they've ended up choosing a bad time to try and sell too given the state of...well... everything in the world and then United going up for sale a couple of weeks later. Having 2 of the world biggest clubs on sale at the same time has probably knackered both sales a bit as potential investors umm and ahh over which has better value/potential. If you take Mike Gordon's stepping back at face value it seems they really wanted a full sale but haven't gotten what they wanted, so the fall back is partial new investment.

You don't just put something up for sale for 4billion and it sells tomorrow. These things take a while. No news is just no news.

The way the news cycle works now, and maybe Chlesea's firesale, has completely messed up people's perception of time and reality. Impatience for a dopamine hit. The longer the process goes on the better in some ways - this isn't a player transfer. I want to know care is being taken over this. Not just the lad with the biggest bank balance getting the club. 
Quote from: 5-times-Phill
Am I being mad here or is anyone else surprised by the reaction to that graph?

Im looking at it thinking yeah that tells us about what we already knew, that the club is self sufficient and the money it makes goes back into the club and roughly no more than that. But theres people acting like this is a smoking gun and theres a massive money pit somewhere. 

Wages roughly 62% of revenue, so even if we incorrectly assume that the club has NO other operating cost other than wages and transfer fees, doesnt it all kind of add up?

After wages theres roughly £250mill. Diaz, Fabio, Darwin, Gakpo is roughly £180mill. I dunno, doesnt seem that crazy to me.
There's plenty of analysis of the accounts out there.
The things that affect end profit are wages, other costs, and write down of players contracts. Then transfer fees received are added back in to give a rough gross profit.
While the write down of players contracts is an accounting thing, we will still be paying instalments on past transfers which is cash out of the door.

In our last published accounts there was about 100m in other expenses, which covers policing, heating, travel and all those other costs. It will also cover things like paying off the main stand etc.
This year, if turnover is 594m and wages are 370m, other costs are 110m and player writedowns are the same as last year. That leaves a gross profit excluding tax and interest of 14m. Player sales boost that amount.
Other than some part of the £107m expenses disappearing into a black hole there is really no mystery as you say.

Ian Burns knows far more about this type of stuff than me, don't know if he still posts or is another decent poster that's been chased off by people who've claimed he knew fuck all, despite being a qualified accountant; and they know best because they saw something on social media that said John Henry spent all the money on a yacht.

I'd like to see what our figures would look like without capex. While all clubs can claim to have wasted wages, I think at the moment we perhaps have a fair bit that can be trimmed, but make no mistake, our players are very very well rewarded.
Quote from: Knight
We allowed Klopp too much control over the squad. He's loyal and not surprisingly wanted to keep people, cause he's good like that. But we shouldn't have let him.

We let Gini go but still couldn't/wouldn't replace him. Klopp spends the money he's given.
Is there an actual protest happening against Chelsea wtf? I'm seeing stuff on Twitter
Quote from: deanloco9
Is there an actual protest happening against Chelsea wtf? I'm seeing stuff on Twitter


There's your problem mate,90% of those c*nts aren't even Reds.
We have many players 30+ on huge wages all past their peak bar Alisson.
Even Salah has not been as good in the last 12 months.

We have got to try move on some 30+ year olds in the summer.

Milner & Firmino will likely leave.
I would sell Fabinho & possibly Matip too if his form doesnt improve.
Quote from: deanloco9
Is there an actual protest happening against Chelsea wtf? I'm seeing stuff on Twitter

Would not be one of the great protests of the 21st Century.

  • FSG have grown the club's revenues
  • Have arranged for infrastructure projects like the training ground and Annie Road/Main stand
  • Installed the World's best coach
  • Won the League
  • Won the Champions League
NOW what they haven't done is invested their own money in the club, nor borrowed money in order to ruthlessly maintain
the squad in the manner recognised by Alex Ferguson or Bob Paisley.


The Club, having won the Champions League, could have taken a stranglehold position on the PL with further player investment.


Now the club, having been top, is in danger of operating 4th - 6th in the Premier League, as other clubs vastly outspend us on new player acquisitions.

The protest would have to be about us NOT REACHING OUR POTENTIAL, and us not capitalising on the brilliance of Klopp.

Not a snappy protest, not too many bras burned but plenty of soiled pants on Twitter and online fora.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay

There's your problem mate,90% of those c*nts aren't even Reds.
Obviously theres not going to be protests but alot of people are tired of this ownership when it comes to competing with the rest
Quote from: LFCJayy
Obviously theres not going to be protests but alot of people are tired of this ownership when it comes to competing with the rest

Yeah, I'm sick of seasons like last year where we almost won every trophy available.  Fucking FSG making it so we can't compete. 
Quote from: lionel_messias
Would not be one of the great protests of the 21st Century.

  • FSG have grown the club's revenues
  • Have arranged for infrastructure projects like the training ground and Annie Road/Main stand
  • Installed the World's best coach
  • Won the League
  • Won the Champions League
NOW what they haven't done is invested their own money in the club, nor borrowed money in order to ruthlessly maintain
the squad in the manner recognised by Alex Ferguson or Bob Paisley.


The Club, having won the Champions League, could have taken a stranglehold position on the PL with further player investment.


Now the club, having been top, is in danger of operating 4th - 6th in the Premier League, as other clubs vastly outspend us on new player acquisitions.

The protest would have to be about us NOT REACHING OUR POTENTIAL, and us not capitalising on the brilliance of Klopp.

Not a snappy protest, not too many bras burned but plenty of soiled pants on Twitter and online fora.
Give FSG credit for some of the above but lets not act like they didnt hit the jackpot when Klopp was available.

Everything we have won is the credit of the genius, not ownership.

Theyve grown revenue and built stands. But the normal working class wont receive no benefits to this as its purpose is for the fans with £££.

If FSG got investment and took more risks, great. Under the old set up that would work but weve lost a lot of those people now. Its hard to see what direction we go from here.
The protest talk is laughable. It will probably be a minor thing anyway.
Quote from: Suareznumber7
Yeah, I'm sick of seasons like last year where we almost won every trophy available.  Fucking FSG making it so we can't compete.
Just saying we was one midfielder from the league.
Saying no, simply refusing to look at games we dropped points in, would be deluded to think otherwise.
We as playing a kid on his league debut away to spurs!

Last season actually was a great indication, why I feel lost with the club. As soon as we got to finals, some of us got shafted for others with £££.

Also lets look at this season and 2021 season, they see £££ and I see trophys.
Quote from: killer-heels
The protest talk is laughable. It will probably be a minor thing anyway.
It is, I want them out but I wouldnt want to be marching because we dont have a midfielder.
Quote from: SamLad
somebody needs to write a damn memo to complain!

can we make it a strongly worded letter?
Quote from: killer-heels
The protest talk is laughable. It will probably be a minor thing anyway.

It's being organised by a Qatari 'Liverpool Supporters' group:
https://twitter.com/KOPConnectionTM/status/1615718930084937728

Part of a larger effort to drum up support for a sale amongst the fanbase by using social media.

I fucking hate the world we live in ;D
 
Quote from: Kashinoda
It's being organised by a Qatari 'Liverpool Supporters' group:
https://twitter.com/KOPConnectionTM/status/1615718930084937728

Part of a larger effort to drum up support for a sale amongst the fanbase by using social media.

I fucking hate the world we live in ;D

Nice one. Another account to add to my block list. What a bunch of c*nts  ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Nice one. Another account to add to my block list. What a bunch of c*nts  ;D

Also note weirdly flagged as a journalist with a blue tick, says he's been on Twitter since 2010 but has no post history because it was either a dorment account or it's been cleaned up.

Using the memory.lol API with his Twitter ID you can see he used to be called FUTBolista4K
https://api.memory.lol/v1/tw/id/177173902

Quote from: Kashinoda
It's being organised by a Qatari 'Liverpool Supporters' group:
https://twitter.com/KOPConnectionTM/status/1615718930084937728

Part of a larger effort to drum up support for a sale amongst the fanbase by using social media.

I fucking hate the world we live in ;D
What gives pricks like that the idea that they speak on our behalf?
Any one buying into shite like that needs to have a word with themselves.
Quote from: LFCJayy
Just saying we was one midfielder from the league.
Saying no, simply refusing to look at games we dropped points in, would be deluded to think otherwise.
We as playing a kid on his league debut away to spurs!

Last season actually was a great indication, why I feel lost with the club. As soon as we got to finals, some of us got shafted for others with £££.

Also lets look at this season and 2021 season, they see £££ and I see trophys.
Only due to a COVID outbreak though.
Quote from: Suareznumber7
Yeah, I'm sick of seasons like last year where we almost won every trophy available.  Fucking FSG making it so we can't compete. 

The question is how do we compete form here
Not sure Ive seen any evidence of a compelling model or strategy from anyone at the club

Investment should be cyclical and were at the point in our footballing cycle where its clear significant investment is needed in the squad but whats not clear is if it will arrive
Quote from: Kashinoda
It's being organised by a Qatari 'Liverpool Supporters' group:
https://twitter.com/KOPConnectionTM/status/1615718930084937728

Part of a larger effort to drum up support for a sale amongst the fanbase by using social media.

I fucking hate the world we live in ;D

Oh my word. Protest about being a well run club.
Quote from: Garrus
Only due to a COVID outbreak though.
It was mate, but still think a midfielder gets us over the line in both comps.
Fabinho isnt even 30 yet but hes been ran into the ground. We are now praying another youngster pulls us through to top 4 again.

I just believe from a sporting side, the ambition from the top has to change. Ideal world is you get an owner to build on the foundations. Doesnt even need to be a state ownership either.

Weve missed out on players due to not taking risks. Cacedio before he went to Brighton, we was interested but didnt take the risk. Same for that Nunes at wolves.
Quote from: Qston
Oh my word. Protest about being a well run club.

But not the wellest run club. Man city is Nuber !1! - we need to aspire to that.
Quote from: newterp
But not the wellest run club. Man city is Nuber !1! - we need to aspire to that.

Those dick heads on twatter will no doubt hold up city as a shining example of corporate governance
Quote from: Kashinoda
It's being organised by a Qatari 'Liverpool Supporters' group:
https://twitter.com/KOPConnectionTM/status/1615718930084937728

Part of a larger effort to drum up support for a sale amongst the fanbase by using social media.

I fucking hate the world we live in ;D

WTF - reeks of worst internet trolling too
Imagine protesting because you're not rich enough...... :butt
I've blocked loads of the #PleaseBanMeForALongTime bellends but Elon's new algorithms or whatever they are keep insisting I might be interested in absolutely anything to do with LFC ... nearly as annoying as the sudden influx of Golf Swing tips I'm suddenly being inundated with  ;D
