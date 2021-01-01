« previous next »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:17:46 am
So casting City and their bullshit sponsorships aside only Madrid were ahead of us on the last accounts then?

We're behind Madrid by just 10 million. Probably would've overtaken them if we'd won the final
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:23:34 am
And if we do that, what reason do we have then to not register Doak, who is another not eligible for List-B in champions league so he wont be able to play in europe. To even accommodate those 3 new players l, we'll unregsiter Nat Phillips and Arthur probably. So now you have 4 players who could feel aggrieved for not making the squad. This isnt a healthy way to keep squad morale. We need players leaving.

Also, Ox can take Nat's spot as he is association trained, if we buy a caicedo, we wont be able to use that spot either. our squad is too bloated

Neither is keeping players registered who aren't good enough,plus they are leaving soon anyway & there's always players who miss out on the CL squad and are left out of match day squads all the time,we are LFC ffs and the bar to play for us should be higher than most.

Plus our squad is not too bloated.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:05:03 am
Neither is keeping players registered who aren't good enough,plus they are leaving soon anyway & there's always players who miss out on the CL squad and are left out of match day squads all the time,we are LFC ffs and the bar to play for us should be higher than most.

Plus our squad is not too bloated.

It is bloated and unbalanced. We dont have enough locally trained or homegrown players. Even in the summer, we expect to lose atleast 2 homegrown senior players and potentially another 2 if Nat and Kelleher are both sold. So then you are already starting with a smaller squad size or are restricted to buying homegrown players.
Klopp values squad harmony highly. None of the players have shown any disciplinary concerns. They've done what was asked of them. Their performances may not have been up to the mark. Its fine if you have to explain to some that you have to leave them out but when you go out and buy another player to take their spot, then it becomes hard to digest. That is normally human. The bar to play for us should be high, but isnt it also on us to make sure if someone doesnt meet the bar, we move them on when it is time. We have just planned this very poorly, especially the Arthur deal looks more and more nonsensical with every game he remains injured. We need outgoings.
If FSG will remain majority owners of the football club, then serious questions need to be asked about their leadership right now.

How did we let our organisational structure dissipate in the course of 6 months?
Why are we moving away from the data led approach which led to us winning every club competition there is to win?
How did we start a new season without a club doctor?
Why is no replacement sporting director earmarked?
Why has Mike Gordon taken a step back to focus on the takeover, if there is no takeover?
Why is Billy Hogan, who has spent all his life selling commercial deals, now responsible for the football side of things as well?

There is too much uncertainty around the club off the pitch at the moment, leading to the mess that we have on it.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:15:20 am
It is bloated and unbalanced. We dont have enough locally trained or homegrown players. Even in the summer, we expect to lose atleast 2 homegrown senior players and potentially another 2 if Nat and Kelleher are both sold. So then you are already starting with a smaller squad size or are restricted to buying homegrown players.
Klopp values squad harmony highly. None of the players have shown any disciplinary concerns. They've done what was asked of them. Their performances may not have been up to the mark. Its fine if you have to explain to some that you have to leave them out but when you go out and buy another player to take their spot, then it becomes hard to digest. That is normally human. The bar to play for us should be high, but isnt it also on us to make sure if someone doesnt meet the bar, we move them on when it is time. We have just planned this very poorly, especially the Arthur deal looks more and more nonsensical with every game he remains injured. We need outgoings.


We don't because we don't have to register or even play players just because they're on the payroll.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:18 am


We were in a brilliant position of strength on and off the pitch and have thrown it away from sheer complacency and tightfistedness.  A spell out the CL won't help revenues.
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 06:30:15 am
If FSG will remain majority owners of the football club, then serious questions need to be asked about their leadership right now.

How did we let our organisational structure dissipate in the course of 6 months?
Why are we moving away from the data led approach which led to us winning every club competition there is to win?
How did we start a new season without a club doctor?
Why is no replacement sporting director earmarked?
Why has Mike Gordon taken a step back to focus on the takeover, if there is no takeover?
Why is Billy Hogan, who has spent all his life selling commercial deals, now responsible for the football side of things as well?

There is too much uncertainty around the club off the pitch at the moment, leading to the mess that we have on it.

Yep. Gordon worked well with Klopp so surely now he should be re-instated. They need to now get a sporting director sorted.

Its not good how they have let things get so messy and need to recommit back to all this quickly.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:18 am

Only 3rd? No wonder we cant afford a midfielder.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
Why has it become the accepted presumption that new owners means spending more?

I know the rules allow a certain amount of cash investment each year but there's no guarantee that that will happen.  They might be the complete opposite and take money out.

Everyone probably thinking any new owners are gonna do a chelsea
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:18 am


Wow. Matchday counts for such a small percentage of our turnover.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:33:03 am
Wow. Matchday counts for such a small percentage of our turnover.

Which its why its crazy to spend hundreds of millions on a new stadium for a marginal increase in seats.  Tottenham earn more per game for a full match than we do, but the difference is not that significant. If we have 2/3 games more than them in the cup competitions, we earn more overall in the year.
I've never been FSG out but I think it's time for more noises to be made around their ownership now and putting more pressure on. Clearly we're the second richest club in the world for all intents and purposes but we aren't behaving like such. They want to sell the club, they aren't going to be investing in the playing staff if they want to leave, at least not to the degree necessary to get back to where we need to be.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:57:23 am
I've never been FSG out but I think it's time for more noises to be made around their ownership now and putting more pressure on. Clearly we're the second richest club in the world for all intents and purposes but we aren't behaving like such. They want to sell the club, they aren't going to be investing in the playing staff if they want to leave, at least not to the degree necessary to get back to where we need to be.

2nd in revenue, not the 2nd richest.
City top of the revenue list? Hahahaha seems legit 😂
