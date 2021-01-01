If FSG will remain majority owners of the football club, then serious questions need to be asked about their leadership right now.
How did we let our organisational structure dissipate in the course of 6 months?
Why are we moving away from the data led approach which led to us winning every club competition there is to win?
How did we start a new season without a club doctor?
Why is no replacement sporting director earmarked?
Why has Mike Gordon taken a step back to focus on the takeover, if there is no takeover?
Why is Billy Hogan, who has spent all his life selling commercial deals, now responsible for the football side of things as well?
There is too much uncertainty around the club off the pitch at the moment, leading to the mess that we have on it.